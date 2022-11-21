SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect injured in the officer-involved shooting in Springfield last week was in court Wednesday morning. Yasir Fardan, 26, faced a judge after spending nearly a week in the hospital. He has now been identified as the suspect injured in officer-involved shooting on November 16. Springfield Police told Western Mass News that he stole a car that morning and when they located him and the car, a cruiser blocked him in to the driveway. They said when he started driving the car towards officers, they shot him in the elbow. He was arrested and charged with stealing the car and assault with the stolen car.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO