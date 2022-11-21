Read full article on original website
KOCO
Oklahoma bars expect to be packed, roads could be dangerous on biggest drinking day of year
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma bars are expecting to be packed and roads could be dangerous on the biggest drinking day of the year. Some call the night before Thanksgiving the biggest drinking day of the year. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, last Thanksgiving weekend, there were 586 collisions resulting in six deaths.
KTUL
'It's not crowded': Thanksgiving Eve travel goes smoothly at Will Rogers World Airport
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It's one of the busiest travel days of the year, and Oklahomans are making their way to Will Rogers World Airport (WRWA) on November 23. Most of the afternoon, it looked pretty quiet at the airport. Some travelers say they weren't expecting that. "I'm shocked,...
KTUL
Dude Perfect to make tour stop at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Dude Perfect will be returning to Oklahoma City next year. The sports and comedy group will perform at the Paycom Center on Friday, July 28. “We can’t wait to get back on the road and see your smiling faces for our brand-new 2023 Pandamonium tour! We have some awesome new surprises in store for this tour and we can't wait to meet you all in person,” said Coby Cotton, Dude Perfect. “We’re coming back to lots of our favorite cities, returning to some that we haven’t been to since 2019, and have added some new stops including a long-awaited show in Canada!”
KOCO
Man accused of executing four people on Oklahoma marijuana farm arrested in Florida
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man accused of executing four people on an Oklahoma marijuana farm was arrested in Florida. He was arrested after a license plate reader helped track him down. The suspect is 45-year-old Wu Chen. Officials knew who they were looking for but wouldn’t release the name...
KTUL
Norman Animal Welfare's longest resident finds forever home after 261 days in shelter
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Norman Animal Welfare said goodbye to its longest resident on Monday after she found her forever home. The shelter had Cora in their care for 261 days while trying to find the perfect home for her. And on Monday, Norman Animal Welfare found Cora's hero.
OKC man says animal control took 22 hours to respond to dog attack
He said he tried to call 911 multiple times to get an OKC Animal Control officer to respond. They did - 22 hours later.
KTUL
Oklahoma City Council strikes down proposals to ban public, private camping
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Council voted to strike down ordinances that would outlaw camping in public and private areas. Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher, Ward 1 Councilman Bradley Carter, and Ward 4 Councilman Todd Stone brought the proposals forward. The moves would have mostly impacted the...
Homeless Alliance awarded largest private gift in nonprofit’s history
A nonprofit organization that helps people end homelessness has received the largest private gift in the organization's history.
Oklahoma City meat company seeing shortage in turkeys this Thanksgiving
This year’s bird flu has caused the loss of 8 million birds according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Facts go against idea that homeless persons freeze on OKC streets
Contrary to the arguments of one OKC City Councilor, those who work with homeless persons say none have frozen to death in two years. The post Facts go against idea that homeless persons freeze on OKC streets appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Electric vehicle maker seeking $1M from Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — An electric vehicle maker is seeking $1 million from Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 reported earlier this month that Canoo is finalizing a purchase of a warehouse near Interstate 40 and Morgan Road. The warehouse will eventually operate as a plant that will be able to roll out 20,000 vehicles a year.
KTUL
Oklahoma City firefighters rescue 8 construction workers trapped in commercial fire
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters are on the scene of a commercial fire where workers were reportedly trapped. The fire is near SW 36th and Meridian. Firefighters received reports of flames coming through the roof and eight construction workers being trapped in the building by the growing fire at 4:22 p.m. on Tuesday.
abc17news.com
Police: 4 dead at pot farm were ‘executed,’ Chinese citizens
Oklahoma police have identified a suspect in the weekend slayings of four people at a marijuana farm but say they aren’t releasing a name because doing so could put more people in danger. Authorities said Tuesday the three men and one woman were “executed” on the 10-acre (4-hectare) property about 55 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City. A fifth victim who was wounded was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital. All were Chinese citizens. Authorities have not identified the victims but said Tuesday they were shot. The case is being investigated as a quadruple homicide. Police have searched the property but did not find the suspect.
KTUL
Man attacked by dogs, waits almost full day for animal welfare response
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man is left bloody after being attacked by two dogs yesterday. The dogs are still on the loose and it took almost a full day for animal welfare to respond. Covered in blood, Jimmy Durant, is still recovering from a brutal dog attack. Though...
KTUL
Suspect sought after 4 killed at Oklahoma marijuana farm
LACEY, Okla. (AP) — Authorities have "a suspect in mind" after four people were found dead and one injured at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma, but no arrests have been announced. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Capt. Stan Florence said authorities believe the suspect knew the victims, who...
texasstandard.org
Two new proposed city ordinances seek to target homelessness in Oklahoma City
An Oklahoma City Council Member is proposing two new ordinances this Tuesday targeting homelessness in Oklahoma City.
KTUL
OU students serve the needs of the community making sure no one is hungry for the holiday
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma is the fifth hungriest state in the nation according to the state's regional food bank. Students at OU are spending the holiday week making sure their classmates and teachers have a meal to be thankful for. Nitin Rangu has moved up the ranks at...
KTUL
'Save money where you can': Oklahomans, plumbers share safe Thanksgiving cleanup methods
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — How you clean the Thanksgiving table could actually save you a lot of money. A+ Plumbing and Gas tells Fox 25 they get lots of calls after the holiday, from people wanting their kitchen sink fixed. If you have little food scraps left on your...
