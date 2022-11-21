ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

I-71 N reopens after vehicle fire shutdown

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A vehicle fire blocked I-71 Northbound near West 150th Street around 6:30 p.m., causing the highway to be shut down for a time. First responders were on the scene (as seen above via the ODOT camera in the area) working to get the freeway reopened, eventually opening one lane at a time […]
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 dead, 1 injured after 2 fatal Elyria apartment fires

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two apartment fires in Elyria over the weekend left two men dead and one injured, according to the Elyria Fire Department. The first fire took place early Sunday morning at Sherwood Forest Apartments located at 525 Georgetown Avenue. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the top...
ELYRIA, OH
WKYC

LOOK: Suspected teen dine-and-dashers speed away from Buffalo Wild Wings in Willoughby with employee on car

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Police in Lake County are investigating following a bizarre incident at a Willoughby restaurant this past Sunday night. A 911 call came in just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday from a kitchen manager at Buffalo Wild Wings alleging a group of customers was trying to "dine-and-dash" and that one of his employees was on top of their car attempting to prevent them from leaving. The dispatcher advised the caller to tell the employee to get off the car, but he said she could not because they were driving recklessly and "fast as f---" in the parking lot. The manager can be heard on the call yelling for the 24-year-old worker to "get off the car."
WILLOUGHBY, OH
Cleveland.com

Man wounded when shots fired at vehicle as he drives down Akron street

AKRON, Ohio — A man driving in the South Akron neighborhood was wounded in the head early Saturday morning when shots were fired at his vehicle, police say. Police say the 30-year-old victim managed to drive himself to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center after the shooting, which occurred at about 3:05 a.m. on the 1400 block of South Main Street. The man’s wounds were not life-threatening.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman dies, man injured in shooting in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio – A Cleveland woman was killed in a shooting Saturday near a bar on Lakeland Boulevard in Euclid, police say. Jaschae Burns, 27, was shot to death about 11 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Burns had suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest.
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Victim shot overnight in downtown Cleveland, EMS says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A male victim was hospitalized after he was shot overnight in downtown Cleveland. Officials said the shooting occurred in the area of the East 6th Street and Superior Avenue intersection near the Cleveland Public Library’s main building. According to Cleveland EMS, the shooting victim was...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

Driver tries to hit man with vehicle: Parma Police Blotter

On Oct. 31, police were dispatched to the Bryant and Stratton building on Snow Road regarding an assault. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said a man had attempted to cause harm by driving his vehicle into him. Police are investigating. Property theft: North Avenue. On Oct. 31,...
PARMA, OH
cleveland.com

Man, 70, goes ballistic at Mayor’s Court: Parma Heights Police Blotter

On Oct. 27, a police officer working the Mayor’s Court detail requested assistance when a man started causing a disturbance while his case was being heard. The Parma Heights resident, 70, was yelling, swearing and pointing his finger at the magistrate. After he started to walk toward the magistrate, the officer arrested the man for contempt of court.
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash Wednesday

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Perry Township on Wednesday. According to officials, a single-vehicle, fatal semi-crash occurred just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The crash occurred on Interstate 75 southbound at the Hanthorn Road overpass. Officials said...
PERRY, OH

