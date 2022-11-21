ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard on poor attendance so far, whether he'll schedule Duke

Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard hasn't had many negatives to discuss during his team's dominant 5-0 start, but when the rare flaw comes up, he's been quick to take the blame rather than putting it on players. And on Wednesday, he did the same for the Terps' fans, taking the blame for the dismal attendance during the first three games at Xfinity Center.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
DC News Now

Maryland hosts Rutgers in last conference game

COLLEGE PARK, M.d. (DC News Now) – Besides winning on Saturdays, a big point of emphasis for Maryland football this season is to build a championship-level program. Last week, SECU stadium was rocking, as the Terps went toe-to-toe against #2 Ohio State, Maryland showcased their ability to rise to the occasion. “It was a good […]
COLLEGE PARK, MD
whatsupmag.com

Meet Ally Keith of Archbishop Spalding High School

Being recruited by college coaches can be exhausting for high school athletes. The process often lasts months with lots of phone calls, texts, emails, visits, and research. That’s pressure. It began for Archbishop Spalding senior lacrosse standout Ally Keith last year on September 1st—the first-day coaches are allowed to officially communicate with recruits.
SEVERN, MD
nittanysportsnow.com

Mathias Barnwell Will Sign with Penn State on Dec. 21

On Monday, Class of 2023 Penn State commit Mathias “Mega” Barnwell announced on his Twitter account that he will be signing his letter of intent to play for Penn State on December 21st at 6 p.m. at Riverbend High School, which is the first day of the early signing period.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
DC News Now

DMV high school football rankings (Nov. 22, 2022)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. St. John’s (8-4) – Last week: […]
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Quince Orchard Alum Johnny Hodges: From Unwanted to Undefeated

Johnny Hodges is used to being underrated and unwanted. Now he’s undefeated. In a span of three years, Hodges has gone from being a decorated three-sport star at Quince Orchard High School with no scholarship offers from a major school to being a star linebacker at TCU, one of college football’s four remaining undefeated teams.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mymcmedia.org

Last Teams Standing: Quince Orchard, Damascus Advance to Semifinals

Quince Orchard (12-0) and Damascus (10-1) are the last two Montgomery County teams remaining in the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) football playoffs. Quince Orchard is looking to win their second straight class 4A title after finishing with a perfect 14-0 record in 2021. This is the Cougars’...
DAMASCUS, MD
Yardbarker

Watch: Navy to wear out of this world NASA uniforms for Army game

The uniforms are dedicated to the 54 Navy graduates that went on to become Astronauts. According to the school, no other institution has produced more people for the space program. That list includes Alan Shephard, who landed on the moon is part of the Apollo 14 mission, and Bruce McCandless...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
TMZ.com

Navy Football Unveils Awesome Space Uniforms For Army Game

Navy football players are going to be looking gooooooooood for their game against Army this year -- the school just revealed it'll be wearing NASA-themed uniforms for the classic rivalry ... and they're awesome!!. The helmets, jerseys, cleats and gloves will feature nods to astronauts -- as the school looks...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
FanSided

If the Baltimore Orioles Were a Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving. Family, Friends, Food, Football, Fun. Baseball is not typically something we associate with Thanksgiving, unless we want to lament about how slow the offseason has been (except for the Angels, who have signed Tyler Anderson and traded for Hunter Renfroe). But at Birds Watcher, we love Baltimore Orioles Baseball, so what should we do? Pair the popular Thanksgiving dishes with their counterpart Oriole, of course! We hope you enjoy this fun exercise and wish everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving!
BALTIMORE, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland

Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
FREDERICK, MD
WTOP

Maryland, Virginia hotels get Historic Hotels Excellence awards

The 2022 Historic Hotels of America Annual Awards of Excellence included two historic hotels in Maryland and two in Virginia. Antrim 1844 in Taneytown, Maryland, was named the Best Small Historic Inn, an award given to hotels with fewer than 75 guest rooms. Antrim 1844 was once the historic home of Colonel Andrew Ege. Many of its 40 guest rooms have private Jacuzzis, balconies and fireplaces.
TANEYTOWN, MD
thecampuscurrent.com

Adjunct professor loses bid for delegate seat

An adjunct communications professor lost her bid for a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates race this month. Democrat Courtney Buiniskis, who represents AACC’s part-time faculty on the college’s The Faculty Organization, trailed Republican incumbent Seth Howard by 2,430 votes by the time the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections published the official tally this week.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Progress at 9810 Darnestown Rd

Progress has been made at the 192,000-square foot building, with a five-level parking garage containing up to 562 spaces, that is currently being constructed for Research and Development use at 9810 Darnestown Rd next to the Travilah Square shopping center (see featured photo above and rendering below). Horizon Therapeutics plc...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Hilltop

Young Guru: How the Howard Alumnus and GRAMMY-Winning Mixer Became One of The Most Reliable Sound Engineers in Hip-Hop

With classics like “The Blueprint” by Jay-Z, “The College Dropout” by Kanye West and “8 Mile” by Eminem, being some of the few stand-out titles the DJ has touched, it is no doubt that he is one of the most respected engineers in recent hip-hop history, but how did Young Guru go from walking the yard to being one of hip-hop’s most trusted engineers? Hard work for sure, but a vision at a young age and passion for music is what got him to the top of the industry.
WASHINGTON, DC
beckersasc.com

Virginia physician to pay $3.1M to settle kickback allegations

Alexandria, Va.-based orthopedic surgeon Thomas Raley, MD, will pay $3.1 million and has been sentenced to three years in prison for referring drug prescriptions in return for illegal kickback payments, the Justice Department said Nov. 18. In 2013, Dr. Raley began soliciting pharmacists to pay kickbacks in return for referring...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
FanSided

FanSided

297K+
Followers
572K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy