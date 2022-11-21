ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BuzzFeed

A.J. Cook On "Criminal Minds: Evolution," Directing Her Sons, And The Props She Took Home With Her

"When we wrapped in Season 15, there were already rumors [of a reboot] kind of floating around. And everyone, all the cast, was obviously like a huge thumbs up. Of course, we would do it in a heartbeat. This is a dream. We kind of had an inkling that it was going to come together again at some point. I think the surprising part, for me, at least, is how quickly the reboot came together."
iheart.com

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Quietly Break Up Again

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have reportedly broken up for a second time. According to a report from People, the two quietly broke up in October. Several sources confirmed to the outlet that the Kardashians star and the Phoenix Suns guard parted ways last month due to their demanding careers.

