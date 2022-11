A popular restaurant known for its family-friendly atmosphere and ice cream has closed its doors. Friendly’s in Toms River on Route 37 has closed its location as of Monday night (Nov. 21), the Patch reports. The restaurant, near the Berkeley Township border and the BJ’s Wholesale Club is closed permanently due to unspecified reasons. Employees of the Route 37 location were informed Monday that it was closing, according to one who asked not to be named per the Patch.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO