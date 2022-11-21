ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US stocks trade mixed as new COVID deaths in China raise growth fears again

By Brian Evans
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s5enn_0jIZtaZO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pk52M_0jIZtaZO00
People queue for Covid-19 tests in Shanghai, China.

Wang Gang/VCG via Getty Images.

  • US stocks opened mixed on Monday as investors weighed renewed growth concerns in China.
  • New Covid-related deaths in China over the weekend raised fears that reopening plans would face a setback.
  • Meanwhile, shares of Disney soared on the return of Bob Iger as chief executive, lifting the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

US stocks opened mixed on Monday as investors weighed new Covid-related deaths in China over the weekend, raising concern for growth.

China has imposed strict lockdowns for the past two years largely due to the country's zero-Covid policy. The result has been a drag on the economy and financial markets for most of 2022, and Beijing is now signaling that the current bout of rising cases is poised to be the most difficult test yet of the country's struggle with lockdowns.

Meanwhile, news that Bob Iger was returning to Disney as chief executive sent shares soaring as much as 9%, lifting the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Iger plans to stay at Disney for just two years, making a search for a successor a more pressing issue upon his return.

Here's where US indexes stood as the market opened at 9:30 a.m. on Monday:

Here's what else is happening:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

Read the original article on Business Insider

Markets Insider

Russia's economy has finally fallen into recession, 8 months after it invaded Ukraine

Eight months after it attacked Ukraine, Russia's economy has finally fallen into a recession, according to official data from Moscow released Wednesday. Its GDP fell by 4% in the third quarter of the year from a year ago, according to Rosstat, Russia's statistics agency. This followed a 4.1% year-on-year decline in its second-quarter GDP — meaning the country has fallen into a technical recession after two straight quarterly contractions.
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

