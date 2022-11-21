ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, IN

The Reporter-Times

Mooresville continues dominance in girls basketball against rival Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — The girls' basketball rivalry between Martinsville and Mooresville has always been hotly contested. But it's no secret who's had the upper hand as of late. Entering Tuesday's matchup, the Pioneers had won three of the last four meetings, including a blistering 74-17 win last season, but with both teams boasting young, improving rosters, there was an opportunity for it to be a competitive showdown. Mooresville shut that notion down quickly. ...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
Effingham Radio

Local Sports Results For Monday November 21st

SEMIFINALS- 1 SEED NORTH CLAY DEFEATED 4 SEED TRI-COUNTY 38-11 SEMIFINALS- 3 SEED MARTINSVILLE DEFEATED 2 SEED OAKLAND LAKE CREST 18-15 SEMIFINALS- 1 SEED PANA SACRED HEART DEFEATED 4 SEED NEOGA 67-2 SEMIFINALS- 2 SEED SIGEL ST. MICHAEL’S DEFEATED 3 SEED DECATUR LUTHERAN 49-9 CLASS 2A. SALT FORK REGIONAL.
EFFINGHAM, IL
WANE 15

Homestead, Carroll, Concordia, Woodlan win to start season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On the first full night of boys basketball in the state of Indiana this season it was Homestead besting Huntington North, Carroll nipping Norwell, Concordia taming Leo, and Woodlan beating New Haven at the buzzer to headline area action on Wednesday. Homestead was dominant in the first-ever boys game played […]
FORT WAYNE, IN

