Koreatown Shooting Leaves One Dead
A 25-year-old man was shot and killed during an argument in Koreatown, authorities said Wednesday.
1 dead after stabbing on LA Metro
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a man died after he was found with stab wounds on a Metro platform near Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday morning, officials said. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department discovered the victim just after 1:15 a.m. on Fifth...
Photos released amid investigation into fatal shooting of man who was sitting at Westlake District bus stop
Police on Wednesday released photos of two people being sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who was sitting at a bus stop in the Westlake District last month. The shooting occurred around 11:25 p.m. Oct. 28 at 8th Street and Union Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim […]
South LA woman killed after gunfire strikes her apartment
LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway after a woman in South Los Angeles was shot inside her apartment late Monday night, authorities said. The Los Angeles Police Department received a shooting call around 11:35 p.m. in the 10020 block of South Avalon Boulevard in South LA’s Green Meadows neighborhood.
Police looking for suspect who shot tourists in Venice
LOS ANGELES - Police are looking for the suspect who shot two tourists in Venice earlier this summer. The Los Angeles Police Department identified the suspect as Brandon Manyo Dixon. On July 30, Dixon, his friend and two tourists from the United Kingdom got involved in a verbal argument outside...
LAPD officer violated policy when he shot innocent girl, suspect at NoHo Burlington, panel rules
An LAPD officer violated department policy when he fatally shot an innocent 14-year-old girl and a suspect inside a North Hollywood Burlington store, a panel ruled.
30-Year-Old Pedestrian in Crosswalk Killed in Anaheim Hit-and-Run
California Highway Patrol officials Wednesday asked for the public's help tracking down a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian early Saturday. The victim, 30-year-old Rick Dale Moore of Long Beach, was walking south on Magnolia Street in a marked crosswalk at Katella Avenue when he was struck by a pickup truck speeding east on Katella, according to CHP Officer Mitch Smith.
Death of Man Found Injured in Downey Investigated As Homicide
A man found badly injured in Downey a week ago has died at a hospital, and the death was being investigated as a homicide, police said Wednesday.
Woman admitted fatally shooting boyfriend outside Rosamond motel: docs
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s detectives told Gabriela Martinez they had “overwhelming” evidence she killed her boyfriend the night of Nov. 9. They had surveillance video showing her waving and pointing a gun while arguing with 37-year-old Kevin Ramirez outside the Rosamond Palms Motel. The video captured what appeared to be a muzzle flash after […]
2 arrested in 405 Freeway shooting between robbery suspects, victim
LOS ANGELES - Two people have been arrested in connection with a robbery that led to a car-to-car shooting on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys Monday, snarling traffic for hours. It happened just after 3 p.m. on northbound I-405 north of Victory Boulevard. According to the California Highway Patrol,...
15-year-old arrested in armed robbery on Sixth Street Bridge where 2 French bulldogs were stolen
A 15-year-old boy was arrested last week for allegedly stealing two French bulldogs during an armed robbery on the Sixth Street Bridge, according to police.
Two Brothers Arrested in Shooting on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys Area
Two brothers were in custody Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the Van Nuys area that left a motorist wounded.
Thieves Steal Watches, Jewelry and More in Hollywood Hills Home Invasion Robbery
A man in his 20s was injured in a home invasion robbery Wednesday in the Hollywood Hills. Nour Atta, a social media influencer who runs the Stock Hours chat, said was visiting Los Angeles on a business trip from New York. He was sleeping alone in the rental home when the armed intruders entered, possibly through an unlocked door.
Father killed in Irvine hit-and-run, suspect remains at large
Police are searching for a suspect who struck and killed a man in Irvine before speeding away. The victim was identified as Saman Vakili Mafakhery, 33. He leaves behind a wife and a young daughter. The fatal crash happened on the night of Nov. 3 when Mafakhery was struck and killed in the area of […]
21-year-old man fatally shot in North Hollywood
Authorities were asking for the public’s help in locating the person or persons involved in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old man from Mission Hills. The incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, near the intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Whitsett Avenue in North Hollywood.
