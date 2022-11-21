NBA Youngboy sits behind E-40, Tech N9ne, Snoop Dogg and Gucci Mane on the list of rappers with the most Billboard 200 entries. Despite his legal troubles, 2022 has proven to be a great year for NBA Youngboy’s career. The Baton Rouge rapper is known for his prolific output but this year has really showcased his work ethic. He delivered two projects, Colors and Better Than You with DaBaby, earlier in the year to hold fans over until the release of The Last Slimeto.

22 DAYS AGO