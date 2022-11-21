Read full article on original website
‘A remarkable opportunity’: Texas comptroller hints at larger-than-expected budget surplus
State Comptroller Glenn Hegar told an audience at an event hosted by the Austin Chamber he expected Texas would have even more money available than the amount he originally forecasted.
Amazing: This Group Owns More Land in Texas Than Anyone Else
There's going to be a bunch of traveling that will be done over the holidays. I too have been putting my travel itinerary together trying to see as much family as I can this year. It always amazes me just how big Texas is. It's huge. Even being a native Texan, you have to be impressed with its sheer size.
LIST: The best and worst places to fuel up in Texas for Thanksgiving travel
Drivers who fuel up before hitting the road this Thanksgiving might save a few bucks.
MySanAntonio
Frac-sand plant fire threatens supplies for Texas shale wells
A frac-sand plant in the Eagle Ford region of Texas erupted in flames over the weekend, imperiling supplies of a key component in shale drilling. The blaze at Superior Silica Sands LLC’s sand-processing complex in San Antonio began around 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to reports from the city’s NBC and CBS television affiliates. A voicemail left at Superior’s Chandler, Arizona, headquarters outside of regular business hours wasn’t immediately returned.
Gizmodo
Texas Just Had Its Biggest Earthquake in Decades, and Fracking Is a Prime Suspect
The Railroad Commission Texas, which regulates the state’s oil and gas industry, is investigating a 5.4-magnitude earthquake that rocked communities in West Texas last Wednesday, The Texas Tribune reports. Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is a drilling technique common in the area that is known to cause earthquakes. According to...
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas (Lone Star Card) Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards -- the state's EBT card. Benefits, including December's...
Herschel Walker, running for US Senate in Georgia, still gets tax break on $3M Texas residence
(The Texas Tribune) Herschel Walker, the former Dallas Cowboys running back and Republican candidate running for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, is slated to get a tax break on his $3 million residence in a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb — potentially running afoul of Texas tax law. According to...
Texas Snowstorm 2022: Rising Temperatures Spike Risk of 'Heart Attack Snow'
Although forecast models show varying amounts, snow is expected to start Thanksgiving night and continue through Saturday morning.
Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?
The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
fox34.com
Governor Abbott readies state resources ahead of winter weather threats
AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to ready state emergency response resources in anticipation of potential winter weather threats, severe storms, and flash flooding expected across Texas tomorrow through late Friday night. The National Weather Service has indicated winter...
Texas Transportation Commission adopts $85B plan, projects will affect Bay Area
The Unified Transportation Program outlines investments in public transportation, maritime, aviation, rail, and freight.
Gov. Abbott: Again, Texas breaks all-time record for total jobs
Texas is known for the best of a lot of things, some of the best sports, food, entertainment, and much more in the entire country, but did you know that has the all-time record for total jobs, again?
What LGBTQ-related bills have Texas lawmakers filed?
As the LGBTQ+ community reels from the Saturday attack on their own in Colorado Springs, Texas advocates say a slew of "anti-LGBTQ" bills already filed for the upcoming legislative session are further harming their community.
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in Philadelphia
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's second bus of migrants arrived in Philadelphia from Texas today. The bus arrived in freezing temperatures and was welcomed by over 20 immigrant leaders, city officials, and volunteers. Immigration groups, such as Nationalities Services Center and HIAS Pennsylvania, have been preparing for this scenario since Gov. Abbott started bussing migrants from Texas to northern cities.
VIDEO: Man clings to back of H-E-B 18-wheeler on Texas highway
Texans' love for H-E-B knows no bounds.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas
The average home in Texas has a value of $315,000, but there are plenty of neighborhoods and towns where the typical home price soars over $1 million.
The Gault Site in Central Texas Reveals New Details About the Oldest North Americans
Heading west from Georgetown, away from the crowded Interstate 35 corridor, the countryside turns green with meadows and woodlands along State Highway 195. A water tower looms into view, announcing a town with unusually deep roots: “Florence: Est. 18,000 B.C.”. A few miles away, near Williamson County’s northern border,...
proclaimerscv.com
Gov. Greg Abbott; $1.4 Billion Food Pandemic Benefit, Who Will Receive the Aid?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT). The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will oversee the distribution of the approved $1.4 billion food pandemic benefit. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also announced this good news to his fellow Texans and thanked the Department for its approval.
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
riograndeguardian.com
GOP senator voices concern over Abbott’s border ‘invasion’ strategy
AUSTIN, Texas – A Republican state senator has expressed his concerns with Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to invoke of the “Invasion” clauses of the U.S. and Texas constitutions. State Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, is a native Texan and decorated military veteran. As an officer in the...
