New Bremen, OH

13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Millie’s Cafe

OTTOVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) -- Welcome to Ottoville. It’s a village of about 1,000 people in Putnam County, but it is known across the country because of Millie’s Cafe. They have won best dry seasoning at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York two years in a row.
OTTOVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Preparing for the party

Librarian Nancy McAlpin, of Tipp City, adds a gold bow to a Fall wreath at the Amos Memorial Library on Tuesday, Nov. 22. McAlpin made the wreath as a test run to make sure it would turn out before letting kids give it a try. Wreath making will be one of the activities kids will take part in during a Thanksgiving party at the library on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m. Kids will also sing songs and play BINGO.
TIPP CITY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Locals share Thanksgiving memories

SIDNEY — Members of the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County recently reminisced on their Thanksgiving traditions from when they were younger. Carolyn Warner, 75, of Sidney remembered the large family gatherings her family used to hold. The family used to gather together at a different aunt’s house every year for Thanksgiving.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

‘A Christmas Carol’ performances planned

SIDNEY – The Sidney Repertory Theatre, in partnership with The Sidney Dance Company, is presenting “A Christmas Carol.”. Ebenezer Scrooge is a miserly man who despises Christmas. Scrooge started a business with Jacob Marley, who was very similar to Scrooge, but since Marley died Scrooge runs the business alone, treating one of his staff members, Bob Cratchit, very poorly.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Let yourself go

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
ANNA, OH
Daily Advocate

Holiday season kicks off with parade and tree lighting

GREENVILLE — Even a cold, blustery evening couldn’t keep people away from a wonderful evening in downtown Greenville on Saturday night. The Hometown Holiday Horse Parade, coupled with the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree and all of the beautiful lights put in place by the Greenville Street Department signaled the start of the holiday season. A few flurries that weren’t in the forecast added to the festive atmosphere.
GREENVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

‘Flip the switch’ set

SIDNEY — The Grand Illumination in downtown Sidney will be held Wednesday, Nov. 23, beginning at 6 p.m. From 6-6:25 p.m., the Reason for the Season ceremony will take place on the north side of the square and will feature the mayor of Sidney, Shelby County commissioners and area pastors.
Sidney Daily News

Dorothy Love plans Gingerbread House Contest

SIDNEY — Christmastime is here again! Get ready to pre-heat the oven, pull out cookie sheets and decorating tips, and enter the Ohio Living Dorothy Love Gingerbread House Contest. Organizers use the term “house” loosely; participants can let their imaginations go wild and craft any creative structure, i.e. houses,...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Event to benefit Shelby, Miami county residents

PIQUA — The Piqua Art & Innovation Center has announced it will be throwing a free public event to benefit Miami and Shelby counties. The event, Painting For Poverty, will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at the PAIC, located on the second floor of 319 N. Wayne St., Piqua. Members of the PAIC have paired with Agape Distribution in Sidney, The Bethany Center in Piqua and The Piqua Compassion network to provide food and warm winter clothes for those in need. Donations are being accepted now until Nov. 25.
PIQUA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Christmas Craft Fair planned

SIDNEY —Merry elves have been hauling out the holly at Ohio Living Dorothy Love. There will be a Christmas Craft and Gift Fair on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Amos Community Center. The free event will feature a wide variety of homemade crafts, home décor, holiday gifts, vendors, a hot chocolate bar and Gingerbread House Contest display.
SIDNEY, OH
dayton.com

Cookies, sliders and more coming to Englewood

Two locally owned businesses are teaming up to offer a new food combination next door to JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard in Englewood. The Cookieologist and Slide Thru are sharing the space and operating similar to The Cookieologist and Chicken Head’s ghost kitchen concept in Kettering. “We’re ushering...
ENGLEWOOD, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

———— At the Sunday morning service at the Presbyterian Church, a congregational meeting was held and a committee arranged to better facilitate the securing of a new pastor for the church. The committee will be composed of the members of the session: W. A. Graham, O. J. Taylor, John A. Mumford, Stephen Lytle and Moses Russell and two other members of the congregation to be selected by the chairman of the session, W. A. Graham.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Santa to visit Apple Farm Service

BOTKINS — Kris Kringle is coming to Apple Farm Service, and he’s inviting everyone to come out and visit. The event includes free printed pictures with Santa, home-made crafts, hot chocolate, hot cider, snacks and more. “I always enjoy spending my time with Apple Farm Service!” Chuckled St....
BOTKINS, OH
Sidney Daily News

Piano students place at competition

ADA — The Midwest Piano Duettist Competition was held recently by the Midwest Music Teachers Association at Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio. Thirteen teams from Ka-Jens Piano Studio under the direction of Kathleen Jendrusik, founder and chairman of the competition, competed with other teams through-out the mid-west of the state. The duet pairs are required to play one “Traditional” piece in formal attire, and one “Creative” piece in full costume, skit and props and make-up relating to their composition. They are graded on poise and presentation, creativity, clear melody, phrasing, rhythm, tempo, dynamics, and if they convey the spirit of the music.
ADA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Donations will keep curtain raised

SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre is asking Community Foundation Match Day donors to assist with operational expenses to keep the curtain raised. “Ticket sales alone do not keep our lights on,” said Ian Hinz, executive director. Hinz sited utility, staffing and other operational costs would be supported...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

An Alpha Thanksgiving

The Alpha Community Center was filled with hungry visitors during its annual Thanksgiving meal on Friday, Nov. 18. Sophia Patton, left, to right, 7, waits for her mom, Lindsey Patton, both of Anna, to take a thanksgiving meal from Alpha Community Center Executive Director Jan Geuy, of Sidney, during the Alpha Community Center’s annual Thanksgiving dinner. Volunteers would carry the meals over to waiting visitors at the dinner on Friday, Nov. 18. The meals included traditional Thanksgiving staples such as turkey, mashed potatoes, corn and pie.
SIDNEY, OH
WTOL 11

VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert

VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
VAN WERT, OH
Sidney Daily News

Funds will support 8 matches

SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County is participating in the Community Foundation Match Day to raise dollars needed to support eight matches for one year. “We had an incredibly successful mentor recruitment campaign in October, bringing in 47 adults out of our goal of...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Humphrey reflects on year in office

SIDNEY — The outgoing president of the Kiwanis Club of Sidney shared her thoughts on her on serving as the club’s president. She also honored several members of the club for their contributions. “Serving as president of our Kiwanis Club has been so much more than I expected,”...
SIDNEY, OH

