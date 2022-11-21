Read full article on original website
Man accused of killing wife in Clayton County arrested after 2 months
A months-long search for a man accused of shooting and killing his wife in Lovejoy finally came to an end, Clayton County officials announced.
Bizarre accident involving a horse kills Loganville grandmother, suspect at-large
Grandmother dies after crashing car into a man on horseback, suspect still at-large. The woman's granddaughter was in the back seat when their car crashed into a man riding a horse on a road in Loganville. The crash killed the horse and left the woman with fatal injuries. The young girl escaped the wreck.
Mother driving for Lyft killed by suspect prior to shootout with police at DeKalb gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The GBI is investigating a shooting at a Redan-area gas station that left a suspect dead and an officer injured Monday night. The suspect in that officer-involved shooting fatally shot a mother who was driving for Lyft just before the shootout with police, investigators say. No...
Gwinnett County neighbors breathe sigh of relief after shooting leads to gang members arrest
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — There was a gang shootout on neighborhood streets. Now police are cracking down. Gwinnett police have arrested 10 people on 73 felony charges. Channel Two’s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was in Buford, where the suspects are accused of shooting up homes. [DOWNLOAD:...
Gwinnett police arrest 10 accused of gang activity in Sugar Hill area
Ten people, including three 16-year-olds, have been arrested in Gwinnett County for alleged gang activity following a months-long investigation into two shootings over the summer, police announced Tuesday.
Arrest made in Decatur nightclub shooting
A suspect was arrested Nov. 20 in connection to a Decatur nightclub shooting that occurred Oct. 25 at Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road in Decatur. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced that its fugitive unit with the Brookhaven Police Department made the arrest. “Sheriff’s investigators arrested 26-year-old Quincy Tyler...
Suspect shot during confrontation at Atlanta recording studio, police say
ATLANTA - A shooting during a confrontation at an Atlanta recording studio sent one man to the hospital early Wednesday morning, police say. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that officers responded shortly before 2:15 a.m. Wednesday to the 500 block of Trabert Avenue after reports of a shooting.
GBI: Clayton County officer fatally shoots teen suspected of stealing car
Clayton County police have called in the GBI to open an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that took place Monday afternoon.
1 arrested, thousands of dollars worth of stolen toys recovered in Coweta
One person was arrested and tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen items, many of them toys, were recovered after deputies executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home in Coweta County, officials said.
'Stop Cop City' vandals target Atlanta police SWAT property, officials say
ATLANTA - Vandals attempted to break in to a highly-sensitive Atlanta police office, according to officials. Investigators believed a group called "Stop Cop City" may be behind the unlawful act. On Saturday night, Michael Bond, a councilman and member of the public safety panel, said vandals used cut tree limbs...
Duluth police charge unresponsive man passed out behind wheel with DUI
DULUTH, Ga. - The Duluth Police Department and Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services were sent to investigate a call about a man seemingly passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in a development on Nov. 15. When they got there, officials said there was music blaring from...
Body found in a ditch in Jonesboro, police say
JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near the road in Jonesboro, according to their department. There's little information to go on, but police said they were called Wednesday afternoon to Tara Boulevard between North Avenue and Dixson Street by someone passing by. When officers reached the scene, they reported a dead body.
19-year-old driving stolen car shot, killed by Clayton County officer, GBI says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police shot and killed a 19-year-old after a traffic stop involving a stolen car, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Channel 2′s Tom Regan reported from the scene off Commerce Road as the investigation unfolded on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
APD releases video of person of interest in deadly shooting outside Manuel’s Tavern
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for help to identify a person of interest in the deadly shooting outside Manuel’s Tavern. On Oct. 27, police said a man was shot and killed outside the popular historic tavern off North Highland Avenue trying to stop someone from breaking into cars.
Man armed with rifle dies after shooting at police at DeKalb gas station, GBI says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting at a Redan-area gas station that left a suspect dead and an officer injured Monday evening. Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the Shell gas station located in the 6400 block...
VIDEO: Driver found unconscious behind wheel, police shatter window to wake him up
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A driver was taken to the hospital last week after police said he was found passed out behind the wheel of a car. In body camera footage released by the Duluth Police Department, officers and Gwinnett County Fire officials attempted to wake the driver up by knocking on the windows.
Man who fatally shot DeKalb nightclub security guard, injured another arrested, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly a month after two security guards were shot at a DeKalb County nightclub, deputies say the shooter is in custody. Erik McKenzie, 30, was shot and killed on October 25 at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road in Decatur. Another security guard was shot and injured, but survived.
Gwinnett County police charge woman in connection to Duluth homicide
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police have identified both the victim and suspect in a deadly Duluth shooting. Erika Garcia was arrested in connection to the homicidal death of Mario Acosta-Chavez. Police were alerted of the incident on Nov. 19. Around 8:40 p.m., officials said they found Acosta-Chavez lying...
Man suspected of killing of Lyft driver shot, killed by police near DeKalb County gas station, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story. The suspect in the killing of a Lyft driver was himself shot and killed Monday night by an officer near a gas station, according to DeKalb Police. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation...
Man wearing bunny mask robs Dollar General
COVINGTON — A man who robbed a dollar store while wearing a bunny mask has been arrested and charged with robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeremiah A’Mauri Freeland, 21, of 75 Valley Brook Drive, Covington...
