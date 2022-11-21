ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Film Review: Ohio State finds a run game in Dallan Hayden, defense came up big late in win at Maryland

By Chris Renne
landgrantholyland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
landgrantholyland.com

A host of top players will be in Columbus for The Game

First and foremost, Happy Thanksgiving to all! With a perfect season to date and all of the team’s goals right in front of them, there is much to be thankful for among Buckeye nation. With The Game just over 48 hours away, surely the intensity is starting to peak...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Game Notes: No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball stuffs Wright State

On Thanksgiving eve, the Ohio State women’s basketball team gave thanks. Specifically, 105 thank yous to the Wright State Raiders in a 105-52 blowout victory in front of home fans. Playing against a tougher team than Sunday’s game against McNeese State, where the Buckeyes put up 99 points, Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Two blue-chip Ohio State commits will also be on campus this weekend

As the days until Saturday inch closer and closer, the list of visitors continues to grow in numbers. On Tuesday, a pair of Ohio State pledges announced their intentions to be on campus. Plus, another three prospects that are uncommitted also revealed their intentions of a stop in Columbus this weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State men beat No. 21 Texas Tech in Maui Invitational fifth-place game 80-73

The Ohio State men’s basketball team finished their trip to Hawaii with a morning local time game against the No. 21 Texas Tech Red Raiders. After an opening-round loss to San Diego State 88-77, the Buckeyes bounced back with a huge blowout victory over in-state rival Cincinnati 81-53 to set up their matchup against Texas Tech.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

TTUN Defensive Player to Watch: DL #58

Get ready and stay ready, folks. It is Rivalry Week, and the Wolverines are coming to Columbus! TTUN will be making its long-awaited return to The Shoe after dodging their last scheduled trip in 2020 (you know it, I know it, we all know it). The stakes are about as high as they will ever get, with both Ohio State and TTUN fighting for a College Football Playoff berth. And unlike last season, both teams are undefeated thus far in 2022, with a legitimate argument for being viewed as the top team in all of college football. But first, they have to get past one another.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State at Maryland

Some games just naturally make me grumpier than others. Saturday’s 43-30 win over Maryland was one of those games because it was closer than it should have been for a variety of reasons. Most of those reasons were self-inflicted, while others involved the opponents suddenly playing so far over their heads that their noses will bleed for a week to 10 days.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

LGHL Asks: Be honest, how are you really feeling about The Game?

Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Column: Emeka Egbuka, nice to see you again; other positives from Maryland

Wow, that was an ugly game. But a win is a win, right? That means the Buckeyes must have done at least one thing better than Maryland! In my eyes, they did a few things more successfully. I believe there are a good amount of positive takeaways from the game, which makes me feel more confident for The Game.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

We’ll talk about this later: Can we please get a special teams touchdown? (More cowbell!)

Each week, we’ll break down something that happened during the Ohio State game (and occasionally other games) that we’ll be talking about for a while—you know, the silly sideline interactions, the awful announcing and the weird storylines that stick with us for years to come. We’ll also compare each of these happenings to memorable moments in pop culture, because who doesn’t love a good Office reference?
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Silver Bullets Podcast: Maryland Rewind and Michigan Preview

Ohio State’s win at Maryland was a bit stressful, but in the end the Buckeyes did enough to get the job done on a day when other favored teams needed late scores to win — or didn’t survive at all. We dive into all the good and bad of Ohio State’s 43-30 win in College Park. Hopefully the team will be a lot more focused and amped up for an iteration of The Game between a pair of unbeaten top-five teams. We look back at our picks to click and our score predictions to see how reality stacked up against our imaginations, too.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

B1G WBB Week 2: Nebraska’s tough week, Maryland bounces back, and poll movement

Things are looking good so far for the Ohio State women’s basketball team. They sit 4-0, have a marquee victory and rank No. 4 in the country. But what about the rest of the Big Ten? While the Buckeyes were facing some less challenging sides, teams across the conference played interesting matchups ending in victory, defeat and an injury to a big name.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State men’s basketball vs. Texas Tech: Game preview and prediction

After suffering their first loss of the season on Monday night to San Diego State, Ohio State recovered to defeat Cincinnati 81-53 in the sixth game of the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational yesterday. The victory over the Bearcats was the fifth straight over their in-state foe, who haven’t beaten the Buckeyes since 1962. The win is the third against Cincinnati for Chris Holtmann at Ohio State, who opened the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons with victories over the Bearcats.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Column: What I am grateful for heading into The Game

Rivalry Week is officially upon us... as well as Thanksgiving (I think The Game might be a bigger holiday). This week is a time to pause and reflect on all that we are grateful for this year. Buckeye fans are supremely blessed with an 11-0 season, filled with breakout players and dominant wins. That all culminates on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

LGHL Uncut Podcast: Day discusses scars of last year’s rivalry loss

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have audio from...
landgrantholyland.com

Three things from Ohio State’s 88-77 loss to San Diego St. at the Maui Invitational

In the quarterfinals of the 2022 Maui Invitational tournament, the Ohio State men’s basketball team just flat-out lost to a better team. The No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs handed the Buckeyes their first loss of the season 88-77 on Monday night, but — call me a homer — I think that there were actually quite a few positives to take away from the game.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State women’s basketball jumps again in AP Poll, now No. 4

The Ohio State women’s basketball team didn’t play a marquee opponent in the second week of the NCAA season. After a closer-than-expected result against the Ohio University Bobcats and blowing out McNeese State, the Buckeyes moved higher up the weekly Associated Press poll. The Scarlet and Gray are now the No. 4 ranked team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy