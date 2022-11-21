Read full article on original website
Catie DeLoof Logs BUCS Record In 50 Free En Route To Gold
SCM (25m) The 2022 British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Short Course Championships concluded from Ponds Forge over the weekend but not before Loughborough University put on a show across several women’s events. Former University of Michigan-turned-Loughborough athlete Catie DeLoof topped the podium in multiple events. The 25-year-old first topped...
WATCH: David Popovici Swims 53.48 100 IM, 1-Year Winning Streak Broken in Narrow Loss
SCM (25 meters) Reported by Riley Overend. David Popovici dropped more than a second off his best 100 IM time, but it wasn’t quite enough to secure his third national title in as many days at the Romanian Short Course Championships on Saturday. Daniel Martin (53.41) handed Popovici (53.47)...
Olympic Diver Greg Louganis Holds Memorabilia Auction, Including Two Gold Medals
U.S. Olympian Greg Louganis is auctioning off more than fifty personal items, in hopes of inspiring others to reach their full potential. Current photo via Greglouganis.com. Olympic diving champion Greg Louganis is in the midst of auctioning off 58 personal items, including two of his Olympic gold medals. The auction, which is taking place on his website, began on November 11th and will end December 4th.
WATCH: 50 Back WORLD RECORD 22.11 from Russian Kliment Kolesnikov
Russian backstroke Kliment Kolesnikov adds to his legacy, securing the 50m back (SCM) world record after France's Florent Manaudou had owned it for 8 years. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (SCM) November 20-25, 2022. Kazan, Russia. Short Course Meters (25 meters), prelims/finals + semi-finals for...
2022 Golden Goggle Awards – Live Recap
Follow along with us to find out who will win big at USA Swimming's 19th annual Golden Goggle Awards ceremony in New York City. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 Golden Goggle Awards. November 21, 2022. New York City, New York. The 2022 Golden Goggle Awards are finally here!...
WATCH: Swimmers Show Out at Golden Goggles | SwimSwam x Red Carpet
The stars came sparkling at the 2022 Golden Goggles. Watch the highlights as SwimSwam speaks with swimming's top athletes as they walk down the red carpet. Current photo via Mel Stewart. 2022 GOLDEN GOGGLE AWARDS. November 21, 2022. New York City, New York. The stars came sparkling at the 2022...
ISL Breakout Star Maddy Banic Announces Retirement from Elite Swimming
25-year old Maddy Banic, the former American Record holder in the 50 fly in short course meters, will pursue a career in college coaching next. Archive photo via Mine Kasapoglu. Maddy Banic, one of the biggest success stories of the International Swimming League, has announced her retirement from competitive swimming....
WATCH: David Popovici Swims 3:43 400m Free for 3rd National Title of the Meet
The 18-year-old Popovici posted a time of 3:43.00, shaving more than three seconds off his previous best to edge 17-year-old Vlad Stancu. Current photo via Simone Castrovillari.
Maria Kameneva, Kliment Kolesnikov Break Russian Records at Russian Championships
Maria Kameneva broke the Russian Record in the women's 100 meter freestyle on Tuesday. (Archive image from the 2021 ISL season). Current photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. 2022 Russian Swimming Championships (SCM) November 20-25, 2022. Kazan, Russia. Short Course Meters (25 meters), prelims/finals + semi-finals for 50...
MÁLAGA, Spain (AP) — Italy beat the United States in a doubles decider Thursday to advance to the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time in eight years. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini defeated Tommy Paul and Jack Sock 6-4, 6-4 to secure a 2-1 win for Italy after the teams split the singles matches. Bolelli and Fognini broke once in each set to set up a semifinal on Saturday against the winner between Germany and Canada. Earlier, Lorenzo Sonego used his big serve to defeat Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 7-6 (7) and give the Italians a 1-0 lead. Taylor Fritz pulled the U.S. level after beating Lorenzo Musetti 7-6 (8), 6-3.
Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke Win Athlete of the Year Honors at 2022 Golden Goggle Awards
Katie Ledecky made history with her eighth Female Athlete of the Year award, surpassing Michael Phelps (seven) for most times winning the honor. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 Golden Goggle Awards. Nov. 21, 2022. New York Marriott Marquis. A pair of former Florida Gators swept the top honors...
“I’m Excited About Improving”: Ryan Murphy Gives Us a Glimpse Into His Swimming Future
Murphy sat down with the SwimSwam podcast to discuss his recent performance in Indy, his plans through 2023, and whether he'll compete in 2028. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Four-time Olympic gold medalist and Team Speedo Athlete Ryan Murphy has been busy, recently winning two bronzes and a silver...
Jordan Crooks, Maggie MacNeil Claim SEC Swimmer of the Week Honors
Crooks won three individual events and was a part of five winning relays at the 2022 Tennessee Invitational. Archive photo via Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics. Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks, a sophomore from George Town, Cayman Islands, won three individual events and was a part of five winning relays at the 2022 Tennessee Invitational. Crooks set two individual program records (50 free, 100 fly) and was a member of three relays (200 free, 400 free, 400 medley) that notched the fastest times in Tennessee history. He posted the nation-leading time of 18.27 in his leadoff 50 free split of the 200 free relay, which posted the second-best time in the country (1:15.32). Crooks also recorded the top times nationally in the 100 free (41.29) and 100 fly (44.79) during the weekend.
