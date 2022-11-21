ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Graduates From National Public Safety Innovation Academy

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WhY3r_0jIZzgMo00 Lieutenant Freddie Hayes Jr.

    PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – On Friday, November 18, 2022, Lieutenant Freddie Hayes Jr. graduated from the National Public Safety Innovation Academy in Winter Haven.

    The graduating class of 20 first-line supervisors represented criminal justice agencies throughout the state of Florida.

    This eight-week executive-level academy for law enforcement and correction supervisors was hosted by Polk State College, in partnership with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

    They learned the skills necessary to become first-line supervisors and received training to advance and become effective leaders in administrative positions.

    As technology and trends change, the program has evolved to meet those needs and address the challenges faced to effectively lead in the ever-changing world of public safety.

    The graduating class earned up to 12 college credits and attended classes in order to strengthen their expertise as effective and influential public safety professionals.

    WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

    Sheriff: Florida man planned to burn down hospital out of revenge

    HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida detectives said they stopped a Florida man who was armed with explosives and planning to burn down a hospital. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it received information on Nov. 21 that a man, identified as Glenn Schaeffer, had left his home dressed in camouflage and was possibly armed with either pipe bombs or Molotov cocktails.
    HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
    businessobserverfl.com

    Pinellas County man pleads guilty to PPP fraud, murder-for-hire charges

    Alexander Leszczynski, a resident of North Redington Beach in Pinellas County, has pleaded guilty to charges filed against him in two separate cases. One involves his attempt to defraud the federal Paycheck Protection Program and obtain ownership of 10 properties, collectively valued at more than $300 million, via fake warranty deeds; the other arose while he was in jail and attempted to hire a hitman to kill two victims of his fraudulent activities.
    PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
    The Free Press - TFP

