glensidelocal.com
Cheltenham Business Spotlight: Sweet Magnolia
Sweet Magnolia, an eclectic gift shop nestled in Glenside’s downtown district, was recently featured as part of Cheltenham Township Economic Task Force’s “Business Spotlight,” a series of Youtube videos which highlight local small businesses. Maureen Haff, co-founder, is asked for the story behind opening a gift...
Italian Market sees busiest times ahead of Thanksgiving
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The countdown to Thanksgiving is on in Philadelphia as residents flocked to the Italian Market on Tuesday to pick up some must-haves for the holiday.Tuesday was a busy day at the Italian Market on South 9th Street in Philadelphia, one of the oldest and largest open-air markets in the country.The meat slicer at Cannuli's Quality Meats and Poultry was buzzing, and the line was out the door.Everyone was in the Thanksgiving mood, especially one guy who was wearing a roasted turkey hat."I like it," said Anastasio Perez, a Cannuli's Quality Meats and Poultry employee. "This is nice...
The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!
The Fishtown dining scene continues to be one of Philadelphia's more exciting restaurant destinations. It has grown immensely in the past decade, with many spots receiving national and international attention in publications like Vogue and shows like Somebody Feed Phil on Netflix.
Chestnut Hill bakery cooking up sweet treats for Thanksgiving
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Staff at The Night Kitchen Bakery & Cafe geared up for a busy Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving. And the packed bakery smelled heavenly as customers poured in to pick up their orders. The bakery made over 500 pies for this holiday week.Prep for the holiday starts about 2-3 days in advance, pastry chef Jackie Sheeder says. Orders were placed a month in advance. "The year after COVID, when the world started opening back up again ... we had so many orders last year," Sheeder said. "And I feel that we've hit kind of the...
Black Friday 2022: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philadelphia region
Here's a list of mall hours for Black Friday shopping in the Delaware Valley.
Philly and Wawa Give the U.S. a Unique Sandwich Offering
Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
fox29.com
Organization holds pre-Thanksgiving dinner to feed Southwest Philadelphia community
PHILADELPHIA - A Southwest Philadelphia community came together on Tuesday night for a pre-Thanksgiving dinner and to make sure everyones tables are full this holiday weekend. The even, organized by Youngest in Charge, was held at the Myer's Recreation Center. A video posted by the organization showed a line wrapped around the building.
Pies for your holiday table from Vernick Coffee Bar, Franklin Fountain, and Sweet T's
Holiday meals are not complete without a good pie for dessert, and Vernick, Franklin Fountain, Sweet T's are offering all kinds of desserts for you to choose from in time for your Thanksgiving festivities.
PhillyBite
5 Best French Onion Soup in Philadelphia
Whether you're looking for a cozy, intimate venue or a great wine bar, Vintage Wine Bar & Bistro in Philadelphia is perfect for your next night out. They have a great selection of French wines and bistro fare. They also feature a fine selection of artwork and warm lighting. Their knowledgeable staff will help you make your visit a success. 129 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107.
glensidelocal.com
We Just Buy Houses: Glenside’s finest flippers
We Just Buy Houses is a Glenside-based real estate firm owned and operated by local construction professionals Mark Irwin, Ken Buchholz, and Kevin Burke. Their specialty: helping distressed homeowners sell their properties as efficiently as possible, for cash, and on their terms. “We live in this area and want to...
glensidelocal.com
For Sale | 309 Florence Ave APT 106 | Jenkintown | Marla Cohen | BHHS Fox & Roach
Marla Cohen of BHHS Fox & Roach added a new listing for sale at 309 Florence Ave APT 106 in Jenkintown. For additional details, click here. Rarely offered three bedroom *first floor end unit with a balcony! *Sunny location with privacy. This pristine, move in ready condo greets you on newer hardwood flooring that extends into the kitchen. The kitchen is rich with solid wood cabinetry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The refrigerator is yours. Neutral decor includes durable and eco-friendly, top-grade wool carpeting. The kitchen opens to the dining and living rooms, giving you a great view through the glass sliders of the balcony. This open space is large enough for your favorite furniture and entertaining. Closet space is generous with a full wall of closets in the foyer. There is a walk in closet just beyond the dining room that is large enough for large items. Three nicely sized bedrooms, one with new plank flooring. The master bedroom suite has a dressing area that includes a granite-topped counter, large walk-in closet and another two door closet. Custom shelving can be found throughout this home. The balcony is roomy enough for a small patio set. Your Beaver Hill HOA includes almost everything you need! *Full time door attendant greets you and your guests. *Complimentary shuttle service takes you to the local area. There is an updated community room, laundry facilities, extra storage room, elevators and all utilities, except phone and cable. Electric, gas heat, air conditioning, water, gas and sewer are all covered in the HOA. *The outdoor pool and fitness center are yours for a small fee. *On-Site Maintenance and Management staff are here to help you. Parking in the lot is unassigned. The parking garage is available through a lottery system. The train station is in walking distance, as well as downtown Jenkintown. Highly acclaimed Jenkintown Schools are just across the street. Don't miss out on this great opportunity! Late December settlement is preferred. Furniture is also available.
