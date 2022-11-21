ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Baltimore

Ravens' Lamar Jackson held out of practice with hip injury, but expected to play

BALTIMORE - Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson showed up on the injury report on Wednesday with a hip injury.According to the injury report, Jackson missed the team's first practice in preparation for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.Head coach John Harbaugh isn't concerned about Jackson's playing status for this week."We had an issue from (last) game, and he is going to play in the game," Harbaugh said. "I just wanted to hold him back and let him rest today."Jackson has passed for 1,977 yards with 16 touchdowns to 7 interceptions this season, while rushing for 666 yards and three scores.The Ravens (7-3) play at Jacksonville at 1 p.m. Sunday. The game will be televised on WJZ.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL Analysis Network

Ravens Get Concerning Injury Update On QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens had a tough offensive performance in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers, winning a defensive struggle, 13-3. Baltimore’s defense was lights out in the game as three of their players, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, linebacker Patrick Queen and cornerback Marcus Peters all finished the game with grades of at least 90.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL Analysis Network

3 Insane Numbers For The Ravens From Week 11 Win

The Baltimore Ravens are one of the hottest teams in the NFL currently as they pushed their winning streak to four games in Week 11 with a victory over the Carolina Panthers. Coming off of their bye week, the offense was stuck in neutral for a majority of the afternoon, but the defense was up to the task to keep the team in the game.
BALTIMORE, MD
Tri-City Herald

What Jets Benching Zach Wilson Means for Detroit Lions

Robert Saleh has reportedly made a decision on New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. According to ESPN, the second-year quarterback is no longer the starter under center. The former second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had one of his most disappointing performances against the New England Patriots. "When...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Broncos waive Melvin Gordon

After another critical fumble, the Broncos have moved on from Melvin Gordon. Denver announced on Monday that the club has waived Gordon. If a team does not claim Gordon, then he’ll become a free agent. The Broncos started the season with Gordon and and Javonte Williams as its top...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Melvin Gordon shown the door after the Broncos latest loss

The Denver Broncos moribund 2022 campaign only continued to get worse in Week 11, as the Broncos allowed the Las Vegas Raiders to rally late and pull off a wild 22-16 victory on Sunday afternoon. In the aftermath of their latest loss, Denver has decided to make a shocking decision in regards to their running back room and Melvin Gordon.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Panthers bench Mayfield; Darnold to start at QB vs Broncos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It’s Sam Darnold’s turn at quarterback for the struggling Carolina Panthers. The team (3-8) announced Tuesday that Darnold will make his season debut on Sunday against the Denver Broncos after interim head coach Steve Wilks decided to bench Baker Mayfield following yet another rocky performance in a 13-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens this past weekend. Darnold has spent the majority of the season on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain he suffered during the preseason.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Texans Week 12 Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins' list of players on their first injury report of Week 12 ahead of their game against the Houston Texans again was long, though only three players sat out practice Wednesday. One of those was linebacker Melvin Ingram, who was given a vest rest day. The two players...
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders first injury report for week twelve reported just two players with limited roles. Although the Raiders conducted a walkthrough Wednesday, and did not practice, linebacker Luke Masterson (rib) and tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder/abdomen) were again limited after missing last week's game. “Kolton – it's just basically...
Tri-City Herald

Bills Betting Odds: Buffalo Heavy Favorites on Thanksgiving Week at Lions

The Buffalo Bills are fresh off a bounce-back win against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, but the team can't celebrate for long. After travelling to the Motor City for a "home" game thwarted by a blizzard back in Buffalo, the Bills will stay in Motown this week as the Detroit Lions are the next opponent in their way.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS News

Ravens distribute Thanksgiving meals to Baltimore families in need

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens gave back to their community one turkey at a time. On their off days, several players handed out Thanksgiving meals across Baltimore to families in need of a warm holiday meal. From former to current Ravens, players went out of their way to distribute meals...
