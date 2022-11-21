Read full article on original website
Conor McGregor responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s latest diss: “You quit and ran, brother. God bless. I’m still here if you wanna go again”
Conor McGregor has responded to the latest diss from his long-time rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov took part in a public speaking event in Toronto. The former lightweight champion discussed the recent success of coaching and his newly crowned champions, Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov. Makhachev attained UFC gold at UFC 280 by submitting Charles Oliveira. At the same time, his younger relative Usman picked up gold on Friday past at Bellator 288 over Patricky Pitbull. Two lightweight champions under two organisations.
Conor McGregor goes on tirade against Joe Rogan over UFC 229 commentary, insults Khabib Nurmagomedov (again)
Conor McGregor is at it again. In a string of tweets Wednesday evening, McGregor seemed to live-tweet a rewatch of his UFC 229 bout against rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. That fight took place in October 2019, and McGregor lost by fourth-round submission. McGregor, who has not competed in MMA since he...
Khabib Nurmagomedov Names Three Fighters He Wishes He Had Fought During His UFC Career
Khabib Nurmagomedov is taking a look back at the fights he missed out on. Former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will go down as one of the best lightweights to have ever fought in the UFC. He retired back in 2020 with an astonishing record of 29-0 and is now a member of The UFC Hall of Fame. During his run in the lightweight division, Nurmagomedov faced some of the toughest fighters at the weight. He was never beaten and walked away while still at the top of his game. Now, thriving in retirement, Nurmagomedov is taking a look back at the three fights he wished he had during his UFC run.
Connor McGregor Hits Back At Khabib For Insult: “Your Fathers Plan is Never Complete Because You Quit and Ran”
More than four years removed from their UFC 229 showdown, the rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is still far from slowing down. Appearing at a public speaking engagement in Toronto, Nurmagomedov spoke about the recent success of his fight team, including Islam Makhachev’s defeat of Charles Oliveira to capture the UFC lightweight championship. ‘The Eagle’ also spoke about newly crowned champion Usman Nurmagomedov who bested Patricky Pitbull to become the Bellator MMA lightweight titleholder on Friday night.
Taila Santos claims UFC admitted ‘scared’ Valentina Shevchenko is ‘running’ from rematch
UFC flyweight contender Taila Santos believes reigning 125-pound champion Valentina Shevchenko escaped Singapore Indoor Stadium with a gift from the cageside judges, leading to a split decision victory and what appears to be an extended vacation. Shevchenko, ranked No. 2 in the women's pound-for-pound rankings, was a massive favorite heading...
Sean O’Malley informed his next fight will be for title: ‘I’m the biggest fight’
Sean O’Malley is destined for an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title fight. The rising Bantamweight superstar continued his winning ways at UFC 280 this past month (Oct. 22, 2022) with his biggest victory yet. O’Malley went to war with the former division champion, Petr Yan, earning a hard-fought (albeit controversial) split decision (watch highlights). The win launched O’Malley up a ridiculous 10 spots to No. 1 contender status in the promotion’s official rankings, seeming to guarantee him the next 135-pound title shot.
UFC news, rumors: Sean O'Malley says 'my next fight is for the title' as he targets return in July
Sean O'Malley sees a UFC bantamweight championship in the near future. The rising contender cemented himself in the championship picture in his most recent outing and he seems to be settling for nothing short of a golden opportunity next. O'Malley jumped from No. 11 in the bantamweight rankings to No....
Curtis Blaydes reacts to potentially being the opponent for Jon Jones’ heavyweight debut: “I’ll be ready for 5 rounds of war”
Curtis Blaydes is excited that he could potentially be the man to welcome Jon Jones to the UFC heavyweight division. Jones has hinted at a move to heavyweight for quite some time but has still yet to make the move. However, Dana White has confirmed Jones will fight in 2023 and they are targeting March as his return date.
BJJ Trainer Craig Jones Lauds Islam Makhachev, Admits Lightweight Champ’s Grappling Is ‘Superior’ To Theirs
Alexander Volkanovski’s jiu-jitsu trainer praised Islam Makhachev ahead of UFC 284. The trainer admitted Islam’s ground game is better than Volk’s and everybody else. UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will begin the year 2023 with a super title fight against reigning pound-for-pound king and featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284. Surprisingly, Volk’s BJJ coach Craig Jones heaped praise on Makhachev ahead of the highly-anticipated bout.
