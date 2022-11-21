Read full article on original website
2023 Grammy nominations: All the snubs and surprises
Mary J. Blige's 6 nominations are a pleasant surprise; Nicki Minaj's zero won't sit well with the Barbz.
Latin Grammy Awards 2022: See the complete list of winners
LAS VEGAS — Bad Bunny, Jorge Drexler and Rosalía were among the big winners Thursday at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. Record of the year: “Tocarte,” Jorge Drexler and C. Tangana. Album of the year: “Motomami (Digital Album),” Rosalía. Song...
Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”
Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
Hailie Jade Says Eminem's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony Was an "Experience I Will Never Forget"
Eminem had the support of his 26-year-old daughter, Hailie Jade, when he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles on Nov. 5. While the father-daughter duo skipped the red carpet, they were photographed sitting together inside wearing matching black leather outfits. The 50-year-old rapper was honored alongside a handful of other performers including Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, and Lionel Richie, the latter of whom is set to receive the icon award at this year's American Music Awards.
Dolly Parton Declares Herself a ‘Rock Star Now’ in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Speech
Dolly Parton is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. After initially deeming herself not worth for induction back in March and attempting to withdraw from consideration — then ultimately agreeing to the honor six weeks later — Parton was officially inducted during the Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night in Los Angeles.
Eminem & Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, Bond At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Rehearsals: Rare Photos
Eminem and his gorgeous 26-year-old daughter Hailie Jade were spotted together in a rare public appearance on Friday, Oct. 4 in Los Angeles. The stylish duo attended rehearsals at the Microsoft Theater for the rapper’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which took place the following evening, and included fellow inductees Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.
Why Peter Tork Said 1 of The Monkees’ Songs Was Recorded Like The Beatles’ ‘Free as a Bird’
Peter Tork compared one of The Monkees' songs from the 2010s to The Beatles' "Free as a Bird," which was The Beatles’ final top 10 hit in the United States.
Watch Judas Priest's Rob Halford have the time of his life singing Jolene with Dolly Parton at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony
Who had Rob Halford duetting with Dolly Parton on their 2022 bingo card?!. Last night, November 5, the latest Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, celebrating some of the biggest and most influential legends to have graced music over the last six decades.
Ozzy "overwhelmed" by Grammy nominations
Ozzy Osbourne is blown away by his 4 nominations for latest album Patient Number 9
Chris Brown Shares Rehearsal Footage Of Michael Jackson Tribute After American Music Awards Cancels Performance
Singer Chris Brown shared dance rehearsal footage of his tribute to Michael Jackson after the American Music Awards reportedly canceled his performance at the last minute. Brown shared the footage on Instagram on Nov. 19. The video shows Brown and several performers dancing to several of Jackson’s hits including “Beat...
35 Years Ago: Def Leppard Seeks Enlightenment on ‘Hysteria’
You've probably been misinterpreting one of Def Leppard's most popular songs all these years. On the surface, "Hysteria," the fourth single and title track off the band’s fourth album, reads like a typical '80s love ballad. Singer Joe Elliott sings about his emotions whenever his loved one is near. Pretty straightforward, right? Not quite. Guitarist Phil Collen told Songfacts the song is really about something more spiritual.
Top 5 most shocking Grammy nominations explained, from Bonnie Raitt to BTS
Every Grammy year brings intense discourse, and part of it is usually centered around those WTF picks that most people weren’t expecting. While most of them can be explained logically, it is still wild to see one or two expected nominees take a hit for a song or album that seemed to come out of nowhere. With that in mind, here are five shocking nominations from this year’s eclectic list. Bonnie Raitt, “Just Like That” (Song of the Year) Perhaps the most head-scratching addition to the Song of the Year lineup to most people was Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That.” Once you...
soultracks.com
SoulTracks Lost Gem: Valerie Simpson helped Michael Franks shine on cool ballad
I never would have put Michael Franks and Valerie Simpson together performing a duet on an album. On the surface, they appear so different. Franks, the wry, cool vocalist out of the jazz school. Simpson was co-writer of some of the great soul song while at Motown for artists like Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell before she and songwriting and life partner, husband Nicholas Ashford, became the preeminent R&B duet act of the 1970s and 80s.
1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Rubber Soul’ Wasn’t a Hit But Anne Murray’s Cover Was
Paul McCartney couldn't remember if John Lennon contributed to one song from The Beatles' 'Rubber Soul.' Anne Murray's cover of the song was a big hit.
5 intriguing Oklahoma Grammy nominations — and one big Sooner State snub
The Recording Academy has unveiled the nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards, and across the 91 genre-spanning categories, the list includes familiar favorites (Beyonce, Adele and Taylor Swift), surprise comebacks (ABBA and Bonnie Raitt) and notable snubs (Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye "Ye" West and Morgan Wallen). The 2023 Grammys will air Feb....
Shania Twain’s Perception of Making Music Was Based on The Beatles and Elvis Presley
Shania Twain followed in the footsteps of legendary musicians like Elvis Presley and The Beatles. When she first started recording music, she expected the studio process to look more like Elvis and The Beatles' than anything else.
Listen to the Doors’ Previously Unreleased Song ‘Paris Blues’
The Doors have released the song “Paris Blues,” the band’s "last known unissued studio recording." “‘Paris Blues’ traveled a long and winding path to its release, taking on a mythic quality among Doors’ fans along the way,” noted a message accompanying the tune. “An original blues song written by the band; the track was recorded during one of the band’s recording sessions for either The Soft Parade or L.A. Woman (no one seems to remember).”
Elvis Costello Said 1 Beatles Song Represents Everything Great About Paul McCartney
Elvis Costello said one of The Beatles' songs represents everything great about Paul McCartney and he saw Paul perform it live.
Paul McCartney Points To The Two Modern Musicians That He Loves
Paul McCartney was a lyrical genius from a very young age and shows no sign of slowing down at age 80. He was also — in case you’d somehow forgotten — a part of The Beatles, the most influential band of all time, which changed the course of music forever and established his path as one of the most important rock ‘n’ roll artists in history.
Eladio Carrión Stays True to His Trap Roots on ‘Sen2 Kbrn, Vol. 2’
It makes sense that Eladio Carrión started out as a comedian known for his uncanny ability to impersonate any artist he came across. Now a rapper himself, he keeps leveraging that skill, shapeshifting and transforming his flow across unexpected beats, coming up with something a little different each time. The Puerto Rican artist, known for his prodigious output and constant inventive streaks, has such eclectic tastes that he’s started to organize his albums into different franchises: There are his bright, effervescent Sauce Boyz editions, where he often explodes into some of his biggest experiments. And last year, he launched...
