Oklahoma City, OK

KTUL

Dude Perfect to make tour stop at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Dude Perfect will be returning to Oklahoma City next year. The sports and comedy group will perform at the Paycom Center on Friday, July 28. “We can’t wait to get back on the road and see your smiling faces for our brand-new 2023 Pandamonium tour! We have some awesome new surprises in store for this tour and we can't wait to meet you all in person,” said Coby Cotton, Dude Perfect. “We’re coming back to lots of our favorite cities, returning to some that we haven’t been to since 2019, and have added some new stops including a long-awaited show in Canada!”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Electric vehicle maker seeking $1M from Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — An electric vehicle maker is seeking $1 million from Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 reported earlier this month that Canoo is finalizing a purchase of a warehouse near Interstate 40 and Morgan Road. The warehouse will eventually operate as a plant that will be able to roll out 20,000 vehicles a year.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
abc17news.com

Police: 4 dead at pot farm were ‘executed,’ Chinese citizens

Oklahoma police have identified a suspect in the weekend slayings of four people at a marijuana farm but say they aren’t releasing a name because doing so could put more people in danger. Authorities said Tuesday the three men and one woman were “executed” on the 10-acre (4-hectare) property about 55 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City. A fifth victim who was wounded was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital. All were Chinese citizens. Authorities have not identified the victims but said Tuesday they were shot. The case is being investigated as a quadruple homicide. Police have searched the property but did not find the suspect.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Suspect sought after 4 killed at Oklahoma marijuana farm

LACEY, Okla. (AP) — Authorities have "a suspect in mind" after four people were found dead and one injured at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma, but no arrests have been announced. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Capt. Stan Florence said authorities believe the suspect knew the victims, who...
HENNESSEY, OK
texasstandard.org

Big West Texas earthquake highlights new seismicity rules

Texans from San Antonio to Dallas felt the effects of an earthquake that started in far West Texas on Wednesday. The 5.4 magnitude quake was the third-largest tremor that the U.S. Geological Survey has recorded in Texas. The earthquake occurred in an area that the Railroad Commission of Texas keeps...
TEXAS STATE