billypenn.com
West Philly’s bustling holiday pop-up is like Christmas Village with all Black-owned vendors
West Philly’s 52nd Street corridor is a destination for seasonal cheer, thanks to a holiday pop-up market organized by The Enterprise Center. Featuring products from over 30 Black-owned small businesses, the department store-meets-local market offers everything from art to accessories to apparel, much of it handmade by local artisans of color.
mainlinetoday.com
The Philly Holiday Experience: Everything You Need to Know
The Philly Holiday Experience brings plenty of festive cheer to the city. Here’s everything the seasonal to-do offers to get you in the spirit. The most wonderful time of the year is upon us, and Philadelphia sure knows how to celebrate the holidays! From the tree lighting at City Hall to the shopping at Christmas Village and the light display in Franklin Square, the Philly Holiday Experience offers plenty of new and time-honored traditions to help you get into the spirit of the season. Luckily for us, Philadelphia is just a short drive or train ride away, so make sure you check out these holiday happenings around the city.
This Hilltown Bakery is Offering the Best Baked Goods, Accessories for the Holiday Season
The bakery is offering holiday favorites that are perfect for the cold weather. A popular Bucks County bakery is gearing up for the holiday season will unique baked goods and at-home accessories for Christmas lovers. Bucks County Biscotti, with a main location situated at 10 W Creamery Road in Hilltown...
phillyvoice.com
Smith Memorial Playground's Winter Wonderland to feature ice carving, s'mores
A historic site in Philadelphia will soon transform for a family-friendly seasonal festival. On Saturday, Dec. 10, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse will host a Winter Wonderland celebration. MORE: Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular returns to the Philadelphia Fairgrounds with Gritty Claus. The event will include...
Plymouth Meeting Candy Maker’s Holiday Gifts Will Stick in Recipients’ Memories: Gourmet Marshmallows
Dana Hermann, a Plymouth Meeting native, found some comfort from what was going on around her when the pandemic started in gourmet marshmallows, writes Mary English for The Pottstown Mercury. When the delicacies turned out to be a hit with her family, she realized she could make them herself for...
PhillyBite
5 Best Bars and Taverns in Havertown PA
Located in the quaint town of Havertown, Pennsylvania, The Crossbar in Havertown is a tad unassuming if you aren't familiar with its avowed purpose. However, the well-conceived and executed bar and grill offer an impressive menu and a slew of beers on tap. Not only that, the staff is well oiled and friendly. Whether you are looking for a post-game repast or a pre-game brunch, The Crossbar is the place to be. 2225 Darby Rd, Havertown, PA 19083.
South Jersey church ensuring families in need have Thanksgiving dinner
PITMAN, N.J. (CBS) -- A South Jersey church is ensuring hundreds of families in need will have a hot meal for the holiday.The First Baptist Church of Pitman is preparing its largest meal of the year, and a close-knit group of a dozen volunteers has been cooking since Sunday to feed close to 160 families.Volunteers stood shoulder-to-shoulder cooking over the hot stove Monday. They're working together in almost an assembly-line manner to make a Thanksgiving dinner for families throughout South Jersey."I think there's a lot more food insecurity than most of us know, especially after the pandemic," Pastor Randy Van Ostin...
Thanksgiving turkey giveway in Philadelphia region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thanksgiving is on Thursday, and local organizations are working to ensure everyone has something on the table. On Saturday, there will be two Turkey giveaways in our region.First, in North Philadelphia, the Philabundance Community Kitchen at 2224 North 10th Street is handing out frozen turkeys, side dishes and pies.The giveaway begins at 11 a.m. and continues until supplies run out.Another turkey giveaway is happening Saturday in Camden.Mayor Victor Carstarphen, along with members of Camden's City Council, will be out to distribute 600 turkeys to families in the city starting at 10 a.m. The pickup location is Roosevelt Plaza Park at 520 Market Street in Camden.If you plan on grabbing a bird, you must register online first and bring a photo ID at the time of pickup.And, if you cannot make it Saturday, Camden will be hosting another turkey giveaway on Monday from 12 to 6 p.m. at the North Camden Community Center at 1000 North 6th Street.
phillyvoice.com
What grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving day?
Everyone has been there; it's Thanksgiving day, you are plopped on the couch watching football, and your mom sends you to the store because your grandma ran out of one of her ingredients while cooking dinner, however, you don't know what stores are open because of the holiday. You can...
