7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Pittsburgh
Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza Shop
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on Amazon
Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In Pittsburgh
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/21 - 11/27)
Astros Sign Machado to Minor League Contract with Spring Training Invite
The Houston Astros signed veteran infielder Dixon Machado to a minor league deal Tuesday.
Dodgers reported offer declined by Aaron Judge revealed
According to one MLB reporter, free agent outfielder Aaron Judge turned down an offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers. There have been a few free agency signings so far this offseason, but the big domino that has yet to fall is outfielder Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star is coming off a historic season, setting the single-season American League home run record, and won the AL MVP award. Now, he is set to cash in on a gigantic contract, and it will be up to him who he chooses to sign with.
theScore
Brewers trade Renfroe to Angels in 4-player deal
The Milwaukee Brewers traded outfielder Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels for right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero and minor-league left-hander Adam Seminaris, the teams announced Tuesday. Renfroe joins an Angels outfield mix that includes three-time MVP Mike Trout, Taylor Ward, Mickey Moniak, and Jo Adell. He'll provide another...
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Free Agent Deal With Former Cubs Utility Outfielder
The Red Sox certainly were busy Wednesday and nabbed an outfielder from the Cubs
CBS 58
Brewers acquire 3 pitchers from Angels in exchange for Hunter Renfroe
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired right-handed pitcher Janson Junk, right-handed pitcher Elvis Peguero and left-handed pitcher Adam Seminaris from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for outfielder Hunter Renfroe, according to a news release Tuesday evening. The announcement was made by Senior Vice President and General...
FOX Sports
Rangers hire Maddux as pitching coach, Moore as advisor
The Texas Rangers hired Mike Maddux as their new pitching coach Wednesday, and added former Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore as a senior advisor in their baseball operations department. Maddux is returning to Texas to be on new manager Bruce Bochy's staff. Maddux was first the pitching coach...
Yardbarker
2022 White Sox in Review: Johnny Cueto
The Chicago White Sox signed Johnny Cueto before the start of the 2022 season in the wake of Lance Lynn's injury. No one could have expected the level of production the veteran right-hander was able to provide for the South Siders. Johnny Cueto's 2022 Season. Cueto had a resurgent season...
Former Red Sox Slugging Outfielder Reportedly On Move Back To American League
The Red Sox will face off with a familiar foe in 2023 after being dealt to the Angels
Pirates open to adding middle infielder in effort to foster competition
The Pirates’ middle infield is fairly open at the moment, with several talented young players who could eventually seize jobs on a more permanent basis but haven’t done so just yet. To that end, general manager Ben Cherington told members of the media, including Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, that the club wouldn’t rule out an external addition.
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Roberto Clemente Joins Pirates, Steve Sax Wins Rookie Of The Year & Vin Scully Receives Presidential Medal Of Freedom
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history was memorable for Steve Sax and Vin Scully, and also a franchise-altering transaction involving Roberto Clemente. On November 22, 1954, the Pittsburgh Pirates purchased Clemente’s contract from the Montreal Royals, the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate at the time. Clemente was productive in his lone Minor League season, batting .257/.286/.372 with five doubles, three triples, two home runs and 12 RBI over 87 games.
Steelers Bring Back Master Teague, Sign WR
The Pittsburgh Steelers add two players as they handle offensive injuries.
theScore
Report: Blue Jays, Giants interested in Bellinger
The Toronto Blue Jays contacted Cody Bellinger's camp after he was non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers, a source told Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The Blue Jays had prior trade talks with the Dodgers about Bellinger, according to Morosi. The San Francisco Giants have also approached the 2019 NL...
Phillies Sign John Hicks To Minor League Deal
The Phillies have signed catcher/first baseman John Hicks to a minor league deal, per Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle. Presumably, Hicks will be invited to participate in major league Spring Training, though an official announcement has not been made. Hicks, 33, has appeared in six separate MLB seasons dating back...
The Hockey Writers
Pittsburgh Penguins GM Looking to Make a Trade
The Pittsburgh Penguins are open for business. According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, general manager (GM) Ron Hextall is seeing what’s out there on the trade market. The NHL as a whole usually becomes more active with trades after American Thanksgiving, so it’s likely we could see a move here in the coming weeks.
Insider Says Penguins' GM Ron Hextall 'Looking Around' At Trades
The Pittsburgh Penguins are far from perfect and there might be a move on the horizon.
draysbay.com
Rays prospect SS Carson Williams wins Minor League Gold Glove for 2022
Tampa Bay’s top draft pick from 2021 — SS Carson Williams — has capped of his impressive debut season with an impressive honor: the top defender at the most difficult position in the sport across all levels of the minor leagues. Williams, the 28th overall draft selection...
FanSided
