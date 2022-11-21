Read full article on original website
Why Is Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Up 7.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM). Shares have added about 7.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Antero Midstream Corporation due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Titan Machinery (TITN) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
Titan Machinery Inc. TITN is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results (ended Oct 31, 2022) before the market opens on Nov 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TITN’s third-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $655 million, indicating an improvement of 44.3% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings stands at $1.15 per share, suggesting growth of 19.8% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading. The earnings estimates have been constant over the past 60 days.
Why Is Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Up 3.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT). Shares have added about 3.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Why Is Canadian Pacific (CP) Up 9.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Canadian Pacific (CP). Shares have added about 9.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Canadian Pacific due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Why Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving...
Zuora (ZUO) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
A downtrend has been apparent in Zuora (ZUO) lately. While the stock has lost 10.5% over the past week, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
Why Is Penske (PAG) Up 16% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Penske Automotive (PAG). Shares have added about 16% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Penske due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Does Tecnoglass (TGLS) Have the Potential to Rally 29% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Tecnoglass (TGLS) have gained 38.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $28.73, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $37 indicates a potential upside of 28.8%.
Why Is Axis Capital (AXS) Up 12.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Axis Capital (AXS). Shares have added about 12.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Axis Capital due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
iShares MSCI Japan Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EWJ
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (Symbol: EWJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.57, changing hands as high as $55.74 per share. iShares MSCI Japan shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Is Boston Scientific (BSX) Up 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Boston Scientific (BSX). Shares have added about 5.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Boston Scientific due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Why Is BioMarin (BMRN) Up 14.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN). Shares have added about 14.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is BioMarin due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Amphenol (APH) Up 8.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Amphenol (APH). Shares have added about 8.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Amphenol due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Consumer Sector Update for 11/25/2022: MANU,CELH,DIS,HYZN,BHAT
Consumer stocks were narrowly higher in Black Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) little changed and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) just rising 0.1%. In company news, Manchester United (MANU) was extending its gains again on Friday, rising almost 15%, following media...
Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Up 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). Shares have added about 5.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Raymond James Financial, Inc. due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Why Is Element Solutions (ESI) Up 11.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Element Solutions (ESI). Shares have added about 11.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Element Solutions due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love American Assets Trust (AAT)
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry...
Why Is Meta Platforms (META) Up 14.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Meta Platforms (META). Shares have added about 14.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Meta Platforms due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Why Is EQT Corporation (EQT) Up 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for EQT Corporation (EQT). Shares have added about 11.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is EQT Corporation due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Why Is Community Health Systems (CYH) Up 16.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Community Health Systems (CYH). Shares have added about 16.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Community Health Systems due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
