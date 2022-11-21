ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
NASDAQ

4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More

When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
NASDAQ

Six Stocks With Notable Insider Buying: Home Depot, Intel, Overstock and Others

Insider buying always draws interest from investors. Insiders can sell for a whole host of reasons, including to make other investments, buy a house and pay for life’s expenses. Put simply, insider selling doesn’t have to mean the insider is necessarily bearish on the underlying stock. However, insiders...
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy That Could Soar

Global-e Onlne is dominating its niche in e-commerce. Revolve Group is demonstrating remarkable resilience under pressure. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
msn.com

3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
Motley Fool

2 Top Growth Stocks With "No Downside" to Buy Now, According to Wall Street

Among Wall Street analysts who follow Atlassian, the lowest price target is $147 per share, which implies 24% upside from its current share price. Among Wall Street analysts who follow Paycom Software, the lowest price target is $345 per share, which implies 9% upside from its current share price. Analysts...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Rally into the Close

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.18%, 1.36%, and 1.48%, respectively. The real estate sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 0.47%. Conversely, the energy sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 3.14%.
NASDAQ

DVN Dividend Yield Pushes Past 8%

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $5.4), with the stock changing hands as low as $65.02 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
kalkinemedia.com

US STOCKS-Wall St gains as Best Buy calms fears of dull holiday season

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) (Adds comments, details; updates prices through out) Nov 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday as a better-than-feared sales forecast by Best Buy eased worries of a dull holiday season for retailers anxious about consumers turning thrifty due to inflation.
Cheddar News

Stocks End Lower on Wall Street as Tech Weighs Down Nasdaq

"By Damian J. Troise and Alex VeigaStocks closed lower on Wall Street Monday, as a slide in technology companies offset gains elsewhere in the market.The S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dropped 1.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average held up better, ending down just 0.1%The Dow benefited from a 6.3% gain in Disney, which soared following news late Sunday that the entertainment giant had replaced CEO Bob Chapek with his predecessor, Bob Iger.Tesla tumbled 6.8% for the biggest drop among S&P 500 stocks and briefly slumped to an intraday low of $167.54, the lowest point in two...

