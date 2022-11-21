Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fire breaks out at former Sterle’s building in Cleveland
Crews are currently on scene battling flames at the former Sterle's Slovenian Country House in Cleveland.
I-71 N reopens after vehicle fire shutdown
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A vehicle fire blocked I-71 Northbound near West 150th Street around 6:30 p.m., causing the highway to be shut down for a time. First responders were on the scene (as seen above via the ODOT camera in the area) working to get the freeway reopened, eventually opening one lane at a time […]
Euclid house fire ruled arson; family left homeless
The house will likely be declared a total loss, according to a news release. The American Red Cross of Northern Ohio has provided shelter for the family.
2 dead, 1 injured after 2 fatal Elyria apartment fires
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two apartment fires in Elyria over the weekend left two men dead and one injured, according to the Elyria Fire Department. The first fire took place early Sunday morning at Sherwood Forest Apartments located at 525 Georgetown Avenue. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the top...
LOOK: Suspected teen dine-and-dashers speed away from Buffalo Wild Wings in Willoughby with employee on car
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Police in Lake County are investigating following a bizarre incident at a Willoughby restaurant this past Sunday night. A 911 call came in just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday from a kitchen manager at Buffalo Wild Wings alleging a group of customers was trying to "dine-and-dash" and that one of his employees was on top of their car attempting to prevent them from leaving. The dispatcher advised the caller to tell the employee to get off the car, but he said she could not because they were driving recklessly and "fast as f---" in the parking lot. The manager can be heard on the call yelling for the 24-year-old worker to "get off the car."
Man wounded when shots fired at vehicle as he drives down Akron street
AKRON, Ohio — A man driving in the South Akron neighborhood was wounded in the head early Saturday morning when shots were fired at his vehicle, police say. Police say the 30-year-old victim managed to drive himself to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center after the shooting, which occurred at about 3:05 a.m. on the 1400 block of South Main Street. The man’s wounds were not life-threatening.
Man shot in broad daylight near Target lot along Cleveland’s West 117th Street
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police responded to the Target location along Cleveland’s West 117th Street for reports of a mid-day shooting on Wednesday. The police activity was first reported at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials told 19 News that a man, believed to be in his 20s, was...
Officer reported no flares for traffic control at scene of fatal Cleveland firefighter hit-and-run: I-Team
Some police officers didn’t have flares to control traffic at the scene of a hit and run that killed a Cleveland firefighter, the FOX 8 I-Team has found.
Woman dies, man injured in shooting in Euclid
EUCLID, Ohio – A Cleveland woman was killed in a shooting Saturday near a bar on Lakeland Boulevard in Euclid, police say. Jaschae Burns, 27, was shot to death about 11 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Burns had suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Victim shot overnight in downtown Cleveland, EMS says
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A male victim was hospitalized after he was shot overnight in downtown Cleveland. Officials said the shooting occurred in the area of the East 6th Street and Superior Avenue intersection near the Cleveland Public Library’s main building. According to Cleveland EMS, the shooting victim was...
Toddlers found alone outside Rocky River daycare
Two 1 to 2-year-old kids are safe after being found wandering outside a Rocky River daycare by themselves Tuesday.
Driver tries to hit man with vehicle: Parma Police Blotter
On Oct. 31, police were dispatched to the Bryant and Stratton building on Snow Road regarding an assault. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said a man had attempted to cause harm by driving his vehicle into him. Police are investigating. Property theft: North Avenue. On Oct. 31,...
Restaurant employee threatened by female customer: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Customer trouble: Mayfield Road. At 11:15 p.m. Nov. 14, an employee of Applebee’s restaurant, 5658 Mayfield Road, reported being threatened by a female customer. The customer and a woman with her left the restaurant in a red SUV. Police told the manager to call back if...
Dangerously Understaffed: Why Cleveland police staffing numbers may get worse
News 5 Investigators found Cleveland police's staffing shortage may get worse in 2023. Records show 30% of Cleveland police officers are eligible to retire next year.
Downtown road closures for Cleveland’s Winterland
Select roads near Cleveland Public Square will be closed off this weekend for Downtown Cleveland Alliance's production of Winterland.
Parma suspect appears in court for body found in basement
The man charged with murder after a body was found wrapped in plastic in a Parma home appeared in court Tuesday morning.
Man, 70, goes ballistic at Mayor’s Court: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Oct. 27, a police officer working the Mayor’s Court detail requested assistance when a man started causing a disturbance while his case was being heard. The Parma Heights resident, 70, was yelling, swearing and pointing his finger at the magistrate. After he started to walk toward the magistrate, the officer arrested the man for contempt of court.
Drunk hotel guest repeatedly causes a disturbance: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Nov. 2, an employee at the Extended Stay Hotel called police about a man making a disturbance. An arriving officer talked to the drunk Cleveland man, who said he would behave.
Lakewood eyes 2023 construction for $100 million mixed-use project at former hospital site
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- More than two years after the former Lakewood Hospital was demolished, the city has slowly and methodically moved forward with a massive mixed-use project in its place. It now appears that the period of due diligence on national real estate developer CASTO Communities and North Pointe Realty’s...
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash Wednesday
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Perry Township on Wednesday. According to officials, a single-vehicle, fatal semi-crash occurred just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The crash occurred on Interstate 75 southbound at the Hanthorn Road overpass. Officials said...
