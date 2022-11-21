ADA — The Midwest Piano Duettist Competition was held recently by the Midwest Music Teachers Association at Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio. Thirteen teams from Ka-Jens Piano Studio under the direction of Kathleen Jendrusik, founder and chairman of the competition, competed with other teams through-out the mid-west of the state. The duet pairs are required to play one “Traditional” piece in formal attire, and one “Creative” piece in full costume, skit and props and make-up relating to their composition. They are graded on poise and presentation, creativity, clear melody, phrasing, rhythm, tempo, dynamics, and if they convey the spirit of the music.

ADA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO