Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 02:45:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-25 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. The threat for these dangerous rip currents will be greatest a couple hours prior to and after low tide, occurring around 2 PM and 2 AM today. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...All Central Florida Atlantic Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Central Marion, Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-23 20:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-24 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford; Central Marion; Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Gilchrist; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Marion; Western Putnam AREAS OF FOG ACROSS NORTH CENTRAL AND PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST FLORIDA THIS MORNING Areas of fog and drizzle can be expected across most of north central and portions of northeast Florida this morning. Local visibilities of one half mile are possible through the early morning hours, with conditions improving before 10 AM. Locations with a period of dense fog include, but are not limited to, Ocala, Gainesville, Keystone Heights, and St. Augustine. Use extra caution during planned Holiday travel early this morning.
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Hillsborough by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 01:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-24 07:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Citrus; Coastal Hernando; Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Levy; Coastal Pasco; DeSoto; Hardee; Highlands; Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Hillsborough; Inland Levy; Inland Manatee; Inland Pasco; Inland Sarasota; Polk; Sumter PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL AFFECT CITRUS...HIGHLANDS...SUMTER PASCO...HERNANDO...LEVY...HARDEE...MANATEE...HILLSBOROUGH...POLK DESOTO AND EASTERN SARASOTA COUNTIES At 534 AM EST, satellite imagery and surface observations indicate fog is reducing visibilities to 1/2 mile or less at times in some spots. Locations impacted include Tampa, Spring Hill, Lakeland, North Port, Plant City, Winter Haven, Temple Terrace, Haines City, Bartow, New Port Richey, Lake Wales, Auburndale, Zephyrhills, Sebring, Avon Park, Brooksville, Arcadia, Inverness, Wildwood and Dade City. Motorists should be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Use low beam headlights, reduce your speed, and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and the one ahead of you.
