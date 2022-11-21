Read full article on original website
Around Town
Elegance Quartet to rock the Fleisher Art Memorial. Local musical act Elegance Quartet will be performing at the Fleisher Art Memorial at 719 Catharine St. on Nov. 27. The program, called “Love is a Mix Tape, is a tribute to some of the group’s favorite songs of the heart, written in the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. The show, which runs from 5-7 p.m., will include both acoustic and electric songs, with a musical interlude by musician John Conahan on piano and vocals. There will be light refreshments and beer/wine for purchase. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/love-is-a-mix-tape-tickets-458435070637 for tickets.
Community Calendar
Joey Diaz – At 8 p.m. at the Xcite Center at Parx Casino in Bensalem. Tickets $40 General Reserved at https://joeydiaz.net/. SPHS Class of 1977’s 45th Reunion – From 7-11 p.m. at Galdo’s Caterers, 1933 W. Moyamensing Ave. Buffet dinner-premium, open bar, DJ Lorenzo. Tickets are $85. Contact Carmen Smith at 267-761-7873 or https://sphs77reunion.eventbrite.com.
Chew Playground looking better than ever
The South Philly Sigma Sharks were swimming in dangerous waters. The youth football program has always called Chew Playground at 18th Street and Washington Avenue in Point Breeze its home despite badly needing an upgrade. Most of the grass was gone and the Sharks were playing in a dustbowl. “It...
New artwork bridges indigenous nations
A new piece of artwork at the Philadelphia Navy Yard has millions of years of history behind it. Alpha Sacred Beings (The Origin of Creation) is the latest work of lead artist Marianela Fuentes, who collaborated with Group X to bring the project to the League Island Park at the Navy Yard.
Holiday market Saturday at Bok
Tenants of the Bok Building will host a Small Business Saturday Holiday Market on Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests will have a chance to buy directly from the makers and artists who occupy the historic South Philly building at the event, called “Made at Bok.”
Dough Head Pizza joining cheesesteak hotspot
A new pizzeria is carving out its slice of South Philadelphia’s biggest cheesesteak destination. The common question for years has been Pat’s or Geno’s when it came time for a late-night food run. Now Dough Head’s Pizza is offering hungry people an alternative. Owned by Joe...
State money for after-school program
An after-school program provider that serves seven South Philly schools received a $200,000 state grant. The grant was secured by state Sen. Nikil Saval and state Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler and awarded to Sunrise of Philadelphia, a community-based out-of-school time and family resource provider serving families across the district of Philadelphia, specifically in South and West Philadelphia.
Artisan candles and more at Chandlery
Stanford Ponson wasn’t going to let the pandemic destroy a dream of his. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native took a crack at the candle industry, opening Chandlery Scent Studio at 1533 South St. in November 2020. But supply chain issues and staffing shortages forced the small business to close just 14 months later.
Spirit day at Universal Vare
Universal Vare STEM & ARTS Charter School in Girard Estates celebrated the harvest season and Halloween with a school-wide spirit day titled, “Spooky School Daze,” to keep their student scholars in grades 5-8 safe and secure. The scholars of Vare took part in a number of seasonal activities and some of the students performed Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” for their fellow classmates and staff.
150 years for Engine 24
After a century and a half, Engine 24 is still at peak performance. The Philadelphia Fire Department celebrated another milestone as Engine 24 at 1200 S. 20th St. in South Philly’s Point Breeze neighborhood surpassed 150 years this November. A lot has changed over the years with advancements in...
A fun and delicious soiree
The city’s first Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers Masquerade Ball is coming to South Philly. Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia on Packer Avenue will host the event on Nov. 5. It was created in 2013 and about 1,000 people are expected to attend. The Trauma Survivors Foundation’s...
Speed slots are coming to Washington Avenue
Speed cushions and other safety measures are coming to Washington Avenue. City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson announced on Oct. 25 that $320,000 in capital funds were secured for safety infrastructure which will include speed cushions along Washington Avenue on the west side of Broad Street. The safety measures will be installed...
