Sugar Magnolia hosts open house in Blacksburg and Roanoke on Saturday
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home opener
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes host Virginia Tech in home opener Friday
TSA finds the 8th loaded gun in one year at Roanoke - Regional Airport
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville’s Oktoberfest rescheduled as Fall into Winter Fest
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A winter festival will be taking place in Uptown Martinsville next week. The Martinsville Chamber of Commerce is hosting Fall into Winter Fest on December 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will feature live music, local vendors, a beer garden, bouncy houses and...
WDBJ7.com
Dozens of local organizations decorate trees for Hotel Roanoke’s ‘Fashion for Evergreens’ event
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center is getting in the holiday spirit with its annual tree decorating contest. More than 25 local businesses and organizations are participating in this year’s “Fashion for Evergreens” competition. Community members can vote on their favorite trees by making donations to United Way.
WDBJ7.com
Rock House Marina sets up Christmas lights display
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rock House Marina is inviting the community to check out its Christmas lights display. The marina started the display last year, but has doubled the number of lights on display this winter. The lights are turned on every night at 5:30 for people to...
WDBJ7.com
Illuminights and Winter Walk of Lights back this weekend
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Illuminights and the Winter Walk of Lights are back. Until December 30, Explore Park, through a partnership with Center in the Square, is displaying hundreds of thousands of lights to walk through on select nights. This is the fourth year for the event. “We have...
WSLS
Mill Mountain Star in Roanoke turns 73 years old
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s time to celebrate the iconic Roanoke Star. On Wednesday, the Roanoke Star turned 73 years old. The iconic landmark that gave the Star City its nickname was first lit in 1949. The 88-foot-tall structure is the largest free-standing man-made star in the world. It...
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: Papa’s Pizza brings top-notch pizza, traditional Italian recipes to the Roanoke Valley
SALEM, Va. – Thanksgiving is just days away. For those of us who need a break from cooking, we have just the place for you - Papa’s Pizza in Salem. For Vincenzo De Giovanni, working in a restaurant is part of his identity. He tells us, “It’s pretty...
WSLS
12 Giles County dancers to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
GILES COUNTY, Va. – The opportunity of a lifetime – a local dance company from the New River Valley will be performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. 12 dancers from the Giles County School of Dance were selected to perform alongside 700 others from around the world.
WSLS
Free grease disposal kits available to Lynchburg, Bedford residents
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg and Bedford authorities are encouraging residents to think twice before pouring grease down the drain, and offering some tools to combat a growing issue. One of the biggest problems in some Lynchburg and Bedford area sewer systems is the buildup of fats, oils, and grease...
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Homestead Creamery needs you to return quart-sized bottles
BURNT CHIMNEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Homestead Creamery needs your help to keep its milk on store shelves. The creamery posted a “wanted” poster on social media recently, asking customers to return their quart-sized bottles. “We had to put out a little PSA to everybody to return their bottles...
pcpatriot.com
Holiday Wreath Laying Events Scheduled For Saturday, December 17 At Virginia’s Three State Veterans Cemeteries
(Richmond) The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and community partners will hold holiday wreath laying events on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Virginia’s three state veterans cemeteries: the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, and the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk.
wfirnews.com
Fatal accident on West Main St./US 460
(from Roanoke County PD) On Tuesday November 22 at 3:40pm, a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by James Thompson was traveling westbound in the 5000 block of W. Main St in Roanoke County. As the motorcycle approached slower traffic, it rear ended a Pro-Line dump trailer that was being pulled by a 1999 Ford F-250 pickup truck. Mr. Thompson was wearing a helmet but was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the truck were wearing their seat belts and were not injured. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing, and no charges are pending. The roadway was closed for a period of time.
WDBJ7.com
Celebrating Robin Reed: The Reed Family talks about life with Robin
FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) -You likely know him as the TV news anchor, that TV weather guy or the chief meteorologist, but for two young men, that guy – he’s just Dad. What’s it like having a father who’s on TV, who everybody knows when you’re growing up?
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue in need of volunteers
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue (RVHR) needs rescuing. The need for volunteers has become urgent. For two decades, the Horse Rescue has been a safe haven for horses that now call it home. “Winter here, he’s blind, so there’s not a lot of people that...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Can you give Corn Chip a forever home?
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Furry Friends gives local shelters a chance to highlight adoptable pets looking for their forever homes. On Tuesday, November 29th Emily Witt from the Franklin County Humane Society introduced us to Corn Chip. He is an 8-year-old retriever mix taken in from the RCACP after he was surrendered.
WDBJ7.com
Need a last-minute Thanksgiving ingredient? Here’s what’s open
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several businesses have announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving, such as Walmart and Sam’s Club. But what will be open Thanksgiving Day in case you forgot something... or didn’t get enough of it... in earlier shopping?. Here’s a list of full-service grocery stores...
WDBJ7.com
Lord Botetourt High School cleared to return to normal activity
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Following a rooftop HVAC repair and air quality monitoring throughout the day, Lord Botetourt High School was cleared Tuesday afternoon to resume activities, according to the school district. Coaches and activity sponsors reached out to their organizations with any additional information. ORIGINAL STORY: Lord...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Council approves smoke alarm ordinance for rental properties
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council members approved a smoke alarm ordinance Monday for rental properties throughout the city. It requires every landlord to have a working smoke detector installed for tenants by the time they move in. However, it’s the responsibility of the tenant to change the batteries and make sure it’s working while they rent.
WDBJ7.com
Sheetz drops gas prices to $1.99 per gallon for Unleaded 88
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sheetz announced Monday it will drop the price of Unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon for a limited time. The promotion lasts through November 28. “Sheetz is a family-owned and operated company and at the heart of everything we do is giving back to our customers and the communities we reside in,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz. “We hope this price reduction provides much-needed relief at the pump for our customers as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.”
WSLS
Lord Botetourt High School closed Tuesday due to potential gas leak
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Lord Botetourt High School will not be in session Tuesday (Nov. 22) due to a potential gas leak, according to school officials. “Student and staff safety is our priority and we are working to identify the issue. Thank you for your understanding and flexibility during this unexpected building closure,” Botetourt County Public Schools said in a Facebook post.
wfxrtv.com
Early morning brush fire threatened homes in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Some residents in the Back Creek area of Roanoke County are back in their homes after being evacuated due to a brush fire. The Roanoke County Department of Fire and Rescue says they were dispatched at approximately 5:34 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 to the area of Mt. Chestnut Road. When firefighters arrived they reported the area was filled with smoke with about three to four acres on fire.
