Clayton County, GA

thechampionnewspaper.com

Arrest made in Decatur nightclub shooting

A suspect was arrested Nov. 20 in connection to a Decatur nightclub shooting that occurred Oct. 25 at Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road in Decatur. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced that its fugitive unit with the Brookhaven Police Department made the arrest. “Sheriff’s investigators arrested 26-year-old Quincy Tyler...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect shot during confrontation at Atlanta recording studio, police say

ATLANTA - A shooting during a confrontation at an Atlanta recording studio sent one man to the hospital early Wednesday morning, police say. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that officers responded shortly before 2:15 a.m. Wednesday to the 500 block of Trabert Avenue after reports of a shooting.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'Stop Cop City' vandals target Atlanta police SWAT property, officials say

ATLANTA - Vandals attempted to break in to a highly-sensitive Atlanta police office, according to officials. Investigators believed a group called "Stop Cop City" may be behind the unlawful act. On Saturday night, Michael Bond, a councilman and member of the public safety panel, said vandals used cut tree limbs...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Duluth police charge unresponsive man passed out behind wheel with DUI

DULUTH, Ga. - The Duluth Police Department and Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services were sent to investigate a call about a man seemingly passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a development on Nov. 15. When they got there, officials said there was music blaring from...
DULUTH, GA
11Alive

Body found in a ditch in Jonesboro, police say

JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near the road in Jonesboro, according to their department. There's little information to go on, but police said they were called Wednesday afternoon to Tara Boulevard between North Avenue and Dixson Street by someone passing by. When officers reached the scene, they reported a dead body.
JONESBORO, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County police charge woman in connection to Duluth homicide

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police have identified both the victim and suspect in a deadly Duluth shooting. Erika Garcia was arrested in connection to the homicidal death of Mario Acosta-Chavez. Police were alerted of the incident on Nov. 19. Around 8:40 p.m., officials said they found Acosta-Chavez lying...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Man wearing bunny mask robs Dollar General

COVINGTON — A man who robbed a dollar store while wearing a bunny mask has been arrested and charged with robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeremiah A’Mauri Freeland, 21, of 75 Valley Brook Drive, Covington...
COVINGTON, GA

