“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” sleighed the muted competition, including Universal’s new holiday thriller “Violent Night,” to remain No. 1 at the box office. Now in its fourth weekend of release, the superhero sequel added $17.6 million from 3,855 theaters, bringing its domestic tally to $393.7 million. It’ll soon be only the third movie this year to cross $400 million in North America. “Violent Night,” this weekend’s only new nationwide release, couldn’t muster enough Christmas spirit to take down Wakandan warriors. The R-rated action comedy, starring David Harbour as a cranky Saint Nick, landed in second place, ever-so-slightly beating expectations with $13.3...

