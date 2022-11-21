Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
WRDW-TV
South Carolina student receives Washington Media Fellows scholarship
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One South Carolina student was given the opportunity to further her education, and chase her dreams without worrying about the cost after winning a big scholarship. Hannah Schattaman, a junior at the University of South Carolina, is one of this year’s Washington Media fellows scholarship recipients....
wgac.com
Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents
Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
Chick-fil-A Supply to build $80M distribution facility in South Carolina
Chick-fil-A Supply, which was founded in 2020, supplements the restaurant’s distribution network and allows the company to maintain greater flexibility within its supply chain.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Current and former CMA curators reflect on Kress collection
Columbia, S.C. – The Columbia Museum of Art presents A Conversation with Curators, a unique opportunity to learn about Renaissance and Baroque art from the experiences of two CMA curators, on Thursday, December 15, at 7:00 p.m. CMA Curator Michael Neumeister and Bill Bodine, former CMA deputy director and chief curator, discuss the history of Kress collections in museums throughout the United States and specifically the CMA’s own holdings, much of which is currently on view in the exhibition European Splendors: Highlights from the Kress Collection.
'We need a variety of people to be on that board': Four new members elected to Sumter School Board
SUMTER, S.C. — The unofficial results are in for Sumter County’s school board. Four new members were elected in yesterday’s runoff election, including Tarah Johnson. "I think bringing in those fresh perspectives is critical," Joyhnson said about why she ran. "It’s critical to the success of our Sumter community, it’s critical to the success of our students..."
Soda City Biz WIRE
LS3P Welcomes Nicholas Day
LS3P is pleased to welcome Nicholas Day, an Assistant Construction Contracts Administrator, in the Columbia office. A 2018 graduate of the School of Architecture at Clemson University, Nic was selected as a finalist in the 2018 AIA Columbia design competition for designing a new Cultural Arts Center on North Main. His exceptional 3-D imaging talents allowed him to bring this imagined project to life!
'It’s just a part of my life.' Elloree trials cancelled for Spring of next year
ELLOREE, S.C. — The Elloree Trials is being put on hold for now, no race next year and well not sure about the following one. The beloved horse race in Orangeburg County has been drawing in crowds by the thousands since the 1960's. People come from all across the...
Soda City Biz WIRE
MTC Golf Classic Raises More Than $75,000
The 2022 Midlands Technical College (MTC) Golf Classic saw more than 120 golfers come together to raise over $75,000 in scholarship money for veterans, current service members, and their families. Hosted at the Cobblestone Golf Course in Blythewood on November 7 and presented by Hood Construction, the tournament received significant financial support from AVANTech, Prisma Health, Founders Federal Credit Union, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and 33 other sponsors.
golaurens.com
Cyber Academy of South Carolina, Heron Virtual Academy to serve students statewide
Board members, Charter Institute at Erskine leadership, and faculty gathered on November 16 at the Capital City Club in Columbia to celebrate new beginnings for two virtual charter schools in South Carolina. Earlier in the day, the Charter Institute at Erskine Board unanimously approved the renewal of the Cyber Academy...
Soda City Biz WIRE
North Columbia project promotes peace with community action event series
Columbia, SC — The North Columbia Youth Empowerment Initiative (NCYEI) joined Serve & Connect and its community partners to host the upcoming “Serving Up Thanks” series. The events are funded by the Byrnes Criminal Justice Innovation grant from the Department of Justice (DOJ). Serve & Connect was one of 20 grant recipients by the DOJ last year to support the department’s criminal justice innovation efforts to address serious and violent crime issues through collaborative cross-sector approaches that help advance broader neighborhood development goals. “Serving Up Thanks” will span the week of Thanksgiving to promote peace in North Columbia through cooperative action and support.
WIS-TV
Chick-fil-A distribution center brings $80 million investment and new jobs to Lexington County
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A subsidiary of Chick-fil-A is bringing a multi-million investment and new jobs to Lexington County. Chick-fil-A-Supply announced its newest distribution center will be located at Saxe Gotha Industrial Park in West Columbia. The company says the new service provider will help ensure restaurants have needed supplies and assist in high-volume delivery.
WIS-TV
SC lawyer goes the extra mile to help those facing poverty during holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families Helping Families was a huge success this year with close to 4000 families adopted. But for one lawyer who made a donation, helping the poor is a year-round mission. In fact, in her 30 years of fighting for marginalized and forgotten South Carolinians, attorney and...
3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
CenterWell Home Health welcomed to Newberry
NEWBERRY — Recently, CenterWell Home Health opened it’s doors with its new name with a ribbon cutting, thanks to the Newberry Coun
This Is The Best Cake Shop In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best cake shops in each state, including this favorite in South Carolina.
New faces introduced to Richland School District Two board
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland School District Two introduced the community to its newest board members on Monday. After the November election, the Richland Two board now has four new members out of seven. Each new member took the oath of office and signed documents to officially become part of...
Chester Medical Center undergoes security upgrades as wing for prisoners set to open
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A hospital in South Carolina has undergone millions of dollars in security upgrades as prisoners will move into a new wing of the hospital. The South Carolina Department of Corrections will move the prisoners into the MUSC Chester Medical Center in the near future. Officials...
abccolumbia.com
Chick-fil-A opening new distribution facility in Lexington County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- The Office of the Governor announced Chick-fil-A Supply plans to invest $80 million in a new distribution center in Lexington County, creating 165 new job. Officials say the new facility, located at Saxe Gotha Industrial Park in West Columbia, will ensure restaurants have the needed supplies to...
wach.com
Dozens gather for free meal, groceries ahead of Thanksgiving
LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — People in the Midlands could get a free meal and groceries ahead of Thanksgiving. The event, called Bountiful Harvest, is thanks to a partnership between multiple law enforcement agencies, Serve and Connect, First Community Bank, and other organizations. From 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesday...
WIS-TV
DECISION 2022: Sumter runoff results
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday night Sumter held runoff elections for Schoolboard and for City Council. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the...
Comments / 0