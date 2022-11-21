Read full article on original website
Mooresville continues dominance in girls basketball against rival Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — The girls' basketball rivalry between Martinsville and Mooresville has always been hotly contested. But it's no secret who's had the upper hand as of late. Entering Tuesday's matchup, the Pioneers had won three of the last four meetings, including a blistering 74-17 win last season, but with both teams boasting young, improving rosters, there was an opportunity for it to be a competitive showdown. Mooresville shut that notion down quickly. ...
Effingham Radio
Local Sports Results For Monday November 21st
SEMIFINALS- 1 SEED NORTH CLAY DEFEATED 4 SEED TRI-COUNTY 38-11 SEMIFINALS- 3 SEED MARTINSVILLE DEFEATED 2 SEED OAKLAND LAKE CREST 18-15 SEMIFINALS- 1 SEED PANA SACRED HEART DEFEATED 4 SEED NEOGA 67-2 SEMIFINALS- 2 SEED SIGEL ST. MICHAEL’S DEFEATED 3 SEED DECATUR LUTHERAN 49-9 CLASS 2A. SALT FORK REGIONAL.
IHSA Class 1A championship breakdown: Lena-Winslow vs. Camp Point Central
CHAMPAIGN — Lena-Winslow is taking aim at its fourth state title in the last five seasons with playoffs when the Class 1A state championship football game kicks off at Memorial Stadium in Champaign at 10 a.m. Friday. Camp Point Central is looking for title No. 1. "We know who...
'We got to prepare like champions': Sheldon football ready for 6A state title showdown against West Linn
For Sheldon, it was always possible. Despite not making it past the second round in the state playoffs in 2019 and 2021, the Irish have reached the state championship final for the second time in the last five years. "Everyone in this league starts the season with that goal," Sheldon head football coach Josh...
IHSAA State Finals Preview: Recruiting Prospective
The Indiana high school football season is coming to a close, the IHSAA state finals in Lucas Oil Stadium are just days away and six programs will be crowned state.
ECI girls basketball Weeks 1-3 recap: Wapahani, Blackford, Blue River start strong
MUNCIE, Ind. — Believe it or not, the first month of the IHSAA girls basketball season is almost complete. East Central Indiana teams have been busy, of course, with some squads and players finding immediate success. Here's a recap of the first three weeks of the season for area...
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Indiana high school Athlete of the Week (Nov. 14-19)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive's Indiana High School Athlete of the Week for Nov. 14-19 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced the ...
Homestead, Carroll, Concordia, Woodlan win to start season
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On the first full night of boys basketball in the state of Indiana this season it was Homestead besting Huntington North, Carroll nipping Norwell, Concordia taming Leo, and Woodlan beating New Haven at the buzzer to headline area action on Wednesday. Homestead was dominant in the first-ever boys game played […]
WTHI
Vincennes Lincoln boys basketball ready to turn corner under Mahurin
The Vincennes Lincoln boys basketball team opens their season Wednesday at Pike Central. The Alices, who are looking to end five straight losing seasons are now under first year head coach Dave Mahurin.
IHSAA 4A football title game: All you need to know about New Prairie vs. East Central
Setting the table for New Prairie's 4A state football championship game Friday against East Central. No. 6 New Prairie (13-1) vs. No. 4 East Central (12-2), 3 p.m. Broadcast: Bally Sports Indiana, IHSAAtv.org ($15 per game or $20 for all 6 games) GETTING TO KNOW NEW PRAIRIE. Location: New Carlisle....
