Effective: 2022-11-23 20:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-24 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford; Central Marion; Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Gilchrist; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Marion; Western Putnam AREAS OF FOG ACROSS NORTH CENTRAL AND PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST FLORIDA THIS MORNING Areas of fog and drizzle can be expected across most of north central and portions of northeast Florida this morning. Local visibilities of one half mile are possible through the early morning hours, with conditions improving before 10 AM. Locations with a period of dense fog include, but are not limited to, Ocala, Gainesville, Keystone Heights, and St. Augustine. Use extra caution during planned Holiday travel early this morning.

