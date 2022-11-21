Read full article on original website
Related
WJHG-TV
Visit Panama City Beach honored for sports tourism
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sports tourism is making Panama City Beach more recognizable. “Parents are coming in with their kids for these ball tournaments,” said Panama City Beach Communications Director Debbie Ingram. “Whether it’s soccer, baseball, softball, or whatever it is. Parents will travel with their kids for these events.”
WJHG-TV
Feeding the Gulf Coast: places to eat for the holidays
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season is all about feasts. However, a shocking number of people, right here in our local community, struggle to figure out where their next meal will come from. A family feast can cost money, and this thanksgiving, one local community wants everyone to...
WJHG-TV
Beachy Holiday Art Walk And Party
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you are looking for a night of holiday wonder and fun, Beachy Beach Real Estate has you covered. The event being held Wednesday, November 30 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. benefits both Florida Panhandle Golf Therapy and Food4Kidz. Beachy Beach Real Estate encourages...
WJHG-TV
WATCH: Rehabilitated sea turtle released back into the Gulf
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf World Marine Institute gave us something to be thankful for Wednesday. More than 100 people gathered in Panama City Beach to see a big loggerhead sea turtle, now rehabilitated and ready to be released. He went crawling to the shoreline, as fast as a turtle can.
Satsuma ‘Farm Day’ returns in North Jackson Co. Saturday
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around a century ago, Jackson County was considered the satsuma capital of the world, before all the trees died in a freeze. As the crops have recovered, a local farmer decided to host her first ever ‘Farm Day’ in 2021, welcoming people to come and pick their own satsumas and […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County Utility Services begins the winter drawdown of the Deer Point Reservoir
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People who live around Deer Point Lake may have noticed a slight change in water levels. That’s the sound of the annual draw down. “It just makes the lake more accessible during summer months,” Sean Lathrop, Utility Water Services Superintendent, said. “We’re trying to help control the vegetation.”
WJHG-TV
What Not To Do When Frying a Turkey
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While the task of frying the perfect bird is enticing, the real challenge is to do it safely. Bay County Fire Services stopped by NewsChannel 7 Today to show viewers exactly what happens if executed the wrong the way. Captain Gabe Moschella explained that they...
WJHG-TV
Local LBGTQ+ community stands in solidarity after Colorado Springs shooting
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The LGBTQ+ community is still grappling with the recent shooting in Colorado Springs that left five dead and at least nineteen injured. However, they are also using that incident to support one another. The local LGBTQ center in Panama City held a press conference Tuesday...
Mexico Beach Planning Board members removed after Sunshine Law violation charges
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (The Star) — Four members of the Mexico Beach Planning and Zoning Board were removed from office by the City Council on November 22 following Sunshine Law violation charges from the state. On November 16, the State of Florida filed a case against the Planning Board members in Bay County Court alleging […]
WJHG-TV
Grammy nominated artist is coming to Aaron Bessant Park
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Visit Panama City Beach is saying goodbye to fall and hello to the Christmas season with the 2022 Beach Home for the Holidays event. This weekend spectators can fill up Aaron Bessant Park for food, activities, an appearance by Santa, and a concert. Festivities...
WJHG-TV
Giving the gift of local
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This weekend is Small Business Saturday for the Panama City Farmer’s Market. The focus is on supporting local businesses and giving the gift of local. The market is located at McKenzie Park in downtown Panama City. Visitors can stop by starting at 8:00 a.m.
WJHG-TV
Holiday travel tips
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season is here and as we celebrate with cheer, we also have to deal with holiday traffic. Whether you’re traveling to your Thanksgiving destination or driving, you’ll need to pack your patience along with your suitcase. For those flying out of...
WJHG-TV
Inflation hits Calhoun County’s “cake man”
Altha, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the holidays approach people across the country are feeling the effects of inflation, but one Calhoun County pastry maker is pushing past rising costs to sprinkle holiday joy. James Brooks has been baking pastries for more than two decades and delivering them across Northwest Florida....
WJHG-TV
Duplin Winery in PCB set to open its doors in Spring 2023
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve driven by the old Hombre Golf Clubhouse in Panama City Beach, you’ve seen a huge change. That’s because Duplin Winery is being built on the property, but it’s taking longer than expected. Panama City Beach will soon be...
WJHG-TV
Falling Into Fun with homemade holiday recipes
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thanksgiving is almost here and the NewsChannel 7 Today team wants to share family recipes that you can cook up for the holidays. In this week’s Falling Into Fun, Ryan shared his family’s Cranberry Surprise recipe. He said it was his favorite as a kid.
WJHG-TV
Local fire officials give tips on preventing tragedy during chilly weather
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For many, it is the most wonderful time of the year. With the holiday season upon us, people are gearing up to celebrate with friends and family and staying toasty while it gets colder outside. But it’s important to keep some things in mind during this time.
WJHG-TV
Parking tips for the upcoming 30A 10K
WATERSOUND, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On your mark. get set. go. The 30A 10K race is back this thanksgiving in Rosemary Beach. Runners and spectators should prepare to get to the race early. “The Walton County Sheriff’s Office closes down 30A from 7:00 until 10:30 on race morning,” Chris Fields, Volunteer...
WJHG-TV
Traffic crash in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s deputies reported a traffic crash early Monday afternoon. According to BCSO, several vehicles had collided on northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 389 and E. 40th Pl. As of 12:00, the road was closed. Officials suggested a detour at E Highway...
WJHG-TV
Sharing Family Thanksgiving Recipes
LGBTQ Community Comes Together After Colorado Shooting. LGBTQ Community Comes Together After Colorado Shooting. As the holidays approach people across the country are feeling the effects of inflation, but one Calhoun County pastry maker is pushing past rising costs to sprinkle holiday joy. Tuesday Evening Forecast. Updated: 16 hours ago.
WJHG-TV
Second family in Bay County loses home to a fire in less than a week
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A second family in Bay County lost their home to a fire in less than a week. “It’s still hard,” said Sarah Jarzynka, a Panama City resident who lost her home. “The day is going to replay for Chuck and me for a while.”
Comments / 0