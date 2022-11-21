ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Trenton Irwin awarded first game ball after Cincinnati Bengals win. His smile is priceless

If you're still on Twitter, you have to see the Cincinnati Bengals' new photo of Trenton Irwin. The Bengals wide receiver scored his first NFL career touchdown on Sunday after catching a pass from Joe Burrow in the team's win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Irwin entered the Week 11 game with six career catches in his four years with the Bengals, and had four receptions for 42 yards against the Steelers.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

What Jets Benching Zach Wilson Means for Detroit Lions

Robert Saleh has reportedly made a decision on New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. According to ESPN, the second-year quarterback is no longer the starter under center. The former second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had one of his most disappointing performances against the New England Patriots. "When...
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news

In just his second season in the NFL, former LSU Tigers star Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as one of the most dominant receivers in the league with the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, the team got some bad news last month when the star receiver was sidelined for several weeks with a very concerning injury. But it Read more... The post NFL world reacts to massive Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Diontae Johnson airs out frustration after bitter loss to the Bengals

The playoffs just got harder for the Pittsburgh Steelers to reach after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 at home on Sunday, 37-30. For Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, the frustration gets amplified by the lack of opportunities he is seeing downfield. Against the Bengals, he only had 21 receiving yards on four catches and five targets, which were fewer than the looks three other Steelers got.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fox 19

Bengals sign WR Trenton Irwin to team roster

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin off the practice squad Tuesday after his standout performance Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Irwin, a Stanford University graduate, earned the game ball after hauling in four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. He had previously registered six total catches in three years with the Bengals.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver

A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

How to Watch, Listen, Stream Vikings vs. Patriots on Thanksgiving: Odds, Line, Preview

Time to see what the Vikings are made of. After being embarrassed at home in a 40-3 loss to the Cowboys, how will Kevin O'Connell's team respond? Will they come out guns blazing in primetime and show the national TV audience that Sunday was a weird aberration for a contender? Or will they continue to struggle against another elite defense, raising even more questions about their ceiling this season?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson Is Still ‘Future of Franchise’ Despite Being Benched

After announcing that Zach Wilson won't be active against the Bearsthis week, benched after his putrid performance against the Patriots on Sunday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh delivered a long-term endorsement for his quarterback. "Zach's career here is not over," Saleh told reporters on Wednesday. "I know that's going to...
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys BREAKING: Takk McKinley Roster Move for Giants Thanksgiving: How to Watch, Odds, Injury Report

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys didn't quickly forget the loss to Green Bay. Nor did they forget the club's first-ever blown 14-point fourth-quarter lead that led to that loss. Just the biggest road rout (40-3) in team history at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings the very next week. Now it's time for the Cowboys to build on that momentum on their way to what they hope is a long playoff run.
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Texans Week 12 Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins' list of players on their first injury report of Week 12 ahead of their game against the Houston Texans again was long, though only three players sat out practice Wednesday. One of those was linebacker Melvin Ingram, who was given a vest rest day. The two players...
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

NFL Power Rankings: Lions Are Hottest Team in NFL

Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after defeating the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium for their third consecutive victory. "First-round WR Jameson Williams returned to practice Monday, and he may soon give a team gaining momentum another shot in the arm with his game-breaking talent."
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Film Reveals How Broncos Rookie CB Damarri Mathis is Developing

When the Denver Broncos selected Damarri Mathis in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft, the team mostly had its sights set on utilizing him as a developmental boundary cornerback that could take some time to see the field other than in a rotational role. With a myriad of unfortunate injuries to the cornerback position, specifically veteran starter Ronald Darby missing most of the season, Mathis has been forced to start over the past few weeks.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Banged-up Giants facing big task on Thanksgiving in Dallas

The New York Giants are facing adversity for the first time this season as they head to Dallas to face the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Not only are the Giants (7-3) coming off an unexpected one-sided loss to the four-win Detroit Lions, they are banged up after playing their worst game of the season.
DALLAS, TX

