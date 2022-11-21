Read full article on original website
Linda Dumond Michaud
2d ago
This terrible accident happened on RT2 in East Hartford not Manchester. Prayers to the 14yr old for a speedy recovery 🙏
NBC Connecticut
Two Men Struck and Killed in Hartford Remembered
Family, friends and coworkers are remembering two men who were struck and killed while walking in Hartford Wednesday morning. “Everybody just is absolutely devastated and cannot make sense out of this,” said Barry Simon, Oak Hill president and CEO. Steve Famiglietti is being remembered for his courage, thoughtfulness and...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Two men killed in Hartford crash
Family members hold vigil to remember brothers who died in Hartford double shooting. Two brothers were killed in what Hartford police described as a “targeted” overnight shooting. Department of Transportation talks safe driving on ‘Blackout Wednesday’. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a busy...
41-Year-Old Hartford Man Accused Of Leaving Infant On Hood Of Stranger's Parked Car
A Connecticut man was charged after investigators reported that he abandoned a two-pound infant on the hood of a parked vehicle earlier this year. Jorge Grados, age 41, was arrested at his Hartford home on Monday, Nov. 21, for the incident that happened in Tolland County in March, Connecticut State Police said.
NBC Connecticut
Person Found Dead Under Collapsed Mobile Home in Norwich
A person was found dead under a collapsed mobile home in Norwich on Tuesday night. Firefighters were called to help police with a technical rescue on Mohegan Park Road around 6:20 p.m. Officers were originally called there for a well-being check on a resident. When police arrived, they said they...
NBC Connecticut
State Police Arrest Man Accused of Abandoning Newborn on Parked Vehicle in Mansfield
Connecticut State Police have arrested a man who is accused of leaving a newborn on top of a parked vehicle in Mansfield earlier this year. On March 23, 2022, troopers received a 911 call from a woman about an infant that had been wrapped in a towel and left on the hood of her car.
Eyewitness News
Manchester police search for missing woman
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Manchester police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Authorities said Johana Pena, 32, has been missing since November 17. Pena is known to stay with friends in the Manchester area, police said. She is about 5′ 03″ tall, weighs 130...
NBC Connecticut
Person Critically Injured After Being Pulled From Burning Home in West Hartford
A person is in critical condition after being pulled from a house fire in West Hartford Wednesday night. Firefighters said they responded to Thomas Street at about 9 p.m. after getting a report of a couch on fire inside a home. Responding crews said they tried to get in touch with the person living inside but were unable to do so.
NBC Connecticut
Man Accused of Severely Injuring 5-Month-Old Baby in Plainfield
Police have arrested a man who is accused of severely injuring a baby in Plainfield after a months-long investigation. On August 10, 2022, around 11 p.m., officers received a report from the state Dept. of Children and Families about a 5-month-old infant that was admitted to Connecticut Children's. According to...
Eyewitness News
Police: 2 people hurt in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two people were shot in Hartford Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Police said the shooting happened just before 12:43 p.m. It happened on 179 Buckingham Street. There is a large police presence in the area. A male in his 20s was found suffering from a...
Bristol Press
Bristol police identify suspects in shots fired incident over weekend
BRISTOL – Police are investigating after someone fired multiple gunshots from a motor vehicle over the weekend in the city. Officials on Wednesday released information about the incident – which was reported Saturday, around 10:04 p.m., in the area of Queen and High streets. According to police, officers...
westernmassnews.com
State Police respond to 4-car crash on I-91 NB in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to I-91 Northbound near Exit 8 on Springfield Tuesday afternoon for reports of a 4-car accident. According to Massachusetts State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, the crash took place around 6:45 p.m. The incident involved 4 vehicles:. a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 driven...
Eyewitness News
71-year-old man cited for driving the wrong way on Route 8
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was issued an infraction for driving the wrong way on Route 8 in the Torrington/Winsted area. State police said the man was headed south in the northbound lanes near exit 36. Troopers said they received multiple 911 calls on Wednesday around 4:40 a.m. The...
Hartford Man Accused Of Stabbing Victim In Back At New Britain Bus Station, Police Report
A 23-year-old man was charged with assault after police said he stabbed a man at a bus station in Connecticut. Troopers in Hartford County received a report of an assault at the downtown New Britain Fastrak Station at about 2:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, Connecticut State Police said. Authorities...
Eyewitness News
Police: School bus, tractor-trailer involved in crash in Farmington
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A crash that involved a tractor trailer and two other vehicle slowed traffic on Interstate 84 west in Farmington on Tuesday morning. Crews arrived to find a 3-car accident that included a pick-up truck, a tractor-trailer unit, and a school bus. The left and center lanes...
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Brothers Killed in Double Shooting in Hartford
Police have identified the two brothers who died after a shooting in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to a multi-family home on Barker Street just before 1 a.m. after getting a 911 call reporting someone shot. When police arrived, they said they gained entry to the second floor...
Man in critical condition after being hit by pickup truck in North Branford
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a car at the Central Plaza in North Branford Tuesday. According to the police, officers responded to the report of a man who had been struck by a pickup truck after exiting a business in the plaza. Emergency responders immediately […]
NBC Connecticut
Armed Robbery Suspect Accused of Leading Police on Pursuit in Rocky Hill, Hartford
An armed robbery suspect accused of leading police on a pursuit in Rocky Hill and Hartford on Monday night has been arrested. Shelton police were called to Cleto's Package Store on Howe Avenue around 7:30 p.m. after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators said it was reported that a man who is approximately 40 to 50 years old entered the store and displayed an AR15-type rifle and demanded money. The man then left the store with cash and items.
Eyewitness News
Police investigating after cats turning up dead in Waterbury neighborhood
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Cats have been turning up dead in a Waterbury neighborhood and advocates say it’s clear they’ve been beaten. Eyewitness News spoke with a woman who’s been caring for one of the victim cats. “I’m going to start crying,” said Lisa Syr.
Eyewitness News
Manager of blindness support center dies following double pedestrian accident
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two pedestrians were killed in a crash on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford Wednesday morning. Lt. Aaron Boisvert from the Hartford Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Blue Hills Avenue and Westminster Street. He held a news conference around 9:30 a.m. on...
westernmassnews.com
Suspect in Springfield officer-involved shooting appears in court
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect injured in the officer-involved shooting in Springfield last week was in court Wednesday morning. Yasir Fardan, 26, faced a judge after spending nearly a week in the hospital. He has now been identified as the suspect injured in officer-involved shooting on November 16. Springfield Police told Western Mass News that he stole a car that morning and when they located him and the car, a cruiser blocked him in to the driveway. They said when he started driving the car towards officers, they shot him in the elbow. He was arrested and charged with stealing the car and assault with the stolen car.
