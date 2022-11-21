ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

WJHG-TV

Visit Panama City Beach honored for sports tourism

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sports tourism is making Panama City Beach more recognizable. “Parents are coming in with their kids for these ball tournaments,” said Panama City Beach Communications Director Debbie Ingram. “Whether it’s soccer, baseball, softball, or whatever it is. Parents will travel with their kids for these events.”
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Feeding the Gulf Coast: places to eat for the holidays

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season is all about feasts. However, a shocking number of people, right here in our local community, struggle to figure out where their next meal will come from. A family feast can cost money, and this thanksgiving, one local community wants everyone to...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Beachy Holiday Art Walk And Party

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you are looking for a night of holiday wonder and fun, Beachy Beach Real Estate has you covered. The event being held Wednesday, November 30 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. benefits both Florida Panhandle Golf Therapy and Food4Kidz. Beachy Beach Real Estate encourages...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

WATCH: Rehabilitated sea turtle released back into the Gulf

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf World Marine Institute gave us something to be thankful for Wednesday. More than 100 people gathered in Panama City Beach to see a big loggerhead sea turtle, now rehabilitated and ready to be released. He went crawling to the shoreline, as fast as a turtle can.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Satsuma ‘Farm Day’ returns in North Jackson Co. Saturday

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around a century ago, Jackson County was considered the satsuma capital of the world, before all the trees died in a freeze. As the crops have recovered, a local farmer decided to host her first ever ‘Farm Day’ in 2021, welcoming people to come and pick their own satsumas and […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

What Not To Do When Frying a Turkey

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While the task of frying the perfect bird is enticing, the real challenge is to do it safely. Bay County Fire Services stopped by NewsChannel 7 Today to show viewers exactly what happens if executed the wrong the way. Captain Gabe Moschella explained that they...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Grammy nominated artist is coming to Aaron Bessant Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Visit Panama City Beach is saying goodbye to fall and hello to the Christmas season with the 2022 Beach Home for the Holidays event. This weekend spectators can fill up Aaron Bessant Park for food, activities, an appearance by Santa, and a concert. Festivities...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Giving the gift of local

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This weekend is Small Business Saturday for the Panama City Farmer’s Market. The focus is on supporting local businesses and giving the gift of local. The market is located at McKenzie Park in downtown Panama City. Visitors can stop by starting at 8:00 a.m.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Holiday travel tips

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season is here and as we celebrate with cheer, we also have to deal with holiday traffic. Whether you’re traveling to your Thanksgiving destination or driving, you’ll need to pack your patience along with your suitcase. For those flying out of...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Inflation hits Calhoun County’s “cake man”

Altha, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the holidays approach people across the country are feeling the effects of inflation, but one Calhoun County pastry maker is pushing past rising costs to sprinkle holiday joy. James Brooks has been baking pastries for more than two decades and delivering them across Northwest Florida....
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Falling Into Fun with homemade holiday recipes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thanksgiving is almost here and the NewsChannel 7 Today team wants to share family recipes that you can cook up for the holidays. In this week’s Falling Into Fun, Ryan shared his family’s Cranberry Surprise recipe. He said it was his favorite as a kid.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Local fire officials give tips on preventing tragedy during chilly weather

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For many, it is the most wonderful time of the year. With the holiday season upon us, people are gearing up to celebrate with friends and family and staying toasty while it gets colder outside. But it’s important to keep some things in mind during this time.
WJHG-TV

Parking tips for the upcoming 30A 10K

WATERSOUND, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On your mark. get set. go. The 30A 10K race is back this thanksgiving in Rosemary Beach. Runners and spectators should prepare to get to the race early. “The Walton County Sheriff’s Office closes down 30A from 7:00 until 10:30 on race morning,” Chris Fields, Volunteer...
ROSEMARY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Traffic crash in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s deputies reported a traffic crash early Monday afternoon. According to BCSO, several vehicles had collided on northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 389 and E. 40th Pl. As of 12:00, the road was closed. Officials suggested a detour at E Highway...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Sharing Family Thanksgiving Recipes

CALHOUN COUNTY, FL

