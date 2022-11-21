Read full article on original website
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Travis Scott Sparks 'Utopia' Theory After Performing In Front Of One Of His 'Biggest Inspirations'
Travis Scott has sparked further excitement for his long-awaited Utopia album, which some fans believe may be around the corner. Over the weekend, the Cactus Jack rapper headlined day two of the 2022 Primavera Sound festival in Chile, where he had the privilege of performing in front of one of his favorite artists.
Fat Joe Still Pissed About Grammy Losses to Chance, Black Eyed Peas
Fat Joe is taking a bumpy ride down memory lane to promote his memoir "The Book of Jose" ... dredging up salty feelings about Grammy losses to Chance the Rapper and Black Eyed Peas. Joe Crack and his right-hand woman Remy Ma's classic tracks "Lean Back" and "All The Way...
Nas Matches JAY-Z's Billboard Chart Record With 'King's Disease 3'
Nas has matched one of JAY-Z‘s record on the Billboard albums chart following the release of his latest effort King’s Disease 3. The Hit-Boy-produced project debuted at No. 10 on this week’s Billboard 200 after earning roughly 29,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. It marks Nas’ 16th top 10 album, equalling Hov for the most top 10s on the chart by a rap artist.
Jay-Z Reminds Fans Who The GOAT Is With Photo Of His Grammys
Jay-Z is reminding the culture who the greatest emcee of all time is, and Young Guru is helping spread awareness. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), Guru, Hov’s long-time audio engineer, took to Instagram to show some love to his “big homie.” Young, née Gimel Androus Keaton, uploaded a picture of the proud father sitting on a mauve couch wearing all-black with white sneakers.More from VIBE.comJuelz Santana Speaks On "Tension" Between Jay-Z And Cam'ron On Roc-A-FellaLil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is "Best Competition" For Young Money In A 'Verzuz'Beyoncé Shares 'The Proud Family' Halloween Looks With Jay-Z And Children The rapper, legally known as Shawn Carter,...
Nas Suggests JAY-Z Tried To Overshadow 'King's Disease 3' Rollout With Grammys Photo
Nas and JAY-Z have been compared at almost every step of their careers, and Escobar even referenced his past beef with Hov on his new album King’s Disease 3. “No beef or rivals, they playing ‘Ether’ on TIDAL / Brothers can do anything when they decide to / In a Range Rover, dissecting bars from ‘Takeover’ / Sometimes I text Hova like, ‘N-gga, this ain’t over,’ laughing,” he rapped on “Thun.”
Rich Homie Quan Responds After Bobby Shmurda Slams ATL Food
Bobby Shmurda is handing out zero stars in Atlanta after seeking out his beloved oxtail dish, but commenters like Rich Homie Quan are telling the "Shmoney" rapper he just needs a better tour guide. A disgusted Bobby took to Instagram to blast his oxtail, rice and peas meal from the...
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
Soul Train Awards 2022: Mary J. Blige Brings All the Elements of Hip Hop and R&B in These Classic Tracks
'Good Morning Gorgeous' Tour: Queen Naija, Ella Mai and Mary J. Blige Gives Fans Life!. Concert-goers couldn't get enough of these ladies, who performed their fan-favorites with style!. Drake And 21 Savage Announce Collab Album ‘Her Loss’. In 2016, they released “Sneakin,” in 2020, “Knife Talk,” and in 2021,...
NBA Youngboy Surpasses Jay-Z On The Billboard Charts After “Ma’ I Got A Family”
NBA Youngboy sits behind E-40, Tech N9ne, Snoop Dogg and Gucci Mane on the list of rappers with the most Billboard 200 entries. Despite his legal troubles, 2022 has proven to be a great year for NBA Youngboy’s career. The Baton Rouge rapper is known for his prolific output but this year has really showcased his work ethic. He delivered two projects, Colors and Better Than You with DaBaby, earlier in the year to hold fans over until the release of The Last Slimeto.
Nas Addresses Jay-Z Reference On “King’s Disease III”
Nas discussed his lyrics referencing Jay-Z while appearing on “The Daily Show.”. Nas has spoken about his lyrics from King’s Disease III that reference his longtime rival Jay-Z. Appearing on The Daily Show, Nas remarked that the legendary rapper posted a picture of his Grammys in response to the album.
Diddy & Son Celebrate Songs Going #1 on R&B and Urban Charts
Diddy and his son, Christian Combs, have a lot to celebrate right now -- 'cause each of their songs just went #1 on the charts ... and they couldn't be more stoked about it. The two artists released records this year that have steadily climbed two different airplay charts on Billboard, which measures radio spins. First, we have Diddy's "Gotta Move On," featuring Bryson Tiller ... which reached the top of the Adult R&B Airplay chart Tuesday morning.
Soul Train Awards 2022: Rejoice With Gospel Singer Tamela Mann And These Note-Worthy Records
Over the years, gospel singer, songwriter, and actress Tamela Jean Mann has become a powerhouse in the genre after first displaying her talents singing with fellow Soul Train Awards nominee Kirk Franklin and his choir, The Family. For over three decades, the Texas native has been blowing out hits and racking up the awards and recognition deservingly bestowed upon her.
They're #1! Diddy and son King Combs make history as they reign at the top two different Billboard charts
Diddy and his son Christian Combs have a lot to celebrate and be thankful for this Thanksgiving. The father-and-son duo made history Tuesday, becoming the first parent and child to reach number one on the Billboard charts with two different songs at the same time. Diddy, 53, reached the top...
How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset
Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
Beyoncé, Future, DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar, GloRilla & More Among Nominees for 2023 GRAMMYs
The nominations for 2023 Grammy awards have been announced. The nominees for the biggest night in music feature Beyoncé, JAY-Z, DJ Khaled, Future, Drake, and more. The category of Best Rap Performance features active legends like JAY-Z and Kendrick Lamar and rising stars like GloRilla and Gunna. “God Did”...
Beyonce and JAY-Z Become the Top 2 GRAMMY Nominees of All Time
On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, and Bey and Jay are now officially tied as the most-nominated artists in GRAMMYs history, with 88 apiece. Beyoncé is also the most awarded woman artist in GRAMMY history, with 28 career wins to-date, and holds the record for most Record of the Year nominations, with eight nods including this year's for "Break My Soul."
Akon Wishes He Never Gave Jeezy ‘Soul Survivor’
Akon has expressed regret at giving Jeezy “Soul Survivor,” saying the song could have been his own hit record. The 2005 single off Jeezy’s Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 album peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and would go on to become one of The Snowman’s biggest hits. In a recent interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, Akon admitted he wishes he never gave the song away.
King Combs Surpasses Diddy On Urban Radio Chart With “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”
King Combs is doing the Bad Boy brand proud, so proud that he’s charted above his father, Diddy. On Sunday (Nov. 20), the artist took to Instagram to announce that his single “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” featuring Kodak Black finally reached No. 1 on Mediabase’s Urban Radio chart. More from VIBE.comKodak Black Isn't Happy About Losing This American Music Awards CategoryDiddy Shares Memories Of Kim Porter 4 Years After Her DeathKodak Black Blasts 21 Savage For Questioning Nas' Relevance While the artist legally known as Christian Combs rose to the top spot, his father’s single “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller is slowly...
Beyonce’s Third Renaissance Act Is a Jay-Z Collaboration – Report
Beyoncé and Jay-Z are reportedly dropping another collab project as the third act of her Renaissance album. News of the joint project was reported on Thursday night (Nov. 17), by The New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan who shared the information via Twitter, as turmoil continues to surround the transitioning social media app.