Daniel Cormier Says Michael Chandler Closer to Conor McGregor Fight After Loss: He No Longer Wants Title
Daniel Cormier argued Michael Chandler no longer wants to compete for the title. Cormier suggested Chandler has a better chance of fighting Conor McGregor after the loss to Dustin Poirier. Michael Chandler is coming off a hard-fought loss to former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier earlier this month at...
2022 UFC event schedule: Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira, Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland on tap
The final two months of the year are heating up with memorable moments that should stand the test of time inside the UFC Octagon. Islam Makhachev, the pupil of former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, cemented himself as UFC lightweight champion with a second-round submission over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. August played host to a leading candidate for upset of the year. Leon Edwards, likely on his way to losing a decision, shocked the world with a head-kick knockout of pound-for-pound great Kamaru Usman in the final minute of their UFC welterweight title fight. The list of championship upsets grew in November with Alex Pereira's fifth-round stoppage of Israel Adesanya to capture the middleweight title.
UFC 282: Jiri Prochazka injured, vacates light heavyweight championship; Blachowicz-Ankalaev title bout booked
UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka has suffered a significant injury forcing him to not only pull out of his UFC 282 title defense versus Glover Teixeira, but also to vacate his belt. Teixeira declined an opportunity to fight someone else for the title, so the UFC has made former champion Jan Blachowicz versus Magomed Ankalaev for the main event on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Brendan Schaub hoping the UFC books Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev next: “Khamzat would be a handful for him”
Fighter-turned-podcaster Brendan Schaub knows who he wants to see Alex Pereira fight next. ‘Poaton’ is fresh off his return at UFC 281 earlier this month in New York. Standing opposite the Brazilian was the-then middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The two men previously clashed twice in kickboxing, with Pereira winning on both occasions.
The MMA Hour with Kayla Harrison, Brendan Loughnane and Marlon Moraes all in studio
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 4 p.m. UK time. 11 a.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose, and the Parlay Pals break down 2022 PFL Championship bets.
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 102 with Olivier Aubin-Mercier, Brendan Loughnane, Stevie Ray, and Larissa Pacheco
In the 102nd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of the 2022 PFL Championship on Friday. We’re first joined by Oliveir-Aubin Mercier (1:57) ahead of his lightweight title fight. Next, PFL featherweight Brendan Loughnane (16:32) comes on. PFL lightweight Stevie Ray (27:07) then joins the show. PFL women’s lightweight Larissa Pacheco (41:22) closes out the program.
Watch: Free Fight — Jan Blachowicz vs. Corey Anderson II
Jan Blachowicz is a man on a mission. The Polish former UFC heavyweight champion has been on one hell of a run at 205-pounds in recent years, losing just twice in a sequence which has seen him defeat the likes of Israel Adesanya, Luke Rockhold, Dominick Reyes and, most recently, Aleksander Rakic to post a very impressive 10-2 record in the 205-pound fold dating back to October 2017.
Cris Cyborg set to make pro boxing debut against Bellator vet Gabrielle Holloway in December
Cris Cyborg will return to the squared circle on Dec. 10 for a professional boxing match with fellow Bellator fighter Gabrielle Holloway in Omaha, Neb. The matchup was announced Tuesday. The four-round, 154-pound match between Cyborg and Holloway will be featured in the undercard of Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan.
Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny Targeted for UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro
A welterweight tilt pitting Gilbert Burns against Neil Magny is in the works for UFC 283. Multiple outlets confirmed the targeted bout following an initial report from promotion broadcast partner ESPN. The booking is expected to be finalized shortly. UFC 283 takes place on Jan. 21 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro and features a flyweight championship matchup between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.
Jiri Prochazka issues statement after withdrawing from UFC 282, vacating light heavyweight title: “I’ll be back in six months and I’ll take the title whoever holds it” “
Jiri Prochazka has issued a statement after withdrawing from UFC 282. It was revealed on Wednesday that Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury that forced him to pull out of his UFC 282 light heavyweight title fight against Glover Teixeira. He also vacated the light heavyweight title as he didn’t want to hold up the division and has now taken to Instagram to issue a lengthy statement.
Cris Cyborg set for next boxing match, faces former Bellator fighter on Crawford-Avanesyan undercard
As she maneuvers through MMA free agency, Cris Cyborg continues her delve into the world of professional boxing. In a press release Tuesday, boxing promotion BLK Prime announced Cyborg will face former Bellator fighter Gabrielle Holloway in a four-round lightweight boxing bout. The “special feature” boxing match will take place...
