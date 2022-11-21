Read full article on original website
Related
MrBeast just became the biggest YouTuber in the world. His ascension marks the death of old YouTube and the rise of 'over-the-top' content.
MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, became the most-followed creator on YouTube on November 14, overtaking his rival PewDiePie.
NME
Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wears Kanye West outfit to MTV EMAs in “message to the world”
Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wore an outfit adorned with photos of Kanye West to last night’s (November 13) MTV EMAs in a “message to the world”. Last month, West was banned from Twitter and Instagram after posting a series of anti-Semitic messages. He went on to say he didn’t believe in the term anti-Semitism and that he’s “jealous” of Jewish culture.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ accused of queer representation worse than ‘Star Wars’
Last month, Michaela Coel revealed that she ultimately decided to play the role of Aneka in the upcoming Black Panther sequel because her character is not only a captain, but also queer. Coel told Vogue, “That sold me on the role; the fact that my character is queer.” Now, it...
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
Captain Sully and Whoopi Goldberg are among the latest celebrities announcing they quit Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
Multiple celebrities say they have quit Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover. Musk's $44 billion deal to buy the social-media platform closed at the end of October. Some public figures have expressed concern over what the billionaire would do with the platform. Celebrities are starting to quit Twitter...
Billionaire tycoon Richard Branson says no thanks to the offer of debating the death penalty on live TV
The Virgin Group founder has previously been critical of Singapore’s harsh laws on drug smuggling.
Fired Twitter CFO, who's getting a $25.4 million golden parachute, says 'the past 6 months have pulled on every mental muscle I've developed in 48 years'
Twitter's former CFO Ned Segal said goodbye to the company in a Twitter thread on Friday morning after Elon Musk fired him.
Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World
A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
I've been 'Jesus Christ' on Twitter for 14 years — and thanks to Elon Musk, I'm now verified
Under Elon Musk, Twitter let users buy no-ID "verification." One buyer is @Jesus, who has 800,000 followers and an inbox of prayers and death threats.
Brutal Nickname For Elon Musk Goes Mega-Viral On His Twitter
The platform's billionaire owner would be hard-pressed to ban the countless users who repeated the mocking moniker.
Elon Musk has 'worked every day to find new and creative ways to screw over the company's workers,' attorney suing Twitter over layoffs says
The attorney suing Twitter has filed an emergency motion to protect employees from signing away their rights. Musk has fired about half the company's staff, or about 3,700 people. Musk sent his first email to employees on Wednesday, giving them only one day to return to office. From firing CEO...
6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week
Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
Twitter employees who technically resigned on Thursday say they can still use internal systems, amid speculation the staff responsible for cutting access are also quitting
Twitter employees who didn't sign up for Elon Musk's "hardcore" future have speculated that staff who cut off access to systems have also resigned.
Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’
Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
An engineering manager at Twitter reportedly threw up after being told he had to fire hundreds of people
An engineering manager at Twitter vomited after getting a list from Elon Musk's advisers naming hundreds of people he was tasked with firing, per NYT.
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
How much YouTube pays for 1,000 views, according to creators
Despite the economic downturn, YouTubers are reporting that their RPMs — or earnings per 1,000 views — are remaining steady.
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that their team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez, says she plans to go to space next year
Jeff Bezos flew into space last year, and soon it'll be his girlfriend's turn. Lauren Sánchez told CNN in an interview published Monday that she plans to go to space sometime in 2023. A former reporter and anchor, Sánchez is also a trained helicopter pilot and founded an aerial...
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
111K+
Followers
23K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 1