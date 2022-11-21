ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radford, VA

WDBJ7.com

Martinsville’s Oktoberfest rescheduled as Fall into Winter Fest

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A winter festival will be taking place in Uptown Martinsville next week. The Martinsville Chamber of Commerce is hosting Fall into Winter Fest on December 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will feature live music, local vendors, a beer garden, bouncy houses and...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Rock House Marina sets up Christmas lights display

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rock House Marina is inviting the community to check out its Christmas lights display. The marina started the display last year, but has doubled the number of lights on display this winter. The lights are turned on every night at 5:30 for people to...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Illuminights and Winter Walk of Lights back this weekend

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Illuminights and the Winter Walk of Lights are back. Until December 30, Explore Park, through a partnership with Center in the Square, is displaying hundreds of thousands of lights to walk through on select nights. This is the fourth year for the event. “We have...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Mill Mountain Star in Roanoke turns 73 years old

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s time to celebrate the iconic Roanoke Star. On Wednesday, the Roanoke Star turned 73 years old. The iconic landmark that gave the Star City its nickname was first lit in 1949. The 88-foot-tall structure is the largest free-standing man-made star in the world. It...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Free grease disposal kits available to Lynchburg, Bedford residents

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg and Bedford authorities are encouraging residents to think twice before pouring grease down the drain, and offering some tools to combat a growing issue. One of the biggest problems in some Lynchburg and Bedford area sewer systems is the buildup of fats, oils, and grease...
LYNCHBURG, VA
pcpatriot.com

Holiday Wreath Laying Events Scheduled For Saturday, December 17 At Virginia’s Three State Veterans Cemeteries

(Richmond) The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and community partners will hold holiday wreath laying events on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Virginia’s three state veterans cemeteries: the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, and the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfirnews.com

Fatal accident on West Main St./US 460

(from Roanoke County PD) On Tuesday November 22 at 3:40pm, a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by James Thompson was traveling westbound in the 5000 block of W. Main St in Roanoke County. As the motorcycle approached slower traffic, it rear ended a Pro-Line dump trailer that was being pulled by a 1999 Ford F-250 pickup truck. Mr. Thompson was wearing a helmet but was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the truck were wearing their seat belts and were not injured. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing, and no charges are pending. The roadway was closed for a period of time.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue in need of volunteers

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue (RVHR) needs rescuing. The need for volunteers has become urgent. For two decades, the Horse Rescue has been a safe haven for horses that now call it home. “Winter here, he’s blind, so there’s not a lot of people that...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Can you give Corn Chip a forever home?

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Furry Friends gives local shelters a chance to highlight adoptable pets looking for their forever homes. On Tuesday, November 29th Emily Witt from the Franklin County Humane Society introduced us to Corn Chip. He is an 8-year-old retriever mix taken in from the RCACP after he was surrendered.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Need a last-minute Thanksgiving ingredient? Here’s what’s open

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several businesses have announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving, such as Walmart and Sam’s Club. But what will be open Thanksgiving Day in case you forgot something... or didn’t get enough of it... in earlier shopping?. Here’s a list of full-service grocery stores...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lord Botetourt High School cleared to return to normal activity

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Following a rooftop HVAC repair and air quality monitoring throughout the day, Lord Botetourt High School was cleared Tuesday afternoon to resume activities, according to the school district. Coaches and activity sponsors reached out to their organizations with any additional information. ORIGINAL STORY: Lord...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City Council approves smoke alarm ordinance for rental properties

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council members approved a smoke alarm ordinance Monday for rental properties throughout the city. It requires every landlord to have a working smoke detector installed for tenants by the time they move in. However, it’s the responsibility of the tenant to change the batteries and make sure it’s working while they rent.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Sheetz drops gas prices to $1.99 per gallon for Unleaded 88

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sheetz announced Monday it will drop the price of Unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon for a limited time. The promotion lasts through November 28. “Sheetz is a family-owned and operated company and at the heart of everything we do is giving back to our customers and the communities we reside in,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz. “We hope this price reduction provides much-needed relief at the pump for our customers as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.”
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Lord Botetourt High School closed Tuesday due to potential gas leak

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Lord Botetourt High School will not be in session Tuesday (Nov. 22) due to a potential gas leak, according to school officials. “Student and staff safety is our priority and we are working to identify the issue. Thank you for your understanding and flexibility during this unexpected building closure,” Botetourt County Public Schools said in a Facebook post.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Early morning brush fire threatened homes in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Some residents in the Back Creek area of Roanoke County are back in their homes after being evacuated due to a brush fire. The Roanoke County Department of Fire and Rescue says they were dispatched at approximately 5:34 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 to the area of Mt. Chestnut Road. When firefighters arrived they reported the area was filled with smoke with about three to four acres on fire.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

