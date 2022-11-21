Read full article on original website
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage ThreatNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard on poor attendance so far, whether he'll schedule Duke
Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard hasn't had many negatives to discuss during his team's dominant 5-0 start, but when the rare flaw comes up, he's been quick to take the blame rather than putting it on players. And on Wednesday, he did the same for the Terps' fans, taking the blame for the dismal attendance during the first three games at Xfinity Center.
Maryland hosts Rutgers in last conference game
COLLEGE PARK, M.d. (DC News Now) – Besides winning on Saturdays, a big point of emphasis for Maryland football this season is to build a championship-level program. Last week, SECU stadium was rocking, as the Terps went toe-to-toe against #2 Ohio State, Maryland showcased their ability to rise to the occasion. “It was a good […]
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Resurgent Maryland off to 5-0 start under Kevin Willard, joins Top 25 And 1
Maryland wasn't supposed to be too good this season under first-year coach Kevin Willard — evidence being that the Terrapins were projected to finish 10th in the Big Ten and ranked 56th at KenPom.com two weeks ago. Expectations were … modest. But we're now 14 days into the...
whatsupmag.com
Meet Ally Keith of Archbishop Spalding High School
Being recruited by college coaches can be exhausting for high school athletes. The process often lasts months with lots of phone calls, texts, emails, visits, and research. That’s pressure. It began for Archbishop Spalding senior lacrosse standout Ally Keith last year on September 1st—the first-day coaches are allowed to officially communicate with recruits.
nittanysportsnow.com
Mathias Barnwell Will Sign with Penn State on Dec. 21
On Monday, Class of 2023 Penn State commit Mathias “Mega” Barnwell announced on his Twitter account that he will be signing his letter of intent to play for Penn State on December 21st at 6 p.m. at Riverbend High School, which is the first day of the early signing period.
DMV high school football rankings (Nov. 22, 2022)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. St. John’s (8-4) – Last week: […]
mymcmedia.org
Quince Orchard Alum Johnny Hodges: From Unwanted to Undefeated
Johnny Hodges is used to being underrated and unwanted. Now he’s undefeated. In a span of three years, Hodges has gone from being a decorated three-sport star at Quince Orchard High School with no scholarship offers from a major school to being a star linebacker at TCU, one of college football’s four remaining undefeated teams.
mymcmedia.org
Last Teams Standing: Quince Orchard, Damascus Advance to Semifinals
Quince Orchard (12-0) and Damascus (10-1) are the last two Montgomery County teams remaining in the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) football playoffs. Quince Orchard is looking to win their second straight class 4A title after finishing with a perfect 14-0 record in 2021. This is the Cougars’...
Yardbarker
Watch: Navy to wear out of this world NASA uniforms for Army game
The uniforms are dedicated to the 54 Navy graduates that went on to become Astronauts. According to the school, no other institution has produced more people for the space program. That list includes Alan Shephard, who landed on the moon is part of the Apollo 14 mission, and Bruce McCandless...
TMZ.com
Navy Football Unveils Awesome Space Uniforms For Army Game
Navy football players are going to be looking gooooooooood for their game against Army this year -- the school just revealed it'll be wearing NASA-themed uniforms for the classic rivalry ... and they're awesome!!. The helmets, jerseys, cleats and gloves will feature nods to astronauts -- as the school looks...
If the Baltimore Orioles Were a Thanksgiving Dinner
Thanksgiving. Family, Friends, Food, Football, Fun. Baseball is not typically something we associate with Thanksgiving, unless we want to lament about how slow the offseason has been (except for the Angels, who have signed Tyler Anderson and traded for Hunter Renfroe). But at Birds Watcher, we love Baltimore Orioles Baseball, so what should we do? Pair the popular Thanksgiving dishes with their counterpart Oriole, of course! We hope you enjoy this fun exercise and wish everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving!
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland
Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
mocoshow.com
The Sports Junkies Sign New Four-Year Deal With 106.7; Three of the Four are MoCo Residents
Maryland-natives John Auville (Cakes), Eric Bickel (EB), Jason Bishop (Lurch/Bish) and John-Paul Flaim (JP) will remain on WJFK-FM (106.7 The Fan) Washington, DC, weekdays from 5-10am for at least another four years, the group announced last week. Auville, Bickel, and Flaim grew up as friends in Bowie, Maryland. Bishop and...
WTOP
Maryland, Virginia hotels get Historic Hotels Excellence awards
The 2022 Historic Hotels of America Annual Awards of Excellence included two historic hotels in Maryland and two in Virginia. Antrim 1844 in Taneytown, Maryland, was named the Best Small Historic Inn, an award given to hotels with fewer than 75 guest rooms. Antrim 1844 was once the historic home of Colonel Andrew Ege. Many of its 40 guest rooms have private Jacuzzis, balconies and fireplaces.
thecampuscurrent.com
Adjunct professor loses bid for delegate seat
An adjunct communications professor lost her bid for a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates race this month. Democrat Courtney Buiniskis, who represents AACC’s part-time faculty on the college’s The Faculty Organization, trailed Republican incumbent Seth Howard by 2,430 votes by the time the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections published the official tally this week.
mocoshow.com
Progress at 9810 Darnestown Rd
Progress has been made at the 192,000-square foot building, with a five-level parking garage containing up to 562 spaces, that is currently being constructed for Research and Development use at 9810 Darnestown Rd next to the Travilah Square shopping center (see featured photo above and rendering below). Horizon Therapeutics plc...
Hilltop
Young Guru: How the Howard Alumnus and GRAMMY-Winning Mixer Became One of The Most Reliable Sound Engineers in Hip-Hop
With classics like “The Blueprint” by Jay-Z, “The College Dropout” by Kanye West and “8 Mile” by Eminem, being some of the few stand-out titles the DJ has touched, it is no doubt that he is one of the most respected engineers in recent hip-hop history, but how did Young Guru go from walking the yard to being one of hip-hop’s most trusted engineers? Hard work for sure, but a vision at a young age and passion for music is what got him to the top of the industry.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland terminates Catalina Pool Builders' license; customers want their money back
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Maryland officials terminated the operating license for Catalina Pool Builders as customers seek to get their money back. The Severna Park company closed its doors in October, leaving customers with unfinished projects. Dr. Lisa Wilson tries to avoid her backyard. The mental health specialist said...
beckersasc.com
Virginia physician to pay $3.1M to settle kickback allegations
Alexandria, Va.-based orthopedic surgeon Thomas Raley, MD, will pay $3.1 million and has been sentenced to three years in prison for referring drug prescriptions in return for illegal kickback payments, the Justice Department said Nov. 18. In 2013, Dr. Raley began soliciting pharmacists to pay kickbacks in return for referring...
mediafeed.org
You can tell the difference between Baltimore & DC from space. Here’s how
The shot from high above Earth was otherworldly. As the International Space Station passed over Baltimore and Washington D.C. on July 15, 2020, the crew snapped a photo that fascinated onlookers. Despite being only 41 miles apart, Baltimore was bathed in a white glow. Our nation’s capital was covered by...
