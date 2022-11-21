ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

Comments / 4

Linda Dumond Michaud
2d ago

This terrible accident happened on RT2 in East Hartford not Manchester. Prayers to the 14yr old for a speedy recovery 🙏

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Two Men Struck and Killed in Hartford Remembered

Family, friends and coworkers are remembering two men who were struck and killed while walking in Hartford Wednesday morning. “Everybody just is absolutely devastated and cannot make sense out of this,” said Barry Simon, Oak Hill president and CEO. Steve Famiglietti is being remembered for his courage, thoughtfulness and...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Two men killed in Hartford crash

Family members hold vigil to remember brothers who died in Hartford double shooting. Two brothers were killed in what Hartford police described as a “targeted” overnight shooting. Department of Transportation talks safe driving on ‘Blackout Wednesday’. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a busy...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Found Dead Under Collapsed Mobile Home in Norwich

A person was found dead under a collapsed mobile home in Norwich on Tuesday night. Firefighters were called to help police with a technical rescue on Mohegan Park Road around 6:20 p.m. Officers were originally called there for a well-being check on a resident. When police arrived, they said they...
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Manchester police search for missing woman

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Manchester police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Authorities said Johana Pena, 32, has been missing since November 17. Pena is known to stay with friends in the Manchester area, police said. She is about 5′ 03″ tall, weighs 130...
MANCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Accused of Severely Injuring 5-Month-Old Baby in Plainfield

Police have arrested a man who is accused of severely injuring a baby in Plainfield after a months-long investigation. On August 10, 2022, around 11 p.m., officers received a report from the state Dept. of Children and Families about a 5-month-old infant that was admitted to Connecticut Children's. According to...
PLAINFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: 2 people hurt in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two people were shot in Hartford Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Police said the shooting happened just before 12:43 p.m. It happened on 179 Buckingham Street. There is a large police presence in the area. A male in his 20s was found suffering from a...
HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police identify suspects in shots fired incident over weekend

BRISTOL – Police are investigating after someone fired multiple gunshots from a motor vehicle over the weekend in the city. Officials on Wednesday released information about the incident – which was reported Saturday, around 10:04 p.m., in the area of Queen and High streets. According to police, officers...
BRISTOL, CT
westernmassnews.com

State Police respond to 4-car crash on I-91 NB in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to I-91 Northbound near Exit 8 on Springfield Tuesday afternoon for reports of a 4-car accident. According to Massachusetts State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, the crash took place around 6:45 p.m. The incident involved 4 vehicles:. a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 driven...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

71-year-old man cited for driving the wrong way on Route 8

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was issued an infraction for driving the wrong way on Route 8 in the Torrington/Winsted area. State police said the man was headed south in the northbound lanes near exit 36. Troopers said they received multiple 911 calls on Wednesday around 4:40 a.m. The...
TORRINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: School bus, tractor-trailer involved in crash in Farmington

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A crash that involved a tractor trailer and two other vehicle slowed traffic on Interstate 84 west in Farmington on Tuesday morning. Crews arrived to find a 3-car accident that included a pick-up truck, a tractor-trailer unit, and a school bus. The left and center lanes...
FARMINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Brothers Killed in Double Shooting in Hartford

Police have identified the two brothers who died after a shooting in Hartford early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to a multi-family home on Barker Street just before 1 a.m. after getting a 911 call reporting someone shot. When police arrived, they said they gained entry to the second floor...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Armed Robbery Suspect Accused of Leading Police on Pursuit in Rocky Hill, Hartford

An armed robbery suspect accused of leading police on a pursuit in Rocky Hill and Hartford on Monday night has been arrested. Shelton police were called to Cleto's Package Store on Howe Avenue around 7:30 p.m. after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators said it was reported that a man who is approximately 40 to 50 years old entered the store and displayed an AR15-type rifle and demanded money. The man then left the store with cash and items.
ROCKY HILL, CT
westernmassnews.com

Suspect in Springfield officer-involved shooting appears in court

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect injured in the officer-involved shooting in Springfield last week was in court Wednesday morning. Yasir Fardan, 26, faced a judge after spending nearly a week in the hospital. He has now been identified as the suspect injured in officer-involved shooting on November 16. Springfield Police told Western Mass News that he stole a car that morning and when they located him and the car, a cruiser blocked him in to the driveway. They said when he started driving the car towards officers, they shot him in the elbow. He was arrested and charged with stealing the car and assault with the stolen car.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy