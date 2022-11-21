Read full article on original website
Early-AM NE Bend shed fire spreads to garage, home; residents escape unhurt
A neighbor's report and police knocking on the door helped two northeast Bend residents and their two dogs escape a fire early Tuesday morning that spread from a shed to the garage and home, causing $70,000 in damage.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Go inside a house on fire for Redmond firefighter training
If you saw a house fire in Redmond Tuesday, it was all for training purposes. Redmond Fire and Rescue conducted a "Burn to Learn" live fire training at the home. You can see footage of the training from inside the structure in the video above, courtesy of a firefighter wearing a Go Pro.
mycentraloregon.com
Red Cross Helps Residents Of House Fire
Bend Fire Department was called to a house fire at 3:30 Tuesday morning after a neighbor reported a shed on fire on Stacy Ln. Bend PD arrived on scene first and found the shed fully involved and spreading to the house and trees. Officers knocked on the door and alerted the occupants who were then able to escape unharmed with both of their dogs. The fire had spread to the garage when fire crews arrived. A quick stop of the fire kept it from spreading to the interior of them home. Damages are estimated at $70,000 to the house, the contents and two cars parked in the driveway, one of which is a complete loss.
Bend firefighters stop unattended Juniper Ridge campfire that spread to shelter, juniper trees
An unattended campfire spread to a temporary shelter and several large juniper trees in the city-owned Juniper Ridge area north of Bend late Saturday afternoon, causing no injuries but destroying an estimated $1,000 in personal belongings, a fire official said.
Update: Missing Prineville woman, 66, located at Madras truck stop, reunited with family
A 66-year-old Prineville woman with Alzheimer's and dementia who left her home Monday afternoon with a red rolling suitcase, prompting a major search, was found early Tuesday morning at a Madras truck stop, Crook County sheriff's deputies said.
Bone dry Haystack Reservoir a startling sight
'I told myself I'd never see the bottom of Haystack Reservoir, but I've seen it.' Leonard Lang In the 38 years Leonard Lang has tended the dam at Haystack Reservoir, he's never seen it like this. "I told myself I'd never see the bottom of Haystack Reservoir, but I've seen it," said Lang. "I feel sorry for all the fish that passed." Lang remembers only one other time the district partially drained the reservoir, in order to inspect underwater equipment. This year the North Unit Irrigation District drained the reservoir completely to repair an emergency gate.
17-year-old lobbies for safety on US Highway 97
Uriel Mejia of Culver testifies before Oregon Department of Transportation Uriel Mejia, 17, travels almost daily between Culver and Bend on U.S. Highway 97. He lives in Culver and goes to school in Bend. "It's incredibly dangerous for how heavily trafficked the roadway is." Mejia took his concerns to the Oregon Department of Transportation by testifying before the Oregon Transportation Commission Thursday, Nov. 17. Speaking for himself and other commuters, Mejia said, "We're putting our lives at risk. Highway 97 is one of the deadliest highways in Oregon, with fatal head-on collisions occurring on almost a monthly basis." Mejia pointed out...
mycentraloregon.com
BottleDrop Helps Bend Food Project
The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC), parent organization to BottleDrop, announced a total of $10,000 in grant donations to help provide food assistance to those in need across Oregon during the holidays. The donations, generated through BottleDrop’s Containers for Change program, were awarded to eight organizations with donation amounts ranging between $1,000 – $2,500.
centraloregondaily.com
UPDATE: Prineville woman who was reported missing is found safe
A Prineville woman who was reported missing Monday afternoon has been found safe, the Crook County Sheriff's Office said. Darlene Schutte, 66, was reported missing by her son after she left their home between 2:00 and 3:30 p.m. Darlene has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and Dementia and may be attempting to get to her daughter's house in Colorado, the sheriff's office said.
mycentraloregon.com
Lemon Gulch Trails Project Proposed
The Ochoco National Forest has released the draft Environmental Assessment for the Lemon Gulch Trails Project. This proposal is for the development of a mountain bike trail system on the west side of the Lookout Mountain Ranger District about 20 miles northeast of Prineville. The Environmental Assessment analyzes and compares...
bendsource.com
Sheriffs Need to Follow the Laws. All of Them.
After an election, as voters, we hope to take a collective breath, look around at the changes on the horizon due to our collective decisions and as winners and losers move forward with those changes, knowing they came from our collective will. That's democracy, plain and simple. Many had a collective sigh of relief after this last election that the majority of voters still believe in the rule of law and in accepting the outcomes of elections, even if some of our purported leaders did not.
KTVZ
Crook County deputies seek public help finding Prineville woman, 66, missing since leaving home
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Crook County sheriff's deputies turned to the public Monday evening to help them find a missing 66-year-old Prineville woman diagnosed with Alzheimer's and dementia who left home hours earlier with a red rolling suitcase, possibly trying to get back to Colorado.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Tuesday: Thousands pardoned for Oregon pot convictions
The Crook County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to locate a missing Prineville woman. Darlene Schutte, 66, was reported missing by her son Monday afternoon. As of early Tuesday morning, there were reports she was last seen in the south end of Madras. Darlene has been...
Bend to restrict homeless camping starting in March
City Council members in the central Oregon city of Bend have approved strict new rules for homeless camping that will limit where, when and how people can live outside, as a growing number of cities across the state, including Portland, seek to control encampments amid a surging homelessness crisis driven by an affordable housing shortage and the coronavirus pandemic.
mycentraloregon.com
Council on Aging Resumes In-Person Dining
The Council on Aging of Central Oregon (CoA) is pleased to announce that in-person senior community dining will return in Bend starting with a Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday, November 23rd. After three years of renovations to the old Bend Community Center, and closure due to the pandemic, lunch will now be served in the dining hall of the new CoA Senior Services Center at 1036 NE 5th Street in Bend. All people 60 and over are invited to enjoy meals every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with the exception of Thanksgiving (November 24th and 25th).
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Measure 114 leaves Redmond gun accessory manufacturer unsure of next steps
Springer Precision, a gun accessory manufacturer in Redmond, will have to adapt to Measure 114 if the current or future lawsuits against it are not successful. "I'm new to the lawsuit side of it. I've tried to stay out of that side of it, but we do have a representative from one of the major law firms that does this all over the country and we are meeting on that," said owner Scott Springer.
mycentraloregon.com
The Holidays Are Back At Old Mill
The holidays are back in a big way in the Old Mill District. From family a run/walk on Thanksgiving, to visits with Santa, and a community menorah lighting. “It’s our favorite time of year to bring the community together to celebrate,” said Beau Eastes, marketing director for the Old Mill District. “Whether you’re eight or 80, there’s an event you’ll enjoy.”
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 'Best food in town': Prineville saying goodbye to beloved restaurant
A beloved restaurant in Prineville is saying goodbye. "It's super bittersweet," Irene Morales of Tacos Morales said. "We are going to miss our customers. We have customers that have been coming in every day, every week, and we've seen them all these 20 years. They have seen me grow up, I have seen them grow and it's just really awesome, really awesome."
centraloregondaily.com
Bend police make 6 DUII arrests in 48 hours: Here's where and when
Bend Police arrested six people for DUII in a 48-hour period over the weekend, the department said Monday. That includes four in just over five hours. Here is the timeline of the incidents and arrests.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Holiday events take over Central Oregon for Thanksgiving weekend
With Thanksgiving this week, parades will soon travel the streets and Santa will touch down once again in the High Desert. Everyone is welcome to the number of events taking place this weekend to mark the start of the holiday season.
