Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Related
CBS 58
Candy Cane Lane transforms into winter wonderland Nov. 25
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The 37th year of Candy Cane Lane kicks off Friday, Nov. 25. The West Allis neighborhood within Oklahoma and Montana Avenue on the south and north, and 92nd and 96th Street on the east and west, will once again be transformed into a winter wonderland benefiting the MACC Fund.
WISN
Holiday hours at Milwaukee-area shopping malls
MILWAUKEE — The biggest shopping day of the year is coming up this week. We checked with some area malls to find out what their holiday hours will be the rest of the year:. Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas...
WISN
Shoppers flock to grocery stores on Thanksgiving Eve
OAK CREEK, Wis. — There's no shame in shopping for Thanksgiving the day before the holiday. For some, it's the only time they could stock up on the trimmings. "Been busy, today was my only option," shopper John Brunlieb said. WISN 12 News spoke to several shoppers Wednesday at...
How to watch the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade live on TMJ4
The 2022 Waukesha Christmas parade is quickly approaching and we have all the details on how and where to watch it!
communityjournal.net
UNCOM and SDC Partner in Distributing Thanksgiving Meals in Lindsay Heights
The United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee (UNCOM), in partnership with the Social Development Commission (SDC), will distribute 200 free Thanksgiving meals on Wednesday, November 23 from 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm (or until all the meals are given away) in the SDC parking lot located on 17th & North in Milwaukee. Free gun locks and children’s books will be available, too.
spectrumnews1.com
Local greenhouse gears up for holiday season as trees are in short supply
MILWAUKEE — It’s that time of year when families start setting up Christmas trees, but you need to shop early and be prepared to pay more. Casey Dembowiak is ready for the craziness of the Christmas tree season. The owner of Kellner Greenhouses in Milwaukee, said he’s relieved that he got a full shipment of trees this year and believes they’ll sell fast.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Blockbuster Video opens in Cedarburg - sort of
CEDARBURG — “Be Kind, Rewind” is back in the lexicon. Well, at least in downtown Cedarburg. A “Free Blockbuster” box - a takeoff of the free library concept - was installed on the side of the Creekside Antiques building earlier this month. Storing multimedia ranging from DVDs, VHS tapes, Blu rays and video games, the rules are simple: take a movie, leave a movie.
milwaukeemag.com
Daryl Hall Brings His ‘House’ to Milwaukee
In the ’70s and ’80s, Daryl Hall turned out a series of top-40 hits – “Sara Smile,” “I Can’t Go For That,” “Rich Girl” – as half of the duo, Hall & Oates. His vocal range and expressiveness created an undertow of soul, imbuing those songs with an unexpected depth of emotion and transforming them into enduring classics. Memorable lyrics didn’t hurt – to this day, I’m always looking for the opportunity to work the fabulous phrase, “I need a drink and a quick decision,” (from “She’s Gone”) into a conversation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Thanksgiving Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25.
WISN
Waukesha parade memorial architects reflect on one year mark since tragedy
WAUKESHA, Wis. — As the Waukesha community spends Monday reflecting on the past year since the parade attack, two memorials are in the works to reflect in future years. Thrive Architects in Waukesha designed two memorials to honor the victims and survivors. One larger memorial will be built in...
communityjournal.net
Help us grow community
Thank you for opening this email! We are grateful for your time and attention, it is one of the most valuable gifts we have to give. As we enter this season of sharing we wanted to offer an opportunity for you to join us in giving to our community. Will...
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
On Milwaukee
52 restaurants (week 46): The Diplomat
It’s more important than ever to support our local restaurants. And there’s no better way to do so than making a commitment to patronize them throughout the year. To guide you on your journey, I’ve composed a list of 52 restaurants (one for each week of 2022) that should be on your Milwaukee restaurant bucket list. View the full list here.
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
My Block: South 27th Street doubles as a business district and a neighborhood
In Milwaukee, there's a neighborhood with barely any homes, but the feeling of community is as strong as in any residential area. That neighborhood is called South 27th Street.
Two Milwaukee breweries report break-ins: 'When one of us suffers, we all do.'
Broken Bat Brewing Company, 135 E. Pittsburgh Ave., shared a video on Facebook of a man breaking into the brewery at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
WISN
Little Switzerland ski resort opens for the season
SLINGER, Wis. — Little Switzerland Ski Resort welcomed back customers for the 2022-2023 winter season Sunday. Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders showed up right as doors opened, ready to hit the slopes. "It's amazing that Little Switzerland pulled this together. I mean, two weeks ago, it was 70 degrees...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Caledonia
CALEDONIA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The 58 Hometowns tour continued Tuesday, Nov. 22 as Bill Walsh and crew explored the Village of Caledonia!. Before heading out, we spoke with Kathy Kasper, Caledonia's Village Administrator, to get a preview of what to expect during this visit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee driver hits pedestrian, building near 51st and Center
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the city's north side Wednesday morning, Nov. 23. Officials said the vehicle hit the pedestrian near 51st and Center before striking a building around 10:35 a.m. Police said the pedestrian, a 55-year-old Milwaukee man, was...
Comments / 0