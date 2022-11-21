ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WRDW-TV

South Carolina student receives Washington Media Fellows scholarship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One South Carolina student was given the opportunity to further her education, and chase her dreams without worrying about the cost after winning a big scholarship. Hannah Schattaman, a junior at the University of South Carolina, is one of this year’s Washington Media fellows scholarship recipients....
COLUMBIA, SC
wgac.com

Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents

Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
AIKEN, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Current and former CMA curators reflect on Kress collection

Columbia, S.C. – The Columbia Museum of Art presents A Conversation with Curators, a unique opportunity to learn about Renaissance and Baroque art from the experiences of two CMA curators, on Thursday, December 15, at 7:00 p.m. CMA Curator Michael Neumeister and Bill Bodine, former CMA deputy director and chief curator, discuss the history of Kress collections in museums throughout the United States and specifically the CMA’s own holdings, much of which is currently on view in the exhibition European Splendors: Highlights from the Kress Collection.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

'We need a variety of people to be on that board': Four new members elected to Sumter School Board

SUMTER, S.C. — The unofficial results are in for Sumter County’s school board. Four new members were elected in yesterday’s runoff election, including Tarah Johnson. "I think bringing in those fresh perspectives is critical," Joyhnson said about why she ran. "It’s critical to the success of our Sumter community, it’s critical to the success of our students..."
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

LS3P Welcomes Nicholas Day

LS3P is pleased to welcome Nicholas Day, an Assistant Construction Contracts Administrator, in the Columbia office. A 2018 graduate of the School of Architecture at Clemson University, Nic was selected as a finalist in the 2018 AIA Columbia design competition for designing a new Cultural Arts Center on North Main. His exceptional 3-D imaging talents allowed him to bring this imagined project to life!
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

MTC Golf Classic Raises More Than $75,000

The 2022 Midlands Technical College (MTC) Golf Classic saw more than 120 golfers come together to raise over $75,000 in scholarship money for veterans, current service members, and their families. Hosted at the Cobblestone Golf Course in Blythewood on November 7 and presented by Hood Construction, the tournament received significant financial support from AVANTech, Prisma Health, Founders Federal Credit Union, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and 33 other sponsors.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

North Columbia project promotes peace with community action event series

Columbia, SC — The North Columbia Youth Empowerment Initiative (NCYEI) joined Serve & Connect and its community partners to host the upcoming “Serving Up Thanks” series. The events are funded by the Byrnes Criminal Justice Innovation grant from the Department of Justice (DOJ). Serve & Connect was one of 20 grant recipients by the DOJ last year to support the department’s criminal justice innovation efforts to address serious and violent crime issues through collaborative cross-sector approaches that help advance broader neighborhood development goals. “Serving Up Thanks” will span the week of Thanksgiving to promote peace in North Columbia through cooperative action and support.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Chick-fil-A distribution center brings $80 million investment and new jobs to Lexington County

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A subsidiary of Chick-fil-A is bringing a multi-million investment and new jobs to Lexington County. Chick-fil-A-Supply announced its newest distribution center will be located at Saxe Gotha Industrial Park in West Columbia. The company says the new service provider will help ensure restaurants have needed supplies and assist in high-volume delivery.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
SPARTANBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Chick-fil-A opening new distribution facility in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- The Office of the Governor announced Chick-fil-A Supply plans to invest $80 million in a new distribution center in Lexington County, creating 165 new job. Officials say the new facility, located at Saxe Gotha Industrial Park in West Columbia, will ensure restaurants have the needed supplies to...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Dozens gather for free meal, groceries ahead of Thanksgiving

LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — People in the Midlands could get a free meal and groceries ahead of Thanksgiving. The event, called Bountiful Harvest, is thanks to a partnership between multiple law enforcement agencies, Serve and Connect, First Community Bank, and other organizations. From 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesday...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

DECISION 2022: Sumter runoff results

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday night Sumter held runoff elections for Schoolboard and for City Council. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the...
SUMTER, SC

