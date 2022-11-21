Film Review: Ohio State finds a run game in Dallan Hayden, defense came up big late in win at Maryland

Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods ProjectThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
landgrantholyland.com
B1G Thoughts: ‘The Game’ is for all of the Big Ten marbles, just like it should be
Every week after the Big Ten slate of games, I will bring you some B1G thoughts on everything that happened! This will include analysis, stats, key players, moments, and maybe a joke. Check out the I-70 Football Show in the Land-Grant Holy Land podcast feed for more in-depth analysis and to preview the next week of B1G games.
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: What is the No. 1 key to Ohio State’s victory in The Game?
Everybody knows that one of the best parts of being a sports fan is debating and dissecting the most (and least) important questions in the sporting world with your friends. So, we’re bringing that to the pages of LGHL with our favorite head-to-head column: You’re Nuts. In You’re...
landgrantholyland.com
A host of top players will be in Columbus for The Game
First and foremost, Happy Thanksgiving to all! With a perfect season to date and all of the team’s goals right in front of them, there is much to be thankful for among Buckeye nation. With The Game just over 48 hours away, surely the intensity is starting to peak...
landgrantholyland.com
Game Notes: No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball stuffs Wright State
On Thanksgiving eve, the Ohio State women’s basketball team gave thanks. Specifically, 105 thank yous to the Wright State Raiders in a 105-52 blowout victory in front of home fans. Playing against a tougher team than Sunday’s game against McNeese State, where the Buckeyes put up 99 points, Ohio...
landgrantholyland.com
Two blue-chip Ohio State commits will also be on campus this weekend
As the days until Saturday inch closer and closer, the list of visitors continues to grow in numbers. On Tuesday, a pair of Ohio State pledges announced their intentions to be on campus. Plus, another three prospects that are uncommitted also revealed their intentions of a stop in Columbus this weekend.
landgrantholyland.com
The Dotted Line Podcast: Discussing Ohio State’s recruiting visitors for The Game
On “The Dotted Line”, Land-Grant Holy Land’s Matt Tamanini talks to recruiting experts, LGHL’s recruiting analysts, and prospects themselves to get a unique perspective on the players that will be a part of Ohio State’s future. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe: RSS |...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men beat No. 21 Texas Tech in Maui Invitational fifth-place game 80-73
The Ohio State men’s basketball team finished their trip to Hawaii with a morning local time game against the No. 21 Texas Tech Red Raiders. After an opening-round loss to San Diego State 88-77, the Buckeyes bounced back with a huge blowout victory over in-state rival Cincinnati 81-53 to set up their matchup against Texas Tech.
landgrantholyland.com
TTUN Defensive Player to Watch: DL #58
Get ready and stay ready, folks. It is Rivalry Week, and the Wolverines are coming to Columbus! TTUN will be making its long-awaited return to The Shoe after dodging their last scheduled trip in 2020 (you know it, I know it, we all know it). The stakes are about as high as they will ever get, with both Ohio State and TTUN fighting for a College Football Playoff berth. And unlike last season, both teams are undefeated thus far in 2022, with a legitimate argument for being viewed as the top team in all of college football. But first, they have to get past one another.
landgrantholyland.com
Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State at Maryland
Some games just naturally make me grumpier than others. Saturday’s 43-30 win over Maryland was one of those games because it was closer than it should have been for a variety of reasons. Most of those reasons were self-inflicted, while others involved the opponents suddenly playing so far over their heads that their noses will bleed for a week to 10 days.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Asks: Be honest, how are you really feeling about The Game?
Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: Emeka Egbuka, nice to see you again; other positives from Maryland
Wow, that was an ugly game. But a win is a win, right? That means the Buckeyes must have done at least one thing better than Maryland! In my eyes, they did a few things more successfully. I believe there are a good amount of positive takeaways from the game, which makes me feel more confident for The Game.
landgrantholyland.com
We’ll talk about this later: Can we please get a special teams touchdown? (More cowbell!)
Each week, we’ll break down something that happened during the Ohio State game (and occasionally other games) that we’ll be talking about for a while—you know, the silly sideline interactions, the awful announcing and the weird storylines that stick with us for years to come. We’ll also compare each of these happenings to memorable moments in pop culture, because who doesn’t love a good Office reference?
landgrantholyland.com
Silver Bullets Podcast: Maryland Rewind and Michigan Preview
Ohio State’s win at Maryland was a bit stressful, but in the end the Buckeyes did enough to get the job done on a day when other favored teams needed late scores to win — or didn’t survive at all. We dive into all the good and bad of Ohio State’s 43-30 win in College Park. Hopefully the team will be a lot more focused and amped up for an iteration of The Game between a pair of unbeaten top-five teams. We look back at our picks to click and our score predictions to see how reality stacked up against our imaginations, too.
landgrantholyland.com
B1G WBB Week 2: Nebraska’s tough week, Maryland bounces back, and poll movement
Things are looking good so far for the Ohio State women’s basketball team. They sit 4-0, have a marquee victory and rank No. 4 in the country. But what about the rest of the Big Ten? While the Buckeyes were facing some less challenging sides, teams across the conference played interesting matchups ending in victory, defeat and an injury to a big name.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men’s basketball vs. Texas Tech: Game preview and prediction
After suffering their first loss of the season on Monday night to San Diego State, Ohio State recovered to defeat Cincinnati 81-53 in the sixth game of the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational yesterday. The victory over the Bearcats was the fifth straight over their in-state foe, who haven’t beaten the Buckeyes since 1962. The win is the third against Cincinnati for Chris Holtmann at Ohio State, who opened the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons with victories over the Bearcats.
landgrantholyland.com
Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Ohio State vs. Michigan for all the marbles
The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Embed...
landgrantholyland.com
Column: What I am grateful for heading into The Game
Rivalry Week is officially upon us... as well as Thanksgiving (I think The Game might be a bigger holiday). This week is a time to pause and reflect on all that we are grateful for this year. Buckeye fans are supremely blessed with an 11-0 season, filled with breakout players and dominant wins. That all culminates on Saturday.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Day discusses scars of last year’s rivalry loss
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have audio from...
landgrantholyland.com
Three things from Ohio State’s 88-77 loss to San Diego St. at the Maui Invitational
In the quarterfinals of the 2022 Maui Invitational tournament, the Ohio State men’s basketball team just flat-out lost to a better team. The No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs handed the Buckeyes their first loss of the season 88-77 on Monday night, but — call me a homer — I think that there were actually quite a few positives to take away from the game.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State women’s basketball jumps again in AP Poll, now No. 4
The Ohio State women’s basketball team didn’t play a marquee opponent in the second week of the NCAA season. After a closer-than-expected result against the Ohio University Bobcats and blowing out McNeese State, the Buckeyes moved higher up the weekly Associated Press poll. The Scarlet and Gray are now the No. 4 ranked team in the country.
