First Alert Forecast: Frontal System brings widespread rain, strong winds and big surf.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - FIRST ALERT: An aggressive and fairly vigorous cold front approaches the state from west to east. The timing of the front: Kauai and O’ahu overnight into early morning, Maui County early morning to midday tomorrow and Hawaii Island will be sometime early afternoon thru Thanksgiving evening. The front will bring about a 6 to 8 hour window for rain ahead of the front (which is called prefrontal moisture), followed by rain right along the front behind the front. Widespread rain will occur where the front is located.The amount of rain highly depends on orographic lifting and how fast the front is moving from west to east. Right now, the front seems it will be coming in at a fairly fast rate so the window of opportunity for rain will likely fall in that 6 hour window or so for the state.
Forecasters urge residents to prepare for wind gusts to 55 mph, dangerously high surf
Forecast: Big waves, high winds and widespread rain heading into Thanksgiving
Severe Weather Looms Over Hawaii as Thanksgiving Approaches, Forecast Shows Strong Damaging Winds, Scattered Showers
As Thanksgiving approaches, the NWS forecast indicates that Hawaii will experience severe weather, including damaging winds and sporadic showers which will affect all islands. Due to the possibility of Thanksgiving Day being affected by strong northeast winds and a sizable north swell, the National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Special Weather Statement on Tuesday.
Big Waves, High Winds and Widespread Rain tonight and tomorrow
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An aggressive and fairly vigorous cold front approaches the state from west to east. We haven’t seen a front of this caliber in quite some time. The timing of the front: Kauai and O’ahu tonight, Maui County early tomorrow morning and Hawaii Island will be sometime midday on Thanksgiving. The front will bring about a 6 to 8 hour window for rain ahead of the front (which is called prefrontal moisture), followed by rain right along the front behind the front. Widespread rain will occur where the front is located. The amount of rain highly depends on orographic lifting and how fast the front is moving from west to east. Right now, the front seems it will be coming in at a fairly fast rate so the window of opportunity for rain will likely fall in that 6 hour window or so for the state.
First Alert Weather: Hawaii 112322 - clipped version
Officials prepare for strong gusts, north swell on Thanksgiving
Strong gusts up to 60 mph and a windy Thanksgiving is what the National Weather Service is expecting, and it's asking the public to stay prepared as they celebrate this holiday.
Residents urged to prepare for strong winds, dangerously high surf on Thanksgiving
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - National Weather Service forecasters are warning residents to prepare for strong northeast winds on Thanksgiving as a cold front moves over the island chain. There will be a “significant” north swell to contend with that’s slated to produce dangerously high surf. The National Weather...
First Alert Weather: Prepare for strong winds, ‘significant’ swell on Thanksgiving
FIRST ALERT: A deeper look at the front coming our way. Some rain along a Thanksgiving day front, strong winds building in behind it and massive waves... CLICK on the video for an extended look at what to expect.
FIRST ALERT: Thanksgiving Storm - Break Down of its Elements
FIRST ALERT: A deeper look at the front coming our way. Some rain along a Thanksgiving day front, strong winds building in behind it and massive waves... CLICK on the video for an extended look at what to expect.
FIRST ALERT: A deeper look at the front coming our way
Even stronger winds are expected on Thanksgiving day. Our Chief Meteorologist Jen Robbins has our first alert forecast.
Residents urged to take precautions, move Thanksgiving celebrations indoors as cold front approaches
What's Trending: The Sunrise Crew tries figgy pudding flavored SPAM
Forecast: Strong winds and huge surf heading in for Thanksgiving
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure far northeast of the state will produce fresh to locally strong trade winds across the region into Tuesday. Low clouds and showers will impact windward Big Island and Maui tonight. A cold front will sweep from west to east down the island chain from Wednesday evening through Thanksgiving Day, delivering a brief period of widespread showers along with strong northeast winds that will ease by Friday night into the weekend. Light winds from Saturday onward with land and sea breezes forming over all islands.
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
There will be stormy seas as a front sweeps over the state and brings some rain but bigger story will be the winds and big swell.
First Alert: Tracking possible strong winds for Thanksgiving
The First Alert Forecast includes the possibility of very strong northeast winds for Thanksgiving Day.
Expect locally windy trades, but even stronger winds possible for Thanksgiving Day
Strengthening high pressure to the north will produce locally strong east-northwest trade winds into Tuesday, with passing showers focused on windward and mauka areas. Some of those showers may be pushed briefly leeward. FIRST ALERT: We're continuing to track a cold front that will sweep down the island chain, starting...
Officials: Parking reservations required at popular Kauai state park but visitors don't realize that
Officials warn of brush fire threat amid blustery, dry conditions
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Blustery conditions are being seen across the state as officials warn that low humidity and a long dry spell could allow brush fires to quickly get out of control. While a wind advisory has been canceled, winds are still strong in some spots. Ared flag warning has...
