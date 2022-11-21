ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Ducks want to pressure Beavers' Gulbranson

EUGENE, Ore. — As the first-time quarterback of Oregon’s Bo Nix has learned a lot about programs traditions, including their rivalries and up next is another one. But one thing that has not been mentioned is this year it'll be two newcomers to the rivalry behind center for both the Ducks and the Beavers.
EUGENE, OR
Beavers playing for seniors Saturday against Oregon

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Beavers head into the game knowing they already have one thing on their side - home field advantage. In fact, the last time Oregon and Oregon state played against each other in Reser Stadium, the Beavers won 41-38. That was back in 2020. But now,...
CORVALLIS, OR
Ducks set to face stingy OSU secondary

EUGENE, Ore. — The battle for the state of Oregon is on. There is still no official title. So whether you call it the “Platypus Bowl” or the “Battle on the Willamette,” this game means a lot to both of these teams as they’re still both ranked and playing for something this Saturday.
EUGENE, OR
Ducks' Lanning impressed by Oregon State's Jack Colletto

EUGENE, Ore. — Rivalry week is officially here. On Saturday, we'll have one of the most anticipated showdowns between Oregon and Oregon State in recent memory. On Monday, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning complimented Oregon State's depth and coaching, saying the Beavers have found a way to win in different ways, even with certain key players out the last few weeks.
CORVALLIS, OR
Art prop gun mistaken for actual firearm, alerting Oregon State University

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Tuesday evening, November 22, the Oregon State University Department of Public Safety responded to a call where a witness reported seeing a person with a possible firearm within the Hawley-Buxton residence halls. Oregon State Public Safety's Twitter page says that officers arrived on scene and reviewed...
CORVALLIS, OR
World Cup fever in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — The World Cup is underway, with the United States playing its opener Monday morning against Wales. KVAL Sports Director Hayden Herrera joined a group of fans supporting the red, white, and blue for a watch party in downtown Eugene. For the first time in eight years,...
EUGENE, OR
Landowner crews continue patrolling fire east of Sutherlin

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association gave a final update Monday on the Brown Mountain Fire, located 15 miles east of Sutherlin. Active fire suppression by private landowners on the estimated 150-acre fire near Hinkle Creek took place over the weekend. The activity of the fire was limited...
SUTHERLIN, OR
Reedsport crews respond to water break on Rowe Street

REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport Water Department is responding to a water line break on Rowe Street Monday afternoon. Residents will experience intermittent water outages until the repair is complete. "We are working diligently to repair the line and restore water service as soon as we can,"...
REEDSPORT, OR
Christmas tree permits available online and through local vendors

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The public can now purchase Christmas tree permits online through Recreation.gov, the Umpqua National Forest said. Christmas Tree permits are also available through any of the vendors listed below. Customers can purchase up to five permits per household, at $5 each, through December 31, 2022. These...
ROSEBURG, OR
Authors Showcase at Roseburg library to feature local writers

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Local writers covering a range of genres will discuss and sell their work at Roseburg Public Library’s Authors Showcase on Saturday, Dec. 3, the City of Roseburg said. The event coincides with the final day of the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library book sale....
ROSEBURG, OR
Springfield Police: Fatal adult club shooting stemmed from dispute

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say a dispute at Bobbi's VIP Room led to a shooting that ended with one man dead in the parking lot. Two men were shot at Bobbi's VIP at 1195 Main Street at about 2:30 a.m. Police say officers arrived to find one man in the parking lot and learned another had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Alluvium steps up to serve Thanksgiving dinner to the unhoused

EUGENE, Ore. — Traditionally, the Whiteaker Thanksgiving Dinner has been a major community event for the unhoused in Eugene. But this year, Alluvium community Center will be stepping up to take on this role by hosting their own dinner for those without resources to celebrate the holiday. Alluvium is...
EUGENE, OR
Eugene Street Crimes Unit officer recovers stolen E-bikes

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit officer recovered two e-bikes that were stolen near the end of July. On July 22, 2022, a home in Springfield was robbed, officials say that two expensive, distinctive, electric bikes were stolen. The EPD SCU officer began investigating the burglary and collaborated with Springfield Police detectives in order to recover the lost items, but after months the trail had gone cold.
EUGENE, OR

