Colorado Springs, CO

EW.com

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico marry after privately dating

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico are now a pair of Mrs. Pageant queens Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín, who represented Argentina and Puerto Rico at the 2020 Miss Grand International pageant, respectively, revealed in a Instagram post that they got married. It was also the first time the pair had made public their relationship.
Thrillist

These Are the Cheapest Places to Buy a Home in the U.S. Right Now

While the NYC real estate market continues to be a thing of nightmares, cities across the US are boasting reasonably priced properties. Wild for us New Yorkers, but it actually makes sense. According to a recent study conducted by LendingTree, it's a lot easier for folks to buy in the South and Midwest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
watchers.news

Bright daylight fireball over Arizona, U.S.

A bright daylight fireball was seen over Arizona, U.S. at around 18:48 UTC on November 6, 2022 (11:47 MST). The event was recorded on video and registered by GOES-East and -West satellites. The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 89 witness reports from users in Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, and...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sacramento

U.S. agents search homes of man who operates Area 51 website

A Nevada man who operates a website focusing on the remote formerly top-secret U.S. military base Area 51 — long an object of UFO and space alien lore — said Thursday that military and federal investigators raided his homes in what he called a bid to muzzle him."I believe the search, executed with completely unnecessary force by overzealous government agents, was meant as a message to silence the Area 51 research community," Joerg Arnu said in a statement about the Nov. 3 raids at his homes in Las Vegas and the tiny desert town of Rachel. "The question now is: How...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KVIA ABC-7

Venezuelan migrants face cold in camps as they position themselves in front of CBP processing center

JUAREZ, Chihuahua -- Venezuelan migrants are trying to be more visible to U.S. authorities after setting up their camps in front of a CBP processing center. They were sleeping right next to the El Paso Del Norte bridge and around the COESPO offices in Juarez. Tuesday night, Venezuelan migrants moved to be more visible along The post Venezuelan migrants face cold in camps as they position themselves in front of CBP processing center appeared first on KVIA.
HeySoCal

FBI says fugitive arrested in Mexico was returned to LA

A fugitive wanted for his alleged involvement in a murder and attempted murder in 2009 was arrested and returned to Los Angeles this week, the FBI announced Friday. In December 2009, Steven Aguilar-Medina allegedly shot two Los Angeles gang rivals, one of whom died, according to Don Alway, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Wells Fargo Closes 14 Locations in Several States

By Ildar Sagdejev (Specious) - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

