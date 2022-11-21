ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Ald. Raymond Lopez drops out of mayoral race, seeking third term as alderman

 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS)— Ald. Raymond Lopez announced Monday he is dropping out of the 2023 mayoral election and will be seeking a third term as 15th Ward alderman.

"After spending months traveling the city and collecting nearly 26,000 signatures for my mayoral
bid, I have decided against running for mayor," Lopez said in a written release.

Lopez has been one of Mayor Lori Lightfoot's most vocal critics.

"Today I announce my intention to seek a third term as Alderman of the 15th Ward," Lopez said.

