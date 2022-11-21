ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Will an Uptick in Layoffs Lead to Stimulus Aid?

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RoIzF_0jIZxgRE00

Image source: Getty Images

For much of 2022, the news regarding the labor market was positive. Jobs were being added, wages were growing (though not at a fast enough pace to keep up with inflation), and the national unemployment level was low.

The latter is still true. In October, 261,000 non-farm jobs were added to the U.S. job market, and the national unemployment rate sat at 3.7%. That's comparable to the jobless rate prior to the pandemic.

Discover: This credit card has a rare $300 welcome bonus

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR for 15 months

But in recent weeks, the word "layoffs" has been making the news more frequently. In fact, last week, Amazon announced plans to cut about 10,000 staff members in an effort to conserve funds. And it's not the only big-name company with reported downsizing plans.

Needless to say, hearing about layoffs is far from settling. As it is, a lot of people have depleted their savings this year and racked up lots of credit card debt due to higher living costs. The idea of losing a job might be unbearably stressful.

Of course, some people may be wondering if an uptick in unemployment will lead to another round of stimulus checks. And the answer? It depends on just how bad things get.

A stimulus round could be in the cards

Is it possible that lawmakers will approve another round of stimulus checks in 2023? Absolutely. But for that to happen, the unemployment situation needs to get really bad. And right now, we're definitely not there.

The last round of stimulus checks to hit Americans' bank accounts was approved in March of 2021. The February before, the national unemployment rate sat at 6.2%. That's a far cry from where the jobless rate is today.

Furthermore, in the spring of 2021, COVID-19 vaccines were still in short supply, and that was keeping a lot of people out of the workforce due to health concerns. Since vaccines are widely available today, it's made it easier for more people to pursue job openings as they become available.

Now this isn't to say that the unemployment rate won't jump substantially in 2023. If a recession strikes, that could happen. But that's also not something anyone should hope for. If economic conditions grow dire enough to warrant another stimulus check, we can bet that the financial strain that ensues won't be resolved by a one-time payday, even if it amounts to $1,400 like it did in March of 2021.

Don't bank on a stimulus check

While an uptick in unemployment could fuel another stimulus round, that's not guaranteed to happen. And a payday like that isn't something Americans should count on.

Instead, those needing a financial boost should do their best to take matters into their own hands. Right now, the gig economy is still in pretty good shape, and a second job could lead to more savings and fewer financial concerns for a lot of people.

Furthermore, the annual rate of inflation was lower in October than in September. If that trend continues, consumers might soon be in line for relief -- even in the absence of a stimulus check.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Maurie Backman has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Business Times

Is Your Next Stimulus Check an Inflation-Relief Payment?

Americans got three stimulus payments that were either placed into their bank accounts or delivered by mail during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak. These checks served as stimulus measures intended to keep the economy afloat and protect people from financial ruin as a result of businesses being forced to close in order to contain the new coronavirus.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
kitco.com

Unemployment to almost double, recession to end by 2024 - Alfonso Peccatiello

The U.S. unemployment rate rose to 3.7 percent in October, and industry data suggest that such job trends will continue, with companies like Twitter, Amazon, and FedEx laying off thousands of workers. This will result in unemployment almost doubling to “six-and-a-half percent,” while the ensuing recession will last until 2024,...
Sourcing Journal

$16.5 Trillion Consumer Debt Is Bad News for Holiday

Retailers gearing up for Black Friday sales this holiday could find that consumer spending might be as good as it’s going to get. Signs point to consumer debt heading in the wrong direction next year. The Conference Board Leading Economic Index [LEI] for the U.S. fell by 0.8 percent in October 2022 to 114.9 after falling 0.5 percent in September. The LEI is now down 3.2 percent over the six-month period through October, reversing its 0.5 percent growth over the previous six months. “The U.S. LEI fell for an eighth consecutive month, suggesting the economy is possibly in a recession,” Ataman Ozyildirim,...
The Monroe News

Which is worse, inflation or recession?

Choose your poison: inflation or recession? Some economists say inflation is worse than a recession, while others disagree. Economists can simply not agree on anything!. Here, I will try to resolve that debate. Both inflation and recession are evils, but which evil is worse for our economy?. Let’s begin with...
CBS Detroit

Carvana cuts 1,500 jobs on slowing used-car demand

(CNN) - Used-car retailer Carvana Co. is cutting 1,500 jobs, or 8% of its workforce, the company said on Friday, amid waning demand for used cars on the back of sky-high prices and supply shortages.Demand for used cars has been negatively impacted by hybrid-working models and higher costs caused by rising interest rates, as consumers rethink personal mobility options to try and trim their daily expenses.CNBC, which first reported the layoffs, cited an internal memo, that the company faced economic headwinds from higher financing costs and it "failed to accurately predict how this would all play out and the impact it would have on our business."Carvana, whose shares were down about 7% at noon, has missed expectations for adjusted earnings in the last five quarters, per Refinitiv data, as expenses soared and demand for used cars dipped.The company, best known for its automated car vending machines, earlier this year laid off around 2,500 employees, or 12% of its workforce, in a bid to cut costs among its other measures.
The Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 77% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

A struggling tech sector and slowing economy have weighed on Roku's stock. Even during the worst bear market in more than a decade, the company boasts several competitive advantages. Secular tailwinds, a new catalyst, and Roku's industry-leading position should all help the stock bounce back. You’re reading a free article...
CNBC

Dollar down as Fed minutes, U.S. data weighs

The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Wednesday, after minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting showed that most policymakers at the central bank agreed it would soon be appropriate to slow the pace of interest rate hikes. The readout of the Nov. 1-2 meeting, at which the Fed...
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
257K+
Followers
115K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy