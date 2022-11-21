ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candy Cane Lane transforms into winter wonderland Nov. 25

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The 37th year of Candy Cane Lane kicks off Friday, Nov. 25. The West Allis neighborhood within Oklahoma and Montana Avenue on the south and north, and 92nd and 96th Street on the east and west, will once again be transformed into a winter wonderland benefiting the MACC Fund.
WEST ALLIS, WI
WISN

Holiday hours at Milwaukee-area shopping malls

MILWAUKEE — The biggest shopping day of the year is coming up this week. We checked with some area malls to find out what their holiday hours will be the rest of the year:. Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Shoppers flock to grocery stores on Thanksgiving Eve

OAK CREEK, Wis. — There's no shame in shopping for Thanksgiving the day before the holiday. For some, it's the only time they could stock up on the trimmings. "Been busy, today was my only option," shopper John Brunlieb said. WISN 12 News spoke to several shoppers Wednesday at...
OAK CREEK, WI
communityjournal.net

UNCOM and SDC Partner in Distributing Thanksgiving Meals in Lindsay Heights

The United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee (UNCOM), in partnership with the Social Development Commission (SDC), will distribute 200 free Thanksgiving meals on Wednesday, November 23 from 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm (or until all the meals are given away) in the SDC parking lot located on 17th & North in Milwaukee. Free gun locks and children’s books will be available, too.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Local greenhouse gears up for holiday season as trees are in short supply

MILWAUKEE — It’s that time of year when families start setting up Christmas trees, but you need to shop early and be prepared to pay more. Casey Dembowiak is ready for the craziness of the Christmas tree season. The owner of Kellner Greenhouses in Milwaukee, said he’s relieved that he got a full shipment of trees this year and believes they’ll sell fast.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Blockbuster Video opens in Cedarburg - sort of

CEDARBURG — “Be Kind, Rewind” is back in the lexicon. Well, at least in downtown Cedarburg. A “Free Blockbuster” box - a takeoff of the free library concept - was installed on the side of the Creekside Antiques building earlier this month. Storing multimedia ranging from DVDs, VHS tapes, Blu rays and video games, the rules are simple: take a movie, leave a movie.
CEDARBURG, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Daryl Hall Brings His ‘House’ to Milwaukee

In the ’70s and ’80s, Daryl Hall turned out a series of top-40 hits – “Sara Smile,” “I Can’t Go For That,” “Rich Girl” – as half of the duo, Hall & Oates. His vocal range and expressiveness created an undertow of soul, imbuing those songs with an unexpected depth of emotion and transforming them into enduring classics. Memorable lyrics didn’t hurt – to this day, I’m always looking for the opportunity to work the fabulous phrase, “I need a drink and a quick decision,” (from “She’s Gone”) into a conversation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Thanksgiving Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25.
MILWAUKEE, WI
communityjournal.net

Help us grow community

Thank you for opening this email! We are grateful for your time and attention, it is one of the most valuable gifts we have to give. As we enter this season of sharing we wanted to offer an opportunity for you to join us in giving to our community. Will...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

52 restaurants (week 46): The Diplomat

It’s more important than ever to support our local restaurants. And there’s no better way to do so than making a commitment to patronize them throughout the year. To guide you on your journey, I’ve composed a list of 52 restaurants (one for each week of 2022) that should be on your Milwaukee restaurant bucket list. View the full list here.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Little Switzerland ski resort opens for the season

SLINGER, Wis. — Little Switzerland Ski Resort welcomed back customers for the 2022-2023 winter season Sunday. Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders showed up right as doors opened, ready to hit the slopes. "It's amazing that Little Switzerland pulled this together. I mean, two weeks ago, it was 70 degrees...
SLINGER, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Caledonia

CALEDONIA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The 58 Hometowns tour continued Tuesday, Nov. 22 as Bill Walsh and crew explored the Village of Caledonia!. Before heading out, we spoke with Kathy Kasper, Caledonia's Village Administrator, to get a preview of what to expect during this visit.
CALEDONIA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee driver hits pedestrian, building near 51st and Center

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the city's north side Wednesday morning, Nov. 23. Officials said the vehicle hit the pedestrian near 51st and Center before striking a building around 10:35 a.m. Police said the pedestrian, a 55-year-old Milwaukee man, was...
MILWAUKEE, WI

