Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Graduates From National Public Safety Innovation Academy

Lieutenant Freddie Hayes Jr.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – On Friday, November 18, 2022, Lieutenant Freddie Hayes Jr. graduated from the National Public Safety Innovation Academy in Winter Haven.

The graduating class of 20 first-line supervisors represented criminal justice agencies throughout the state of Florida.

This eight-week executive-level academy for law enforcement and correction supervisors was hosted by Polk State College, in partnership with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

They learned the skills necessary to become first-line supervisors and received training to advance and become effective leaders in administrative positions.

As technology and trends change, the program has evolved to meet those needs and address the challenges faced to effectively lead in the ever-changing world of public safety.

The graduating class earned up to 12 college credits and attended classes in order to strengthen their expertise as effective and influential public safety professionals.

