wxhc.com
NY SNAP Users to Receive Full Benefits This Month
Gov. Hochul announced all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will receive maximum allowable levels of food benefits this month. All houses that participate in SNAP will receive the boost, including those already at the maximum level of benefits. The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance began issuing the funds in 2020 until New York State’s emergency declaration ran out in June 2021. With the federal declaration of a health emergency still ongoing through January, SNAP users will continue to receive maximum monthly benefits until February 2023.
wxhc.com
Raymond G. Thorpe Municipal Building in Cortlandville Closing Early Tomorrow
The Raymond G. Thorpe Municipal Building in Cortlandville will be closing early tomorrow, Wednesday, November 23rd at 12pm for the Thanksgiving holiday. The building will reopen on Monday, November 28th at 9am. Residents with questions may call the Town of Cortlandville at 607-756-6091.
wxhc.com
DMV Reminder New Yorker’s to Register Their Snowmobile for Season
Snowmobile users are being reminded by the NY DMV to register their snowmobiles as they must be renewed annually. Registration can be easy as the DMV allows snowmobilers looking to renew their registration online at their website. “DMV has made the snowmobile registration process fast and convenient so snowmobilers can...
wxhc.com
Gas Prices Fall Before Thanksgiving Holiday
Gas prices are falling once again, right before one of the biggest driving days of the year. The National Average for a gallon of gas is now at $3.66, down 11 cents when compared to prices just last week. New York though, prices remain nearly 20 cents per gallon higher,...
