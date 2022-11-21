Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan newlyweds celebrate their marriage with a holiday trip
A couple from Saginaw got married three years ago, and they are celebrating with a holiday trip to the east coast. 82-year-old Josaphine Bady- Hughes and her husband, 87-year-old Joshua Hughes, Jr, are newlyweds traveling for the first time since the pandemic. They are flying to North Carolina, so Joosaphine’s family can finally meet Joshua.
Look At This Creepy Abandoned Amusement Park In Michigan
Michigan seems to have no lack of abandoned places for you to visit, especially of the creepy variety. Nestled away somewhere in Michigan, lies an amusement park that hasn't heard much laughter over the past couple of decades. Abandoned Michigan Amusement Park. Whether you'd visit this place or not, you...
Michigan sees COVID deaths climb despite reported case decline
Michigan’s reported COVID-19 cases per day average has dipped below 1,000 for the first time in seven months, while the state’s latest data update indicated an increase in coronavirus deaths. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the state reported 8,933 new cases and 275 new deaths via its weekly coronavirus...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Thanksgiving 2022 weather: Forecasts for Michigan, national travelers
DETROIT – Over the river and through Detroit Metro airport, no matter how or where you travel for Thanksgiving, the weather is key to a stress-free trip. And not just the weather here in Michigan: A snowstorm hundreds of miles away can cause a ripple effect of airline delays and other issues right here in the Great Lakes State.
25 Michigan hospitals earned lower safety grades in 2022. How did yours score?
Michigan hospitals scored slightly worse on the latest safety report card from The Leapfrog Group, with fewer “A’s” and more “C’s” than previous iterations of the bi-annual assessment. Among 81 of the state’s hospitals, 25 received an overall “A” grade, 28 received a “B”...
wrif.com
Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark
A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
WILX-TV
Michigan’s bridge bundling project a ‘major success’ - 19 bridges reopened to normal traffic
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation’s bridge bundling pilot project was completed Tuesday. Original story: Michigan tests bundling bridge projects together to increase efficiency. The program wrapped up as the Nottawa Road bridge in St. Joseph County reopened to traffic Tuesday. It had been under construction...
Have You Visited The Biggest “Tourist Trap” In The State of Michigan?
Maybe it's because I was born and raised in Michigan, but if you asked me what the state's biggest tourist trap was I couldn't name one. The only tourist traps I could think of would be places like The Mall of American in Minessota, Hollywood Boulevard in California, and Roswell in New Mexico.
Michigan reports 8,933 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since last week
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports confirmed and probable cases averaged 1,276 per day over the past week.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 from Detroit, Northville, Sterling Heights charged in 500,000-pill telehealth opioid scheme
DETROIT – Three pain clinic operators from Detroit and Northville and a patient recruiter from Sterling Heights have been charged in a scheme to schedule telehealth visits and prescribe more than 500,000 opioids in exchange for cash payments. Angelo Foster, 33, of Detroit; Brandy King, 33, of Detroit; and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: FBI says SE Michigan man threatened lives of Democratic congressman, FBI director -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Grand Blanc man accused of threatening life of Democratic US congressman, FBI director. A Southeast Michigan man is being accused of threatening the life of...
Detroit News
These holiday gifts are all about Michigan
In the spirit of the season, opting for holiday gifts that reflect the Great Lakes State can help to spread some local cheer this year. The following finds featuring Michigan themes could resonate with recipients and let them celebrate this special place year-round. The Great Lakes State Puzzle. For the...
Visit the World's Largest Christmas Shop in Michigan
The Great Lake State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Saginaw County, you might just want to visit.
dbusiness.com
Survey: Michigan Restaurants Will Increase Prices if ‘Adopt and Amend’ Kicks In
More than 90 percent of restaurants in Michigan will increase prices and 16 percent may close if the “Adopt and Amend” ruling raising the minimum wage goes into effect as expected in February, according to the results of a new survey released by the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA).
Is It Illegal to Drive Your Car Covered With Snow in Michigan?
We have just finished a record snowfall in West Michigan. Thank you Lake Michigan. As of midnight Sunday, we had had 23.3 inches of snow fall on us since Thursday. And, for November alone, we have had over 27 inches. WOW!. So, have you dug yourself out? Have you cleaned...
An early look at Thanksgiving travel weather around Michigan, Great Lakes region
Here’s a look at the possible weather conditions as we travel around the Great Lakes over the Thanksgiving holiday. There is a storm system that looks to spread some precipitation into Michigan and the Great Lakes region on Friday after Thanksgiving and Saturday. At the moment, the first half...
oceansbeyondpiracy.org
16 Best Ski Resorts in Michigan, 2023
Michigan is located in the Midwest United States. Although Michigan is known for snowy winter weather, few realize it is a superb destination for skiing and snowboarding. The state is home to the second-greatest number of ski resorts in the country and has impressive, diverse terrain. Moreover, a ski trip...
Michigan Hunting Numbers Are Down But There Is An Easy Solution
The number of Michigan hunters has been declining for 20 years. There are several reasons, but one solution could get more people back in the woods. The number of Michigan hunters in the woods had continued to grow year after year since licenses were created but that number began falling around 2002.
majorleaguefishing.com
VanDam and sons score big bucks on opening day in Michigan
There are few things on Earth that conjure excitement like the first cast on tournament morning for Kevin VanDam, but opening day of Michigan’s whitetail deer rifle season is certainly one of them. Since his twin boys, Jackson and Nicholas, have been old enough to hunt, they have shared the woods with KVD on this sacred day, making cherished memories and enjoying the fellowship together.
fox2detroit.com
Thanksgiving travel: The worst times to drive in Michigan this week
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're planning on traveling this week, give yourself some extra time and be prepared to deal with Thanksgiving traffic. According to INRIX, the peak time for traffic in Detroit will be 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. One of southeast Michigan's most congested areas is expected to be northbound US-23 between Eight Mile and Lee in Livingston County, with about a 32% increase in traffic over a typical day.
