ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedanielislandnews.com

BCSD school board abruptly fires superintendent

An abrupt turn of events at Berkeley County School District’s school board meeting on Nov. 15 resulted in the surprise firing of the superintendent and in-house legal counsel followed by the hiring of a new superintendent and legal counsel. The turbulent mid-year transition came in two separate motions to...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
SPARTANBURG, SC
abcnews4.com

I-26, I-95 see significant uptick in drivers traveling through South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Lots of drivers hit the road on Wednesday to begin their trip to their Thanksgiving destination. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob reports that I-26 saw a peak number of travelers at 11 a.m. with 2,764 vehicles passing through on the westbound side of the interstate near the Harleyville interchange.
WCBD Count on 2

Berkeley County School Board chairman shares rationale for superintendent firing

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School Board addressed for the first time Wednesday the abrupt termination of former Superintendent Deon Jackson and in-house attorney Dr. Tiffany Richardson. Board chairman Mac McQuillin described in a November 23 multi-page explanation a number of issues that led to the decision, including what he essentially called […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

'Jackass' star Steve-O to make tour stop in Charleston next month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Christmas is coming to Charleston early this year. Jackass star Steve-O is set to make an appearance at Charleston Music Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 7 as part of his Bucket List Tour. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show, which are available for those 18 and...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Berkeley Observer

BCSD Board Chair Responds To Criticism Over Superintendent Firing

BERKLEY COUNTY, S.C. – A week after the Berkeley County School Board voted to fire its superintendent, Board Chairman Mac McQuillin issued a lengthy statement Wednesday. The board voted 6 to 3 to fire Deon Jackson during its regularly scheduled meeting last week. The move prompted some people in attendance, including board members, to walk out of the meeting. David Barrow, […] The post BCSD Board Chair Responds To Criticism Over Superintendent Firing appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
abcnews4.com

Charleston City Council to vote on employee bonuses tonight

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Tonight, the Charleston City Council will vote on the approval of $2,100,000.00 to be used for bonuses for all city employees. Pending the approval of this expenditure, bonuses will be distributed the week of Nov.28. In 2022, salary savings have exceeded the budgeted amount. The...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Healthy Blue to hold a day off Thanks and Giving on Monday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday afternoon, Healthy Blue is holding a day of Thanks and Giving in North Charleston. The free event will feature a turkey and holiday trimmings giveaway and much more as the holiday season kicks off. It is being held in partnership with Z-93...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Monday headlines: Charleston County approves $7.3M for green spaces and parks

Charleston County Council has approved a budget of $7.3 million to create more green spaces and parks across the county as part of the greenbelt program. It protects land from development by purchasing it outright or by buying the rights to prevent development on privately owned land. The program is funded by the voter-approved half-cent sales tax dedicated to road construction projects.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Coalition questions legality of BCSD Superintendent firing; press conference planned

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — A coalition has called a press conference for 12 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss the recent firing of former Berkeley County School District Superintendent Deon Jackson and the immediate hiring Dr. Anthony Dixon. "Clergy, teachers, former educators, parents, community leaders, democrats, republicans and concerned...
abcnews4.com

NCPD searching for missing runaway teenager

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing runaway teenager. Michael Gadsden, 16, was reportedly last seen on Nov. 15, wearing grey sweatpants and a white hoodie. If you see Michael, contact Detective Cameron Miller at (843) 740- 2521 (office) or (843)...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
momcollective.com

Charleston Moms EATS: Famulari’s

Welcome to Charleston Moms EATS! Here we highlight the goodness that is local food in the Lowcountry. It might be a particular dish, a unique drink, or a restaurant that needs to be on your must-try list. Famulari’s Pizzeria and Brewing Co. Picture this: It’s 4:00 p.m. on a...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Thanksgiving to impact trash pickup for some Charleston residents

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Trash and garbage collection will be delayed one day for some Charleston residents this week due to Thanksgiving. The City of Charleston announced that pickup on James Island, West Ashley outside I-526, and Johns Island will take place on Friday, Nov. 25. Officials noted that collection on Johns Island may extend into […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

I-26 EB crash closes lanes near I-526 interchange

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Wednesday afternoon crash is causing delays for eastbound motorists on I-26 in North Charleston. The crash occurred just before noon at mile marker 212, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. This is near the I-526 interchange. The crash prompted the closure of two left lanes, causing traffic to […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy