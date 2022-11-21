Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry hit an unbelievable shot and a Rockets assistant coach had the funniest reaction possible
The Warriors finally won their first road game of the season and the victory included yet another absolutely remarkable highlight from Stephen Curry. Curry hit a fadeaway 3-pointer that no one would even dare try in a video game unless their controller was somehow glitching out. But because he is who he is, the shot went in, and it was enough for him to hit the opposing crowd with his infamous “night night” celebration.
Yardbarker
Watch: Rockets Coach's Reaction To Stephen Curry's Insane Fadeaway Three-Pointer Goes Viral
Stephen Curry established himself as the greatest shooter ever quite some time back and he continues to amaze us with some breathtaking displays. This season has probably seen Curry perform at the highest level of his incredible career and that is saying something. The only unanimous MVP in NBA history...
Yardbarker
Jalen Rose Supports Isiah Thomas For Not Shaking Hands With Michael Jordan And Chicago Bulls
The modern NBA has rivalries, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers fought against the Golden State Warriors for 4 consecutive seasons in the NBA Finals. The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers have faced each other quite a bit, and it's evident the teams don't like each other. Recently, the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies have been through some beef, although that seems more one-sided than anything.
Former Lakers favorite wants to join Dwight Howard after monster game
Dwight Howard has enjoyed three different stints on the Los Angeles Lakers and while the first stint did not go as planned at all, Howard grew on Lakers fans with his contributions to the 2020 NBA Championship team. Howard’s NBA career appears to be over as no team signed him...
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Yardbarker
LeBron James' Family: Wife, Sons, Daughter, Brother, Mother And Father
LeBron James is the king of the NBA, and he has been, essentially, the king ever since he stepped foot into the league in 2003. He's also known as King James, which is a nice touch to go with his last name. Yes, LeBron James is royalty in the basketball...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jalen Rose Rips Larsa Pippen For Dating Marcus Jordan
Jalen Rose had an interesting take on the Larsa Pippen-Marcus Jordan relationship. Jalen Rose is someone who is paid to comment on numerous happenings around the NBA. Furthermore, he is a former player. With this kind of experience, Rose is able to speak on things that a lot of other people can’t. Consequently, he also has an opinion on the personal lives of those connected with the league.
John Salley lists the GOAT player from each decade of the NBA
Salley's list had some interesting choices that will be controversial among longtime fans of the NBA
Giants Wide Receiver: Odell Beckham Jr Would "Love" To Play For 1 Team
It is almost December, and the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes continues to play out. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are the two teams Beckham is being linked to most extensively in media speculation. He has history with the Giants, who drafted him in 2014 and infamously traded him in March of 2019.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And A Protected First-Round Pick For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has been overall poor this season, with a 5-10 record thus far. There have been many fans that have been clamoring for the team to make a move and improve the roster. Recently, it was reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that...
Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
We're getting closer to the end of the 2022 NFL regular season which means the playoffs are right around the corner. The top teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack and media pundits are getting excited about potential Super Bowl matchups. Stephen A. Smith, who's...
Christian Wood’s message to Jason Kidd after playing 17 minutes in Mavs loss to Nuggets
The Dallas Mavericks wasted a great opportunity to add to their win total this season Monday night, as they lost to a banged-up Denver Nuggets squad that did not have Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon, 98-97. Perhaps even more confounding was the limited minutes that Mavs head coach Jason Kidd gave Christian Wood.
Yardbarker
Major Knicks News Emerges On Coach Firing, Trade Candidates
The New York Knicks just wrapped up a five-game road trip that they capped off with a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday Night. That gave them a winning record on the trip, pushing their record back to the .500 mark at 9-9 on the NBA season. During...
Jordan Poole Acted Thirsty And Wild After Seeing A Woman On The Court
Jordan Poole couldn't help himself and acted really wild after spotting an attractive woman during a Golden State Warriors game.
Fan Blasts Larsa Pippen In Front Of Marcus Jordan At An NFL Game
A fan spotted Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan on a date at an NFL game and fully blasted her.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Says Anthony Davis Has Disappointed Everybody: "He Should Have Been The Best Player In The League By Now."
Anthony Davis has been pretty good over the last three games. Over the last three contests, which the Lakers have all won, AD is averaging 35.0 points, 17.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.7 blocks. It's a monstrous stat line from one of the NBA's best players, but former...
Joel Embiid vs. Ben Simmons Pushed Back Once More
The battle between Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons won't go down in November.
Yardbarker
Larsa Pippen Said Chicago Bulls Were Scottie Pippen's Team: "Scottie Was Winning Without Michael. But Michael Wasn’t Winning Without Scottie."
Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are undoubtedly one of the most recognizable duos to ever play in the NBA. The two superstars donned the Chicago Bulls jersey for years and won six NBA Championships together. During their playing days, they were considered pretty close. But over the years, the relationship...
Yardbarker
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal
The Los Angeles Lakers started the 2022-23 NBA on a pretty bad note, losing several games. But over the last few weeks, the team seems to be getting stable with each passing game. Anthony Davis has been an absolute monster for the team during their 3-game winning streak. So much so that fans are officially calling the Lakers as Davis' team instead of LeBron James'.
