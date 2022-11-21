Read full article on original website
Related
Is Your Next Stimulus Check an Inflation-Relief Payment?
Americans got three stimulus payments that were either placed into their bank accounts or delivered by mail during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak. These checks served as stimulus measures intended to keep the economy afloat and protect people from financial ruin as a result of businesses being forced to close in order to contain the new coronavirus.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees the Dow surging 2,000 points once the Fed pivots to cutting rates - and says the US can still escape a recession
US stocks look cheap, and could soar once the Fed starts cutting interest rates, Jeremy Siegel said. He said the US can escape recession if the Fed pivots from raising rates to lowering them by summer. Falling asset prices, lower shipping costs, and layoffs suggest inflation is waning, he said.
American workers can expect bigger raises next year, despite a looming recession
Amid the recent layoffs and hiring freezes, there's good news. Workers can expect higher pay increases next year. It’s the most wonderful time of the year: corporate budget season. Or in some cases, budget re-adjustment season. It’s the time when companies start to get realistic about what’s ahead for...
Job Openings Rose in September Despite Higher Interest Rates
A business in Miami Beach, Fla., advertises for open positions on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Scott McIntyre/The New York Times) The nation’s extreme shortage of job seekers worsened in September, the Labor Department reported Tuesday, after easing the previous month.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the US economy is faltering - and the Fed may cut interest rates to 2% next year
Siegel predicted labor and housing markets will weaken, and suggested the Fed can still avoid a recession if it ends its inflation fight.
Motley Fool
The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable
The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Here's what Moody's chief economist Mark Zandi has to say about the odds of a US recession - and how the looming housing correction compares to 2008
In an interview with Insider, Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi broke down his outlook for 2023. He sees a 50% chance of recession next year, and a soft landing remains possible. The top economist also explained why a looming housing correction won't be the same as the 2008 crash.
On The Money — Americans keep spending despite recession fears
We dig into huge retail sales that appear to contradict warnings of a looming recession. We’ll also look at the wave of tech industry layoffs and the explosive congressional hearing into the collapse of top crypto exchange FTX. 🏳️🌈 But first, see which Senate Republicans joined Democrats in advancing...
Majority of Americans Supporting New Stimulus Checks
According to a poll that was conducted for Newsweek, the majority of Americans support the idea of new stimulus checks to combat inflation. The survey found that 63% of respondents said they agree about stimulus checks being distributed, and 42% said they "strongly agree." When asked if the federal government should issue new stimulus checks to tackle inflation, they stated that it would be a massive help.
How far will Fed rate hikes go before they back off? Economists peg 5%+ terminal rate in early 2023
Earlier this month, Fed chairman Jerome Powell signaled the body wasn’t yet winning the battle against inflation and more interest rate hikes were coming. But, when will it finally end? Here’s what economists are predicting
Florida to Face a Recession in 2023
More experts have come out saying Florida will certainly face a recession soon. The upcoming recession in Florida could last six to nine months. This warning has come with a promise of a soft landing and a mild economic downturn.
ValueWalk
Fear Of The Fed Tightening On Holiday
In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. Stocks marched higher throughout the day yesterday, albeit on low volume. The same is happening this morning. Fear of the Fed tightening seems to be on holiday. Qualivian Investment Partners October 2022 Performance Update. Qualivian Investment Partners performance update...
kitco.com
Unemployment to almost double, recession to end by 2024 - Alfonso Peccatiello
The U.S. unemployment rate rose to 3.7 percent in October, and industry data suggest that such job trends will continue, with companies like Twitter, Amazon, and FedEx laying off thousands of workers. This will result in unemployment almost doubling to “six-and-a-half percent,” while the ensuing recession will last until 2024,...
Which is worse, inflation or recession?
Choose your poison: inflation or recession? Some economists say inflation is worse than a recession, while others disagree. Economists can simply not agree on anything!. Here, I will try to resolve that debate. Both inflation and recession are evils, but which evil is worse for our economy?. Let’s begin with...
KPMG: The Pandemic Housing Bubble is bursting—U.S. home prices falling 15% looks ‘conservative’
It didn’t take long for white-collar professionals in 2020 to realize that expanded work-from-home policies meant they could buy real estate pretty much anywhere. Vacation markets went gangbusters. Exurbs got red-hot, as did so-called Zoom towns like Boise. Even big cities that were losing residents, like New York and San Francisco, got overheated as decoupling roommates created a spillover effect from the rental market into the housing market.
US housing activity is in the early stages of a large correction, and prices will drop by mid-single digits, analyst says
US housing activity is headed for a large correction, and prices will post single digit declines next year, according to Comerica. Chief economist Bill Adams said price declines will be steeper in "the most unaffordable cities on the West Coast." He also estimated real estimate investment will fall 18% from...
$16.5 Trillion Consumer Debt Is Bad News for Holiday
Retailers gearing up for Black Friday sales this holiday could find that consumer spending might be as good as it’s going to get. Signs point to consumer debt heading in the wrong direction next year. The Conference Board Leading Economic Index [LEI] for the U.S. fell by 0.8 percent in October 2022 to 114.9 after falling 0.5 percent in September. The LEI is now down 3.2 percent over the six-month period through October, reversing its 0.5 percent growth over the previous six months. “The U.S. LEI fell for an eighth consecutive month, suggesting the economy is possibly in a recession,” Ataman Ozyildirim,...
Motley Fool
Is the U.S. Consumer in Trouble Heading Into a Potential Recession?
Consumers are also loading up on debt right now. Fewer savings and more debt may not be such a great combo if unemployment rises. There have been some signs of credit normalization. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
JPMorgan expects a mild recession for 2023. That means higher unemployment and a rough holiday shopping season for Americans.
Happy Friday eve, team. I'm Phil Rosen. A big part of my job entails keeping an ear to Wall Street, and then telling you about what I learn here in this newsletter. Fair warning: Much of Wall Street sounds pretty downbeat right now. In a Wednesday note to clients, JPMorgan...
Carvana cuts 1,500 jobs on slowing used-car demand
(CNN) - Used-car retailer Carvana Co. is cutting 1,500 jobs, or 8% of its workforce, the company said on Friday, amid waning demand for used cars on the back of sky-high prices and supply shortages.Demand for used cars has been negatively impacted by hybrid-working models and higher costs caused by rising interest rates, as consumers rethink personal mobility options to try and trim their daily expenses.CNBC, which first reported the layoffs, cited an internal memo, that the company faced economic headwinds from higher financing costs and it "failed to accurately predict how this would all play out and the impact it would have on our business."Carvana, whose shares were down about 7% at noon, has missed expectations for adjusted earnings in the last five quarters, per Refinitiv data, as expenses soared and demand for used cars dipped.The company, best known for its automated car vending machines, earlier this year laid off around 2,500 employees, or 12% of its workforce, in a bid to cut costs among its other measures.
Comments / 0