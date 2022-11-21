Film Review: Ohio State finds a run game in Dallan Hayden, defense came up big late in win at Maryland

Get ready and stay ready, folks. It is Rivalry Week, and the Wolverines are coming to Columbus! TTUN will be making its long-awaited return to The Shoe after dodging their last scheduled trip in 2020 (you know it, I know it, we all know it). The stakes are about as high as they will ever get, with both Ohio State and TTUN fighting for a College Football Playoff berth. And unlike last season, both teams are undefeated thus far in 2022, with a legitimate argument for being viewed as the top team in all of college football. But first, they have to get past one another.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO