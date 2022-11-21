Read full article on original website
Who’s the real favorite to land Justin Verlander?
Many eyes are on free agent ace Justin Verlander, and it’s unknown where he may end up. However, there is a team that appears to be the most likely contender. Free agent pitcher Justin Verlander is certainly a catch who’s gaining attention from many teams, including the Houston Astros, New York Mets, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. The ace just earned his third Cy Young award and pitched an incredible regular season with the Astros, one of many reasons why so many teams are eyeing him.
Cody Bellinger could sign with big Dodgers rival?
Fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers may want to shield their eyes. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Monday that the San Francisco Giants have checked in on former NL MVP outfielder Cody Bellinger, who was non-tendered by the Dodgers last week. Bellinger is reportedly looking for a one-year deal in free agency.
MLB experts predict where Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Jacob deGrom will sign and for how much
“Freedom is just another word for nothing left to lose.” - Janis Joplin. However in Major League Baseball, it’s quite the opposite. Free agents Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom are expected to hit it big this winter on the open market. Judge, the New York Yankees outfielder who...
MLB Pitcher Names 'Worst Cheater' In Baseball History
The rivalry between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays just got a little bit spicier for 2023. During an appearance on Sportsnet's "How Hungry Are You?" with Serge Ibaka, Blue Jays ace Alex Manoah was asked to name the biggest cheater in MLB history. After a brief pause,...
The Athletic predicts Braves sign superstar if Dansby Swanson walks in free agency
Despite reports the Braves won’t be spending big this winter on a shortstop if Dansby Swanson doesn’t re-sign, there are those who believe otherwise. For starters, I don’t believe Alex Anthopoulos will turn to a combination of Orlando Arcia and Vaughn Grissom, regardless of how much Ron Washington talks up Grissom.
Red Sox, Yankees Reportedly Could Ignite Bidding War For Premier Pitcher
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are known for their historic rivalry that has spanned over a century. Now it appears that the two big-market franchises could be taking their clash into the offseason, for one of the most-hyped players in the current free-agent class. "The Red Sox...
Dodgers Have Reportedly Offered Contract to Aaron Judge
The Dodgers have reportedly offered a contract to the biggest free agent on the market. Here is what Héctor Gómez said in a tweet about the Dodgers & interest in Aaron Judge. According to @carmonaTV, the #Dodgers offered a US $214 million contract to Aaron Judge, which was...
3 reasons why Cody Bellinger is definitely leaving Dodgers after non-tender
It was talked about for weeks before it actually happened and it still took fans by surprise. The Los Angeles Dodgers actually non-tendered Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent who can sign with any team. This does not mean that Bellinger’s career with the Dodgers is over yet. The...
What Rafael Devers Reportedly Thinks About Re-Signing With Red Sox, Xander Bogaerts
It sure sounds like the young star wants to be back in Boston for a long time
Angels acquire notable outfield slugger in trade with NL team
The Los Angeles Angels continue to make moves this offseason. The Angels announced Tuesday that they have acquired veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee will be getting back righty pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero as well as lefty pitcher Adam Seminaris (a minor leaguer) from the Angels.
Dodgers Free Agency: Scott Boras Believes Joey Gallo Will Rebound With Starting Role
During the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers made an upside play by acquiring Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. At the time of the deal, Gallo was batting .159/.282/.339 and just one season removed from being one of the top players traded at the deadline. Although he got off to a hot start with the Dodgers, Gallo then regressed back to his production with the Yankees by hitting .162/.277/.393 in L.A.
Dansby Swanson was a homegrown star for the Braves. He may get paid elsewhere
In 2015, Dansby Swanson introduced himself to the big leagues as a No. 1 overall draft pick with high marks in his glove work and ability to hit line drives. As it turned out, it would take Swanson seven years to record a breakout All-Star season and blossom into one of the best shortstops in the game.
Marsh to the Phillies the Most "Undervalued" Trade of the Deadline
The Philadelphia Phillies traded top prospect Logan O'Hoppe to the Los Angeles Angeles for Brandon Marsh at the deadline. The move had immediate impacts.
2023 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot: Carlos Beltrán headlines group of newcomers on 28-player list
The Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the BBWAA portion of the vote for the 2023 class was released Monday. With the likes of Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling and Sammy Sosa having fallen off last voting cycle, it's not nearly as polarizing this time around, though there's still Alex Rodriguez. The headliners are, yes, A-Rod along with Scott Rolen and the top newcomer, Carlos Beltrán.
Former Red Sox Slugging Outfielder Reportedly On Move Back To American League
The Red Sox will face off with a familiar foe in 2023 after being dealt to the Angels
Rangers hire Maddux as pitching coach, Moore as advisor
The Texas Rangers hired Mike Maddux as their new pitching coach Wednesday, and added former Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore as a senior advisor in their baseball operations department. Maddux is returning to Texas to be on new manager Bruce Bochy's staff. Maddux was first the pitching coach...
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani on The 'Best Time' for the Team to Trade Him
Shohei Ohtani gave an interesting answer to this hypothetical.
These Former Red Sox Stars Made Newly Released MLB Hall Of Fame Ballot
The Boston Red Sox certainly are well-represented on the newly released 2023 Major League Baseball Hall of Fame ballot. The 28-player ballot released by the Baseball Writers' Associate of America on Monday afternoon feature six players that spent some time as a member of the Red Sox throughout their careers: Bronson Arroyo, Jacoby Ellsbury, Mike Napoli, John Lackey, Manny Ramirez, and Billy Wagner.
Report: Mets looked into bringing ex-manager onto coaching staff
The New York Mets tried to beef up their coaching staff with someone who very briefly served as the team’s manager, according to a report. The Mets asked longtime outfielder Carlos Beltran if he had any interest in joining the team’s staff, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Beltran indicated that was not the type of role he was looking for, and the team moved on.
Yankees, Red Sox in Contact with Kodai Senga’s Reps
Add a pair of American League East teams to the list of potential suitors for Kodai Senga. The Yankees and Red Sox have made contact with the Japanese ace’s representatives, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. Senga has already met with the Mets and Padres, according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon and Dennis Lin.
