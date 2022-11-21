ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
swimswam.com

Catie DeLoof Logs BUCS Record In 50 Free En Route To Gold

SCM (25m) The 2022 British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Short Course Championships concluded from Ponds Forge over the weekend but not before Loughborough University put on a show across several women’s events. Former University of Michigan-turned-Loughborough athlete Catie DeLoof topped the podium in multiple events. The 25-year-old first topped...
ANN ARBOR, MI
swimswam.com

Olympic Diver Greg Louganis Holds Memorabilia Auction, Including Two Gold Medals

U.S. Olympian Greg Louganis is auctioning off more than fifty personal items, in hopes of inspiring others to reach their full potential. Current photo via Greglouganis.com. Olympic diving champion Greg Louganis is in the midst of auctioning off 58 personal items, including two of his Olympic gold medals. The auction, which is taking place on his website, began on November 11th and will end December 4th.
swimswam.com

WATCH: 50 Back WORLD RECORD 22.11 from Russian Kliment Kolesnikov

Russian backstroke Kliment Kolesnikov adds to his legacy, securing the 50m back (SCM) world record after France's Florent Manaudou had owned it for 8 years. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (SCM) November 20-25, 2022. Kazan, Russia. Short Course Meters (25 meters), prelims/finals + semi-finals for...
swimswam.com

2022 Golden Goggle Awards – Live Recap

Follow along with us to find out who will win big at USA Swimming's 19th annual Golden Goggle Awards ceremony in New York City. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 Golden Goggle Awards. November 21, 2022. New York City, New York. The 2022 Golden Goggle Awards are finally here!...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
swimswam.com

WATCH: Swimmers Show Out at Golden Goggles | SwimSwam x Red Carpet

The stars came sparkling at the 2022 Golden Goggles. Watch the highlights as SwimSwam speaks with swimming's top athletes as they walk down the red carpet. Current photo via Mel Stewart. 2022 GOLDEN GOGGLE AWARDS. November 21, 2022. New York City, New York. The stars came sparkling at the 2022...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
swimswam.com

ISL Breakout Star Maddy Banic Announces Retirement from Elite Swimming

25-year old Maddy Banic, the former American Record holder in the 50 fly in short course meters, will pursue a career in college coaching next. Archive photo via Mine Kasapoglu. Maddy Banic, one of the biggest success stories of the International Swimming League, has announced her retirement from competitive swimming....
KNOXVILLE, TN
swimswam.com

Maria Kameneva, Kliment Kolesnikov Break Russian Records at Russian Championships

Maria Kameneva broke the Russian Record in the women's 100 meter freestyle on Tuesday. (Archive image from the 2021 ISL season). Current photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. 2022 Russian Swimming Championships (SCM) November 20-25, 2022. Kazan, Russia. Short Course Meters (25 meters), prelims/finals + semi-finals for 50...
The Associated Press

Davis Cup: Italy tops US in doubles to reach semifinals

MÁLAGA, Spain (AP) — Italy beat the United States in a doubles decider Thursday to advance to the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time in eight years. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini defeated Tommy Paul and Jack Sock 6-4, 6-4 to secure a 2-1 win for Italy after the teams split the singles matches. Bolelli and Fognini broke once in each set to set up a semifinal on Saturday against the winner between Germany and Canada. Earlier, Lorenzo Sonego used his big serve to defeat Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 7-6 (7) and give the Italians a 1-0 lead. Taylor Fritz pulled the U.S. level after beating Lorenzo Musetti 7-6 (8), 6-3.
swimswam.com

Jordan Crooks, Maggie MacNeil Claim SEC Swimmer of the Week Honors

Crooks won three individual events and was a part of five winning relays at the 2022 Tennessee Invitational. Archive photo via Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics. Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks, a sophomore from George Town, Cayman Islands, won three individual events and was a part of five winning relays at the 2022 Tennessee Invitational. Crooks set two individual program records (50 free, 100 fly) and was a member of three relays (200 free, 400 free, 400 medley) that notched the fastest times in Tennessee history. He posted the nation-leading time of 18.27 in his leadoff 50 free split of the 200 free relay, which posted the second-best time in the country (1:15.32). Crooks also recorded the top times nationally in the 100 free (41.29) and 100 fly (44.79) during the weekend.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy