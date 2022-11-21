ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MMAmania.com

Sean O’Malley informed his next fight will be for title: ‘I’m the biggest fight’

Sean O’Malley is destined for an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title fight. The rising Bantamweight superstar continued his winning ways at UFC 280 this past month (Oct. 22, 2022) with his biggest victory yet. O’Malley went to war with the former division champion, Petr Yan, earning a hard-fought (albeit controversial) split decision (watch highlights). The win launched O’Malley up a ridiculous 10 spots to No. 1 contender status in the promotion’s official rankings, seeming to guarantee him the next 135-pound title shot.
Michael Chandler open to BMF battle vs. Jorge Masvidal: ‘That belt sure would look good’ on mantel

Michael Chandler hasn’t shied away from sharing his willingness to compete north of 155 pounds. Though his results inside the Octagon haven’t been ideal in terms of getting his hand raised, Chandler has been consistently entertaining in all five of his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bouts (2-3, 23-8 overall). All but one of Chandler’s UFC appearances have resulted in either a Performance of the Night or Fight of the Night bonus.
Kayla Harrison vs Larissa Pacheco staredown video from PFL Championship press conference

Undefeated lightweight sensation Kayla Harrison came face-to-face with longtime Brazilian nemesis Larissa Pacheco at the conclusion of the Professional Fighters League (PFL) press conference on Thurs. in New York City, just one day in front of their headlining clash on PFL pay-per-view (PPV) this Fri. night (Nov. 25) at Hulu Theater from Madison Square Garden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Khabib quotes Conor McGregor and gets distasteful response: ‘Your father's plan is never complete’

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will never end. As per usual, team Nurmagomedov has continued to find great success since “The Eagle” called it a career in Oct. 2020 with a perfect record after 29 bouts. This past weekend (Nov. 18, 2022), another Dagestani Lightweight titleholder was crowned when Usman Nurmagomedov defeated Patricky “Pitbull” Freire via unanimous decision for the Bellator strap at Bellator 288.
Yaroslav Amosov vs. Logan Storley 2 headlines Bellator Dublin on Feb. 25

Bellator MMA welterweight champion, Yaroslav Amosov, is set to make his long-awaited return to action to face off against current interim champion, Logan Storley, in the main event of Bellator 291 on Feb. 25. 2023 in Dublin, Ireland. The promotion announced the championship rematch earlier today (Tues., Nov 21, 2022).
Artem Lobov sues Conor McGregor for millions over Proper 12 whiskey deal

Artem Lobov has always been proud of his part in creating Conor McGregor’s infamous Proper 12 whiskey, but now he’s looking for something a bit more tangible than bragging rights. The retired UFC fighter and bareknuckle boxer initiated a High Court action in Ireland yesterday, demanding five percent...
Khabib: ‘Alexander Volkanovski is gonna be tougher than Charles Oliveira’ for Islam Makhachev

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, has a tough first title defense ahead of him. Makhachev heads “Down Under” on Feb. 11, 2023, to main event UFC 284 in Perth, Australia, defending his crown against UFC Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski. To set up the “champion vs. champion” tilt, Makhachev had to get through his stiffest test to date, former titlist, Charles Oliveira, at UFC 280. The Dagestani faced little resistance against Oliveira, submitting him in round two with an arm-triangle choke (watch highlights).
Kayla Harrison: ‘Larissa Pacheco beats Cris Cyborg right now,’ asks ‘who has Cyborg beat?’

Kayla Harrison versus Cris “Cyborg” Justino is one of those fights that just makes too much sense. Unfortunately, it seems nowhere close to happening any time soon. The two-time Professional Fighters League (PFL) Lightweight champion, Harrison, is set to try and capture a third straight $1 million dollar title this weekend (Fri., Nov. 25, 2022) at the 2022 PFL Championship in a trilogy bout against Larissa Pacheco. In her flawless 15-fight run thus far, Harrison’s biggest criticism has been her level of competition. Cyborg received flack during her career for similar reasons up until reaching Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in May 2016.
Anthony Smith explains hot take on ‘very beatable’ Jon Jones: ‘He’s not that good’

Anthony Smith doesn’t feel Jon Jones is all he’s cracked up to be when further dissected. “Lionheart” challenged for his first world title at UFC 235 in March 2019, taking on “Bones,” the consensus best Light Heavyweight to ever compete. Since the unanimous decision loss, Smith has been vocal about his dismal performance and inability to display his skills to their full capability.
SWOLE! Here’s photos of Khamzat pumping iron, looking huge ahead of UFC return

If Khamzat Chimaev has any plans to make a return to welterweight, which would go a long way in silencing his critics after this monumental scale fail, then perhaps “Borz” should put down the heavy metal and start working on his conditioning. But if the undefeated Swedish sensation...
UFC 285 odds: Jon Jones betting underdog against Francis Ngannou, but healthy favorite to wallop Curtis Blaydes

UFC matchmakers are trying to get former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones booked against reigning heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou atop the UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) event in March. But if “The Predator” is still dealing with knee issues — or can’t make the numbers work for his Octagon return — then Jones will likely pair off with No. 3-ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes.
Anthony Smith vs. Jamahal Hill set to headline March UFC Fight Night

Anthony Smith is ready to halt another rising contender. MMA Fighting confirmed an initial report from MMA Island today (Weds., Nov. 23, 2022) that top Ultimate Fighting Championship Light Heavyweight contenders, Smith (36-17) and Jamahal Hill (11-1, 1 no contest), will collide on March 11, 2023. The bout will headline the Fight Night event, but no location or venue has been determined just yet.
NEVADA STATE
Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny targeted for UFC 283 in Brazil

Gilbert Burns finally has his next dance partner. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed today (Tues., Nov. 22, 2022) that a Welterweight clash between No. 5-ranked contender, Burns (20-5), and No. 12-ranked, Neil Magny (27-9), is close to finalization for UFC 283 on Jan. 21, 2023, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
KSI vs Dillon Danis odds: YouTube boxer healthy betting favorite to whoop jiu jitsu ace

We’ve had a chance to see what Dillon Danis can do with his hands over the last few weeks and let’s just say the bookies are not impressed. After getting slapped up by Nate Diaz and boxed down by Anthony Taylor, the part-time Bellator MMA welterweight opened as the +170 underdog in his celebrity boxing match against YouTube personality KSI, who is the -210 favorite for their upcoming DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) showdown on Sat., Jan. 14, 2023 at Arena Wembley in London, England.
Bon voyage! Judge grants Cain Velasquez trip to Tempe for AAA pro wrestling match

Cain Velasquez is not only out of jail, he’s also out of state from Dec. 1 through Dec. 4. Judge Arthur Bocanegra granted Velasquez permission to compete in the upcoming AAA pro wrestling event on Dec. 3 in Tempe, Ariz., without the use of his ankle monitor, so long as the former UFC heavyweight champion hires and pays for his own police babysitter for the duration of the trip.
TEMPE, AZ

