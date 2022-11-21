ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

‘A promise delivered in spectacular fashion’ – Qatar press lauds opening ceremony

By Martin Belam
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xpvxJ_0jIZyKFZ00

There were mixed reactions to Qatar’s World Cup opening day in the gulf state’s media – with effusive praise for the opening ceremony and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and a somewhat more muted reception to the team’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Ecuador.

English-language daily the Peninsula enthused about the opening ceremony, writing: “To the entire world and all those in attendance, it was a promise delivered in spectacular fashion. While hosting the World Cup is often a once-in-a lifetime opportunity, given the global interest in hosting the Mondial, the world can give Qatar a thumbs up for delivering on its promises.”

The Gulf Times singled out Qatari Ghanim al-Muftah for praise, saying he had “shone” at the opening ceremony. Born with Caudal regression syndrome, a disorder that impairs the development of the lower spine, Muftah is a local social media celebrity who walks on his hands, and who, in dialogue with Morgan Freeman, spoke on inclusion and diversity and quoted the Qur’an.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TCOFq_0jIZyKFZ00
Actor Morgan Freeman and World Cup ambassador Ghanim al-Muftah during the opening ceremony. Photograph: Xinhua/Shutterstock

The pro-government semi-official paper of Qatar, Al Raya, went beyond the call of duty in praising the man who drove Qatar to bid for the World Cup, the Emir. In an editorial following the Emir’s speech at the opening ceremony, it wrote: “We are overwhelmed with feelings of love, gratitude and pride in our wise leadership, which always strives to raise the name of Qatar above the cloud.”

Muhammad Al-Marri in the Al-Watan wrote: “The truth shone like a sun in the middle of the day. And the dream turned into a tangible reality. Those who know Qatar, its leadership, and its people bet on its victory and won. As for those who doubted and promoted lies and spread fallacies, their loss was heavy and their end painful.”

This is a World Cup like no other. For the last 12 years the Guardian has been reporting on the issues surrounding Qatar 2022, from corruption and human rights abuses to the treatment of migrant workers and discriminatory laws. The best of our journalism is gathered on our dedicated Qatar: Beyond the Football home page for those who want to go deeper into the issues beyond the pitch.

Guardian reporting goes far beyond what happens on the pitch. Support our investigative journalism today .

And the verdict on the football? Also a painful loss.

In a press conference after the match, Qatar’s Spanish coach, Félix Sánchez, was pressed on whether modifying the formation and style of play of the team had lead to the loss. He told reporters the national team still has a lot to offer in its next match – against Senegal on Friday – and they did not appear at their true level.

Focus for much criticism had been the goalkeeper Saad al-Sheeb, who flapped at a cross leading to Ecuador’s early disallowed goal, and then conceded the penalty with which Enner Valencia opened the scoring. After the game Sheeb insisted: “There are two remaining matches in which we can make amends.”

In its match report the Peninsular raised questions about the team’s preparations, with journalist Fawad Hussain writing: “Qatar fans were expecting a much better show. The hosts failed to register a single shot on target in their historic match. Perhaps, Qatar succumbed to the pressure of winning on their World Cup debut in front of their home fans. Al Annabi didn’t look a side said to be the best prepared team of this World Cup, with all the players being kept out of the country’s top flight league to train at isolated camps offshore for more than four months.”

In the Gulf Times, Sahan Bidappa wrote: “The manner in which they crumbled against Ecuador would have disappointed the home fans,” many of whom were observed leaving long before the match had ended. The paper lamented: “This was supposed to be Qatar’s easiest fixture.”

Bidappa said: “As the Qatar players failed to impose themselves on the game, coach Sánchez stared at the roof of the tent-shaped architecture marvel Al Bayt Stadium, wondering what he or his players could have done differently on the night. In reality, not much,.”

He added of the team “on the biggest stage of their lives, Qatar players looked frozen, clearly overawed by the historic occasion. This was a nervous and disjointed performance.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Fans paid to attend World Cup by Qatar have daily allowance cancelled

Fans who have travelled to Qatar as part of a controversial paid-for supporters programme have been told by Qatari authorities that their cash has been cut. The Fan Leader Network is a scheme run by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the Qatari agency responsible for the World Cup. It has recruited supporters from around the globe, offering travel and accommodation and a place at the World Cup opening ceremony in return for enthusiasm and positive social media content. But the Guardian can reveal that a per diem payment for food and drink, upon which some supporters were depending, was cancelled just as fans were packing to travel to the Gulf.
The Independent

TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage

An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
The Guardian

Keen to welcome visitors but enraged by western coverage: how Qataris see the World Cup

The most controversial World Cup ever? Mohammad al-Kuwari dismisses 12 years of international cynicism and scrutiny with a shrug. “We don’t care that much,” the Qatari national says from his office among the luminescent skyscrapers of Doha’s palm-lined West Bay waterfront. “They say if you don’t have enemies you’re not successful. Every successful person has people jealous of them.”
The Guardian

Letters: Jerry Lee Lewis obituary

I loved Jerry Lee Lewis’s rockers, but also his country weepies, such as How’s My Ex Treating You. It was thus disconcerting to hear from a friend how the star behaved at a press conference to launch a UK tour in the early 1970s. Lewis was taking questions...
The Guardian

Qatar World Cup organisers apologise after threats to a Danish television crew

World Cup organisers have apologised to a Danish television station whose live broadcast from a street in Doha was interrupted by Qatari officials who threatened to break their camera equipment. Journalists from the TV2 channel “were mistakenly interrupted” late on Tuesday evening, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy acknowledged...
The Guardian

US viewers accuse Fox Sports of ‘shilling for Qatar’ amid glowing World Cup coverage

US viewers have criticized Fox Sports after its broadcast of the opening day of the World Cup ignored the host country’s human rights record. Qatar has been attacked for its treatment of migrant workers, allegations of corruption in the bidding process for the tournament and its record on LGBTQ and women’s rights. Broadcasters such as the BBC and Telemundo chose to highlight those concerns in their coverage of the first day of the tournament, where the hosts lost to Ecuador after a lavish opening ceremony that included contributions from Morgan Freeman and Jungkook from BTS.
The Guardian

USA have questions of their own as controversy flares at World Cup

The USMNT’s young players have negotiated the off-field turmoil in Qatar. Now they must deal with injuries and loss of form in key areas. Shortly after the silence enveloping this sleepy neighborhood on the outskirts of Doha was broken by the late evening call to prayer echoing from the minarets, the United States men’s national team arrived at the Al-Gharrafa Stadium on Saturday night for their penultimate training session ahead of a tournament unlike any other.
The Guardian

The Guardian

509K+
Followers
117K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy