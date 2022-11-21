WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Police in Lake County are investigating following a bizarre incident at a Willoughby restaurant this past Sunday night. A 911 call came in just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday from a kitchen manager at Buffalo Wild Wings alleging a group of customers was trying to "dine-and-dash" and that one of his employees was on top of their car attempting to prevent them from leaving. The dispatcher advised the caller to tell the employee to get off the car, but he said she could not because they were driving recklessly and "fast as f---" in the parking lot. The manager can be heard on the call yelling for the 24-year-old worker to "get off the car."

