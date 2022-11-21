VIDEO: 2022 ‘Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle’ in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Lake County Florida ToursLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Exactly what do we have to be thankful for in Florida? Hmm? (opinion/satire)JoAnn RyanFlorida State
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in OrlandoEvie M.Orlando, FL
New Radiation Therapy Gives Heart Patients HopeModern Globe
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023
Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
WDW News Today
Iger Stopped CEO Bob Chapek’s Mass Layoff of Cast Members, One of the Worst Restrooms at Magic Kingdom Set for Major Expansion, and More: Daily Recap (11/23/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
disneydining.com
More Disney Closures, Including Some Hotels Have Been Announced Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Disney World is already feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm, which is expected to become a hurricane in the coming hours, will make landfall in Florida this evening. As a result, the Theme Parks will close early tonight and likely open late tomorrow. That isn’t the only disruption, however. Disney has announced that some resort hotels will be impacted by the storm as well.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Reverses Decision, Fort Wilderness Campground and Other Resort Areas Not Scheduled to Close Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In a surprising move, Walt Disney World has reversed their earlier decision to close Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground as well as other resort areas due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole. Previously, an announcement on the website and to travel agents read, “For the safety of our...
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for 3 Days Next Week in Disney World
The holiday season is HERE in Disney World, so you already know that a lot of people are heading to the parks for the season!. We’ve already been to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, and the crowds were kind of surprising. But, we have definitely seen more crowds out and about during the day, and with Thanksgiving coming up, we’re sure that number will just go UP! If you’re planning on being in Disney World next week for the holidays, let’s take a look at the Park Pass availability and hours so you can be as prepared as possible!
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
disneydining.com
Guess Who Made the List of “Worst Value” in Florida Travel Destinations! (Hint: It’s Not Disney!)
If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck on vacation, you’re going to want to skip this Central Florida destination, and surprise, it’s not Disney World. There’s a misconception floating around that people who like to vacation in Central Florida don’t care about the cost when it comes to going on a getaway. But a majority of tourists who visit the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort say price and value are very important.
disneyfoodblog.com
Polynesian Village vs. Grand Floridian Resort Guide for Disney World in 2023
So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’ve narrowed it down between two of the most ICONIC Disney resorts in existence (you lucky, lucky person!). But how do you choose between Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort Testing Guest Experience Support Kiosks
Universal Orlando Resort is now testing a “Guest Experience Support” service with Team Members at kiosks throughout the parks who can help with simple guest needs. We met Team Member Amani in Universal’s Islands of Adventure. She had celebration buttons and maps at her kiosk in Port of Entry at Universal’s Islands of Adventure and helped us with our Express Pass.
WDW News Today
Christmas Tree Arrives at Downtown Disney District
Christmastime has come at Disneyland Resort, and guests arriving at Downtown Disney District are finally being greeted with a Christmas tree!. The tree is decorated with white, silver, and blue ornaments. A snowman is next to the tree, wearing a Santa hat and scarf. Among the normal Christmas tree ornaments...
WDW News Today
‘Star Wars’ Life Day 2022 Fleece Robe and Chewbacca Funko Pop at Walt Disney World
Life Day was on November 17, 2022, but merchandise for the “Star Wars” holiday is still rolling into Walt Disney World. Life Day is a Kashyyyk holiday celebrated by the local Wookiees. It was first introduced in the infamous “Star Wars Holiday Special.”. Life Day Fleece Throw...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Meet the Whos of Whoville 2022 in Seuss Landing at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
The Whos of Whoville can be seen roaming Seuss Landing this holiday season at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The Whos are dressed in their Who-liday best, and some carry decorations. They like to play games and pose for photos. A group of Whos told us they were heading to...
WDW News Today
2022 Holiday Magic Shots and Photo Ops Available at Walt Disney World Resort
Walt Disney World Resort has announced all of their 2022 holiday Magic Shots and other PhotoPass opportunities. Most are now available, while some will begin on November 25 with the beginning of the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. After dark in front of the Christmas trees at EPCOT,...
WDW News Today
New Grinch Loungefly Backpack Arrives For the Holidays at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
When you visit Univeral Orlando during the holiday season, the mean one himself, The Grinch, appears in many places. If you want to take home a useful and attractive souvenir from your trip to Univeral Orlando, we found one for you. A new Grinch Loungefly backpack appeared for this holiday season. We found this one at Islands of Adventure Trading Company. If you are unfamiliar with Islands of Adventure, this shop serves as the main gift shop in the Port of Entry area near the park entrance.
WDW News Today
Scrim Removed From Port of Entry Christmas Shoppe in Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Just in time for the holiday season, scrim has been removed from the front of Port of Entry Christmas Shoppe in Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The store has remained open while the exterior was refurbished for the past several weeks. The scrim previously covered the top of the building....
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Discounts Now Being Offered to Disney Vacation Club Members for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser
In a (not-so-surprising) turn of events, the first discount has been released for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Disney Vacation Club Members are receiving e-mails offering 30% off original Points Chart values on select cruises. Bookings can be made with points or a combination of points and cash. This offer...
WDW News Today
New 2022 Holiday Disney Vacation Club Tervis Tumbler Available at Disneyland Resort
New holiday merchandise is showing up all over Disney Parks, and today we found this holiday themed Disney Vacation Club Tervis tumbler! We found this inside Acorns Gifts and Goods at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. Holiday Disney Vacation Club Tervis Tumbler — $29.99. This red tumbler...
Comments / 0