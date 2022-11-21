Elegance Quartet to rock the Fleisher Art Memorial. Local musical act Elegance Quartet will be performing at the Fleisher Art Memorial at 719 Catharine St. on Nov. 27. The program, called “Love is a Mix Tape, is a tribute to some of the group’s favorite songs of the heart, written in the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. The show, which runs from 5-7 p.m., will include both acoustic and electric songs, with a musical interlude by musician John Conahan on piano and vocals. There will be light refreshments and beer/wine for purchase. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/love-is-a-mix-tape-tickets-458435070637 for tickets.

ROME, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO