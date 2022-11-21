ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardo DiCaprio fails to go 'incognito' at brunch after Gigi Hadid date

Leonardo DiCaprio wasn’t fooling anyone when he showed up “incognito” to brunch at Keith McNally’s French bistro Balthazar on Sunday.

The brazen restaurateur, who made headlines last month for calling James Corden a rude patron , took to Instagram to share his famed New York City eatery’s brunch report, in which a staffer described DiCaprio’s surprise visit that left other customers “starstruck.”

“One of the highlights of the day today was that Leonardo DiCaprio came in as a walk-in today just after we finished brunch service,” the employee reported . “His agent checked him in at the door and I seated him and his guest for transition on table 61.”

The report stated that the “Wolf of Wall Street” star, 48, came “in disguise” wearing a mask and a baseball cap.

“Despite being incognito, he was still very recognizable. Especially by starstruck guests,” the staffer continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dkXrZ_0jIZw7DT00
The “Titanic” actor showed up to the French bistro as a walk-in.
keithmcnallynyc/Instagram

Even though the Balthazar staff wanted to give DiCaprio VIP treatment, they were under strict orders from McNally, 71, to handle the Oscar winner like any guest.

“Some of the staff including me (I’m embarrassed to say!), wanted to do something VERY SPECIAL for Leonardo, but you were quite adamant that we do Absolutely Nothing for him, so we didn’t. Which is kind of a pity, but you’re boss. (FOR NOW!) Just joking!” the worker concluded.

It’s unclear who DiCaprio was dining with, and a rep for Balthazar did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NeSfw_0jIZw7DT00
DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid had a date night days before.
THEHAPABLONDE / SplashNews.com

DiCaprio’s afternoon outing came after Page Six exclusively reported that he was spotted leaving the same restaurant as his rumored girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, on Friday night.

The “Titanic” star and the model, 27, have been romantically linked since September. Page Six reported at the time that the duo hung out at a New York Fashion Week party and were also seen canoodling at Casa Cipriani.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dENkH_0jIZw7DT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20PACY_0jIZw7DT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uCANn_0jIZw7DT00

A source shared at the time that DiCaprio and Hadid were “getting to know each other” and “taking it slow,” adding, “They’ve mostly (been) hanging out with groups and solo a handful of times.”

Since then, they have been seen several times at the same places, further fueling rumors that the pair are an item.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3edXqQ_0jIZw7DT00
DiCaprio and Hadid sparked dating rumors in September.
Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID

In September, the actor was spotted at the same hotel that Hadid was staying in for Paris Fashion Week.

And last month, the duo were seen hanging out at a star-studded Halloween party in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Page Six reported that they pulled up together in a party bus alongside Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid, art dealer Helly Nahmad and model Irina Shayk.

But Gigi was not spotted at DiCaprio’s 48th birthday party last week at a private mansion in Los Angeles, where the starry guest list included Mick Jagger, Bradley Cooper, LeBron James, Jamie Foxx, Nicky Hilton and Kate Hudson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puSTT_0jIZw7DT00
The model has been seen at the same venue as the actor on several occasions.
BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

DiCaprio got back on the market in August after breaking up with longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone — just one month after the model turned 25 . He infamously has a habit of ending his relationships with women once they hit the quarter-century mark.

But the “Great Gatsby” star’s potential fling with Gigi, who shares 2-year-old daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, signals that his 25-or-younger streak may finally be over.

