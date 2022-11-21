ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Rita D
2d ago

We had a neighbor in our neighborhood that had these bushes that edged his yard. They were always kept trimmed and nice. One of the kids on the street (and there were many) are some of the red berries. An ambulance had to be called, they kept her there for some time. The berries cannot be eaten. They are poisonous. I noticed yesterday that Walmart in Greenwood has them.

KCRG.com

Over 100 animals reportedly dead on Iowa farm

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Iowa Farm Sanctuary reported that they were called out to a farm for an emergency rescue on Monday. According to the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, conditions were “deplorable” with starving sheep, goats, and pigs found living among other dead animals with no access to adequate food or water.
IOWA STATE
plattecountylandmark.com

Weed becomes legal in Missouri on Dec. 8

That a majority of local voters were in favor of a legalizing recreational marijuana was probably not a surprise to most observers. That they did so by an overwhelming majority might have come as a surprise. Amendment 3, which legalizes recreational marijuana in Missouri, passed statewide by a margin of...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

What to know about buying recreational marijuana in Missouri

This story was originally published by the Kansas City Beacon.  On Nov. 8, Missourians voted “yes” on Amendment 3, which legalized recreational use of marijuana, meaning you’ll now be able to buy weed, like marijuana flower or edibles, in the coming months. Starting Dec. 8, the state will begin transitioning its medical marijuana licenses to recreational […] The post What to know about buying recreational marijuana in Missouri appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

One local non-profit faces adversity ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozark Food Harvest helps families across 28 different counties in Missouri, which is roughly one-third of the state.  The organization has seen an increase of people needing help by 12,000 more per month.  However, this year has been challenging for the non-profit due to the economy.  Jordan Browning, a spokesperson for Ozarks […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
