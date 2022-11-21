ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Decider.com

Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”

Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
POPSUGAR

Hailie Jade Says Eminem's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony Was an "Experience I Will Never Forget"

Eminem had the support of his 26-year-old daughter, Hailie Jade, when he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles on Nov. 5. While the father-daughter duo skipped the red carpet, they were photographed sitting together inside wearing matching black leather outfits. The 50-year-old rapper was honored alongside a handful of other performers including Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, and Lionel Richie, the latter of whom is set to receive the icon award at this year's American Music Awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Eminem & Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, Bond At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Rehearsals: Rare Photos

Eminem and his gorgeous 26-year-old daughter Hailie Jade were spotted together in a rare public appearance on Friday, Oct. 4 in Los Angeles. The stylish duo attended rehearsals at the Microsoft Theater for the rapper’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which took place the following evening, and included fellow inductees Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ultimate Classic Rock

35 Years Ago: Def Leppard Seeks Enlightenment on ‘Hysteria’

You've probably been misinterpreting one of Def Leppard's most popular songs all these years. On the surface, "Hysteria," the fourth single and title track off the band’s fourth album, reads like a typical '80s love ballad. Singer Joe Elliott sings about his emotions whenever his loved one is near. Pretty straightforward, right? Not quite. Guitarist Phil Collen told Songfacts the song is really about something more spiritual.
GoldDerby

Top 5 most shocking Grammy nominations explained, from Bonnie Raitt to BTS

Every Grammy year brings intense discourse, and part of it is usually centered around those WTF picks that most people weren’t expecting. While most of them can be explained logically, it is still wild to see one or two expected nominees take a hit for a song or album that seemed to come out of nowhere. With that in mind, here are five shocking nominations from this year’s eclectic list. Bonnie Raitt, “Just Like That” (Song of the Year) Perhaps the most head-scratching addition to the Song of the Year lineup to most people was Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That.” Once you...
soultracks.com

SoulTracks Lost Gem: Valerie Simpson helped Michael Franks shine on cool ballad

I never would have put Michael Franks and Valerie Simpson together performing a duet on an album. On the surface, they appear so different. Franks, the wry, cool vocalist out of the jazz school. Simpson was co-writer of some of the great soul song while at Motown for artists like Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell before she and songwriting and life partner, husband Nicholas Ashford, became the preeminent R&B duet act of the 1970s and 80s.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to the Doors’ Previously Unreleased Song ‘Paris Blues’

The Doors have released the song “Paris Blues,” the band’s "last known unissued studio recording." “‘Paris Blues’ traveled a long and winding path to its release, taking on a mythic quality among Doors’ fans along the way,” noted a message accompanying the tune. “An original blues song written by the band; the track was recorded during one of the band’s recording sessions for either The Soft Parade or L.A. Woman (no one seems to remember).”
DoYouRemember?

Paul McCartney Points To The Two Modern Musicians That He Loves

Paul McCartney was a lyrical genius from a very young age and shows no sign of slowing down at age 80. He was also — in case you’d somehow forgotten — a part of The Beatles, the most influential band of all time, which changed the course of music forever and established his path as one of the most important rock ‘n’ roll artists in history.
Rolling Stone

Eladio Carrión Stays True to His Trap Roots on ‘Sen2 Kbrn, Vol. 2’

It makes sense that Eladio Carrión started out as a comedian known for his uncanny ability to impersonate any artist he came across. Now a rapper himself, he keeps leveraging that skill, shapeshifting and transforming his flow across unexpected beats, coming up with something a little different each time. The Puerto Rican artist, known for his prodigious output and constant inventive streaks, has such eclectic tastes that he’s started to organize his albums into different franchises: There are his bright, effervescent Sauce Boyz editions, where he often explodes into some of his biggest experiments. And last year, he launched...
97.5 NOW FM

97.5 NOW FM

Lansing, MI
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy